Report from Aso Volcano Museum

View on the Nakadake crater from the Volcano Museum





Today I was invited by the Volcan Museum to see the new movie which is projected on a wide screen (composed of five large screens). I already wrote about this movie but I finally had the chance to see it!





On my way to Kusasenri I was able to see that almost all the snow that fell lately melted but the scenery is still breath taking as usual. Kusasenri also looks pretty good especially since two point water are frozen. It is really a nice winter landscape.





You have to go to the third floor of the museum to find the theater. You can only see four screens in the picture bellow but there is five screens when you're there. You're just not suppose to take pictures or videos inside for obvious reasons. The good thing is as I already told you in a previous entry on this blog, is that there is English, Chines and Korean subtitles. The English subtitles are displayed on the screen at the center. Chinese and Korean subtitles are displayed on the left and right screen. The two other screens on the extreme left and right displays Japanese subtitles. It is quite impressive to see one large movie on five different screen. Sometimes each screen displays a different video but when the five screen are used for just one image it is much more immersive.





The movie itself is about 15 minutes long. It will show you how Aso was shaped and explain a lot about volcanoes and the different kind of eruption. It also takes the time to show that volcanic activity is also something very good for the locals with tourism, hot springs, agriculture etc.

If you stop at Kusasenri on mount Aso, you may want to take a look at the movie as well as visiting the museum itself. You will learn a lot about the area and understand better why it is how it is.





