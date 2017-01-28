ここから本文です

Geoff Nicholls死去



イメージ 1
 Geoff Nicholls & Tony Iommi
I'm so saddened to hear the loss of one of my dearest and closest friends Geoff Nicholls. He's been suffering for a while now with lung cancer and he lost his battle this morning. Geoff and I have always been very close and he has been a real true friend to me and supported me all the way for nearly 40 years. I will miss him dearly and he will live in my heart until we meet again.

Rest In Peace my dear friend.
Tony


Geoff Nicholls (28 February 1948 - 28 January 2017) was a musician and keyboardist, who, until 2004, was best known as the longtime member for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. Nicholls also played in the NWOBHM band Quartz before joining Black Sabbath.

