J.S.M.ﾜｰﾄﾞ氏の著作「GONE WEST」をマイペースで和訳しています。日々のブログは章にまとめて、書庫に掲載してます。

41章 食事と睡眠は不要 その2

 
けど、ダラダラするのは嫌だから、また何かを始めますよ。それにしてもここは面白い世界だわ。地上の世界にとても似ているけど、食事のことを気にする必要がないのは正に天の恵みというものです。
 
食事という行為は地上での全く厄介な行為でしたよ。知ってる？この前私は食べる楽しみを失ったと嘆く女性に会ったのよ。食べることをするために食べるなんて！そしてここでは睡眠は一切必要が無いのに、私は睡眠をとる人々が暮らすエリアの人間であるという女性に会いました。ジッャク、それを理解できる？」
 
原文
 
However, I shall not be dull, for I am just beginning to get about again. This is quite an interesting country. It’s very like the earth, only it’s a great blessing not having to bother about meals.
 
Meals are a perfect nuisance on earth. Do you know, I met a woman recently who said she missed her meals? Fancy wanting to eat for the sake of eating! Then one does not need any sleep here, though another woman I met told me she came from a district where they used to lie down and go to sleep. Can you make that out?”
 
【掃除という行為はとても役に立つ】

