2010年代前半の代表的メタル

グラミーで見る2010年代前半の主流メタル
ノミネート・バンドの顔ぶれをみると2010年代前半のメジャーな代表的メタルがわかる。
Metal Grammys Year by Year
2010〜2014
グラミー賞メタル部門
2010 Winner: Judas Priest, "Dissident Aggressor" (live)
Nominees:
Judas Priest, “Dissident Aggressor” (live)
Lamb of God, “Set to Fail”
Megadeth, “Headcrusher”
Ministry, “Senor Peligro” (live)
Slayer, “Hate Worldwide”
2011 Winner: Iron Maiden, "El Dorado"
Nominees:
Iron Maiden, “El Dorado”
Korn, “Let the Guilt Go”
Lamb of God, “In Your Words”
Megadeth, “Sudden Death”
Slayer, “World Painted Blood”
2012 Winner: Foo Fighters, "White Limo"
Nominees:
Dream Theater, “On the Backs of Angels”
Foo Fighters, “White Limo”
Mastodon, “Curl of the Burl”
Megadeth, “Public Enemy No. 1”
Sum 41, “Blood in My Eyes”
2013 Winner: Halestorm, "Love Bites (So Do I)"
Nominees:
Anthrax, “I’m Alive”
Halestorm, “Love Bites (So Do I)”
Iron Maiden, “Blood Brothers” (live)
Lamb of God, “Ghost Walking”
Marilyn Manson, “No Reflection”
Megadeth, “Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)"
2014 Winner: Black Sabbath, "God Is Dead?"
Nominees:
Anthrax, “T.N.T.”
Black Sabbath, “God Is Dead?”
Dream Theater, “The Enemy Inside”
Killswitch Engage, “In Due Time”
Volbeat, “Room 24” feat. King Diamond
2015〜2017年も記載
2015 Winner: Tenacious D, "The Last in Line" (Dio cover)
Nominees:
Anthrax, “Neon Knights””
Mastodon, “High Road”
Motorhead, “Heartbreaker”
Slipknot, “The Negative One”
Tenacious D, “The Last in Line”
2016 Winner: Ghost, "Cirice"
Nominees:
August Burns Red, “Identity”
Ghost, “Cirice”
Lamb of God, “512”
Sevendust, “Thank You”
Slipknot, “Custer”
2017 Winner: TBD
Nominees:
Baroness, “Shock Me”
Gojira, “Silvera”
Korn, “Rotting in Vein”
Megadeth, “Dystopia”
Periphery, “The Price Is Wrong”
