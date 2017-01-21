

B-17 Bomber Target for Today from 1944 2012/04/29 に公開 Target for Today is a 1944 documentary film billed as being filmed by and acted by the United States Army Air Force, all while under fire. It was directed by William Keighley. The film documents the October raids made by the Eighth Air Force on targets in Anklam, Marienburg and Gdynia in Poland, all industrial centers for the Nazi war machine.



The raids were made by B-17 and B-24 heavy bombers. General Hap Arnold called the series of attacks "the greatest strike ever". According to Arnold, they helped cripple German aircraft production and signaled the beginning of the end for the Luftwaffe.



The documentary documents these three air raids from planning, to briefing, preparation, and then reveals in unparalleled sequences the brutal battles waged at 30,000 feet.

