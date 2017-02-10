2010年代前半の代表的メタル





グラミーで見る2010年代前半の主流メタル ノミネート・バンドの顔ぶれをみると2010年代前半のメジャーな代表的メタルがわかる。

Metal Grammys Year by Year 2010〜2014

グラミー賞メタル部門



2010 Winner: Judas Priest, "Dissident Aggressor" (live) Nominees: Judas Priest, “Dissident Aggressor” (live) Lamb of God, “Set to Fail” Megadeth, “Headcrusher” Ministry, “Senor Peligro” (live) Slayer, “Hate Worldwide”













2011 Winner: Iron Maiden, "El Dorado" Nominees: Iron Maiden, “El Dorado” Korn, “Let the Guilt Go” Lamb of God, “In Your Words” Megadeth, “Sudden Death” Slayer, “World Painted Blood”









2012 Winner: Foo Fighters, "White Limo" Nominees: Dream Theater, “On the Backs of Angels” Foo Fighters, “White Limo” Mastodon, “Curl of the Burl” Megadeth, “Public Enemy No. 1” Sum 41, “Blood in My Eyes”









2013 Winner: Halestorm, "Love Bites (So Do I)" Nominees: Anthrax, “I’m Alive” Halestorm, “Love Bites (So Do I)” Iron Maiden, “Blood Brothers” (live) Lamb of God, “Ghost Walking” Marilyn Manson, “No Reflection” Megadeth, “Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)"













2014 Winner: Black Sabbath, "God Is Dead?" Nominees: Anthrax, “T.N.T.” Black Sabbath, “God Is Dead?” Dream Theater, “The Enemy Inside” Killswitch Engage, “In Due Time” Volbeat, “Room 24” feat. King Diamond





















2015〜2017年も記載

2015 Winner: Tenacious D, "The Last in Line" (Dio cover) Nominees: Anthrax, “Neon Knights”” Mastodon, “High Road” Motorhead, “Heartbreaker” Slipknot, “The Negative One” Tenacious D, “The Last in Line”















2016 Winner: Ghost, "Cirice" Nominees: August Burns Red, “Identity” Ghost, “Cirice” Lamb of God, “512” Sevendust, “Thank You” Slipknot, “Custer”















2017 Winner: TBD Nominees: Baroness, “Shock Me” Gojira, “Silvera” Korn, “Rotting in Vein” Megadeth, “Dystopia” Periphery, “The Price Is Wrong”























































