Geoff Nicholls死去

I'm so saddened to hear the loss of one of my dearest and closest friends Geoff Nicholls. He's been suffering for a while now with lung cancer and he lost his battle this morning. Geoff and I have always been very close and he has been a real true friend to me and supported me all the way for nearly 40 years. I will miss him dearly and he will live in my heart until we meet again.



Rest In Peace my dear friend.

Tony

















Geoff Nicholls (28 February 1948 - 28 January 2017) was a musician and keyboardist , who, until 2004, was best known as the longtime member for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath . Nicholls also played in the NWOBHM band Quartz before joining Black Sabbath.



















