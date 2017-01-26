《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！横田めぐみさんの早期救出訴えるための写真展開催 新宿高島屋》



横田めぐみさんが北朝鮮に拉致されて、２０１７年で４０年目。早期救出を訴えるための写真展が開催されました。

新宿高島屋で１月５日から開催された横田めぐみさんの写真展では、めぐみさんが２歳の時にヤギとふれあう姿等、初めて公開された写真も展示されています。

また、開催にあたり、めぐみさんの母親・横田早紀江さんは、ジャーナリストの池上 彰さんと対談しました。

早紀江さんは



「（２０１７年にかける思いは）何十年と同じような質問を受けて...、『あきらめません、助けてあげましょう。その信念を忘れません』と」



と話しました。

また、早紀江さんは、



「北朝鮮にいる、めぐみの４０年間の苦しさを、なんとか断ち切ってあげたい」



と、早期救出を訴えました。



■政府拉致問題ＨＰ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/

■警察庁ＨＰ

http://www.npa.go.jp/

■佐賀県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.saga.jp/

■救う会佐賀facebook

http://ja-jp.facebook.com/sukuukaisaga

■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai.jp/

■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ

http://www.chosa-kai.jp/

■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ

http://hrnk.trycomp.net/

■特定失踪者・北朝鮮人権ネットワークfacebook

http://www.facebook.com/nknet2015







◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１５日

少女拉致容疑事案

被害者：横田めぐみさん（Megumi Yokota）

（拉致被害時１３歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

新潟市において下校途中に失踪。

平成１６年１１月に開催された第３回実務者協議において、北朝鮮側はめぐみさんが１９９４（平成６）年４月に死亡したとし「遺骨」を提出したが、めぐみさんの「遺骨」とされた骨の一部からは同人のものとは異なるＤＮＡが検出されたとの鑑定結果を得た。

平成１８年４月には日本政府の実施したＤＮＡ検査により、横田めぐみさんの夫が昭和５３年に韓国より拉致された当時高校生の韓国人拉致被害者・金英男（キム・ヨンナム）氏である可能性が高いことが判明した。



※「白い翼でも黒い翼でも、赤い翼でも青い翼でも、何でも結構なんで、帰って来られる翼をめぐみに与えてほしい」

（横田早紀江さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの母）

※「正義は必ず勝つ、と私は信じていますので、あとしばらくお力をお貸しください」

（横田哲也さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの弟）

■新潟県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.niigata.jp/

■神奈川県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kanagawa.jp/

■あさがおの会ＨＰ

http://www.asagaonokai.jp



［November 15, 1977: Young girl abducted］



Abductee: Megumi Yokota (13, female, Niigata Prefecture)

Disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata City.

During the third round of Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations in November 2004, North Korea claimed that Megumi Yokota died in April 1994 and handed over what it claimed were her remains. DNA analysis, however, indicates that some of the bones from these remains belong in fact to a different person or persons.

Additional DNA analysis conducted in April 2006 by the GoJ indicated a high probability that Kim Young-Nam, a Korean citizen abducted from the Republic of Korea in 1978 when he was a high-school student, was married to Ms. Yokota.



《特定失踪者・中野政二さんについて》

◆氏名：中野 政二

（なかのまさじ）

（Masaji Nakano）

◆失踪年月日：昭和３０（１９５５）年９月２４日

◆生年月日：昭和７（１９３２）年９月１８日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２３歳

◆当時の住所：佐賀県伊万里市（旧西松浦郡伊万里漁港）

◆当時の身分：漁船員

◆特徴：

１）中肉

２）一重瞼

３）左肩に髑髏の刺青

４）左手肘から手首にかけてケロイド状の傷

◆失踪場所：東シナ海海上・韓国済州島南方約６０マイル付近



【失踪状況】

昭和３０年９月２４日午前５時１０分ころ、底引き漁船第１２玉栄丸で操業中、他１１名の乗組員とともに不明。

■奈良県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.nara.jp/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

