《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！横田早紀江さん、写真展で池上 彰さんと対談》



北朝鮮による拉致被害者、横田めぐみさんの写真展が東京都内で始まり、母親の早紀江さんがジャーナリストの池上 彰さんと対談し、切実な思いを語りました。

横田めぐみさんは１９７７年に北朝鮮に拉致され、今年で４０年になります。

１月５日から始まった写真展には、父親の滋さんが撮影した写真等約１６０点が展示されています。中には初めて公開されるものもあります。

５日は、写真展の開催にあわせ、早紀江さんがジャーナリストの池上 彰さんと対談し、「解決しないのはどうしてか」等と、切実な思いを語りました。



「私たちには何ができるだろうかと」

（池上 彰さん）

「家族でさえもこれだけいろんなこと、動いてきて。署名活動・講演会、それだけしていても何で動かないのか」

（横田早紀江さん）



横田滋 写真展「めぐみちゃんと家族のメッセージ」は、東京・新宿高島屋で１月１０日まで開催されました。



■政府拉致問題ＨＰ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/

■警察庁ＨＰ

http://www.npa.go.jp/

■福島県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.fukushima.jp/

■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai.jp/

■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ

http://www.chosa-kai.jp/

■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ

http://hrnk.trycomp.net/

■特定失踪者・北朝鮮人権ネットワークfacebook

http://www.facebook.com/nknet2015







◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１５日

少女拉致容疑事案

被害者：横田めぐみさん（Megumi Yokota）

（拉致被害時１３歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

新潟市において下校途中に失踪。

平成１６年１１月に開催された第３回実務者協議において、北朝鮮側はめぐみさんが１９９４（平成６）年４月に死亡したとし「遺骨」を提出したが、めぐみさんの「遺骨」とされた骨の一部からは同人のものとは異なるＤＮＡが検出されたとの鑑定結果を得た。

平成１８年４月には日本政府の実施したＤＮＡ検査により、横田めぐみさんの夫が昭和５３年に韓国より拉致された当時高校生の韓国人拉致被害者・金英男（キム・ヨンナム）氏である可能性が高いことが判明した。



※「白い翼でも黒い翼でも、赤い翼でも青い翼でも、何でも結構なんで、帰って来られる翼をめぐみに与えてほしい」

（横田早紀江さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの母）

※「正義は必ず勝つ、と私は信じていますので、あとしばらくお力をお貸しください」

（横田哲也さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの弟）

■新潟県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.niigata.jp/

■神奈川県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kanagawa.jp/

■あさがおの会ＨＰ

http://www.asagaonokai.jp



［November 15, 1977: Young girl abducted］



Abductee: Megumi Yokota (13, female, Niigata Prefecture)

Disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata City.

During the third round of Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations in November 2004, North Korea claimed that Megumi Yokota died in April 1994 and handed over what it claimed were her remains. DNA analysis, however, indicates that some of the bones from these remains belong in fact to a different person or persons.

Additional DNA analysis conducted in April 2006 by the GoJ indicated a high probability that Kim Young-Nam, a Korean citizen abducted from the Republic of Korea in 1978 when he was a high-school student, was married to Ms. Yokota.



《特定失踪者・坂上良則さんについて》

◆氏名：坂上 良則

（さかうえよしのり）

（Yoshinori Sakaue）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５１（１９７６）年８月１０日

◆生年月日：昭和２３（１９４８）年５月２１日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２８歳

◆当時の住所：福島県南相馬市

◆当時の身分：ガソリンスタンド従業員

◆北海道川上郡弟子屈町出身

◆身長：１７０cmくらい

◆特徴：痩せ型

◆失踪場所：福島県原町市



【失踪状況】

当時本人は下宿住まいで、叔父の紹介で勤めていたガソリンスタンドまで歩いて通勤していた。

失踪当日普段と変わらず、いつも持って歩く手提げバックを持ち下宿を出る。

スタンドに出勤していないので、下宿に連絡するが普段通り出ていったとのこと。

北海道の親元にも連絡があり、両親が下宿先に行き部屋を見たが、何も持って出た様子もなく、今にもすぐ帰ってくるような状態であった。

■北海道警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hokkaido.lg.jp/



《特定失踪者・熊倉清一さんについて》

◆氏名：熊倉 清一

（くまくらせいいち）

（Sei-ichi Kumakura）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５５（１９８０）年２月４日

◆生年月日：昭和２４（１９４９）年１１月７日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２９歳

◆当時の住所：福島県会津若松市

◆当時の身分：蒔絵師（吸物椀や重箱などの高級漆器に絵を描いていた）

◆身長：１６５cm

◆特徴：十二指腸の手術痕

◆失踪場所：福島県会津若松市



【失踪状況】

高校時代の友人Ａさんが「新潟に行ったことがない」というので、本人の車に乗せて新潟へ向かったが、そのまま２人とも行方不明。

新潟県五泉町（現・五泉市）の親戚に向かったはずだが、親戚宅に姿を見せていない。

会津若松から新潟にかけて阿賀野川沿いを走る国道などを探したが、事故などの痕跡もなく、車も発見されなかった。

■新潟県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.niigata.jp/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime. 《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！横田早紀江さん、写真展で池上 彰さんと対談》北朝鮮による拉致被害者、横田めぐみさんの写真展が東京都内で始まり、母親の早紀江さんがジャーナリストの池上 彰さんと対談し、切実な思いを語りました。横田めぐみさんは１９７７年に北朝鮮に拉致され、今年で４０年になります。１月５日から始まった写真展には、父親の滋さんが撮影した写真等約１６０点が展示されています。中には初めて公開されるものもあります。５日は、写真展の開催にあわせ、早紀江さんがジャーナリストの池上 彰さんと対談し、「解決しないのはどうしてか」等と、切実な思いを語りました。「私たちには何ができるだろうかと」（池上 彰さん）「家族でさえもこれだけいろんなこと、動いてきて。署名活動・講演会、それだけしていても何で動かないのか」（横田早紀江さん）横田滋 写真展「めぐみちゃんと家族のメッセージ」は、東京・新宿高島屋で１月１０日まで開催されました。■政府拉致問題ＨＰ■警察庁ＨＰ■福島県警ＨＰ■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ■特定失踪者・北朝鮮人権ネットワークfacebook◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１５日少女拉致容疑事案被害者：横田めぐみさん（Megumi Yokota）（拉致被害時１３歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea新潟市において下校途中に失踪。平成１６年１１月に開催された第３回実務者協議において、北朝鮮側はめぐみさんが１９９４（平成６）年４月に死亡したとし「遺骨」を提出したが、めぐみさんの「遺骨」とされた骨の一部からは同人のものとは異なるＤＮＡが検出されたとの鑑定結果を得た。平成１８年４月には日本政府の実施したＤＮＡ検査により、横田めぐみさんの夫が昭和５３年に韓国より拉致された当時高校生の韓国人拉致被害者・金英男（キム・ヨンナム）氏である可能性が高いことが判明した。※「白い翼でも黒い翼でも、赤い翼でも青い翼でも、何でも結構なんで、帰って来られる翼をめぐみに与えてほしい」（横田早紀江さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの母）※「正義は必ず勝つ、と私は信じていますので、あとしばらくお力をお貸しください」（横田哲也さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの弟）■新潟県警ＨＰ■神奈川県警ＨＰ■あさがおの会ＨＰ［November 15, 1977: Young girl abducted］Abductee: Megumi Yokota (13, female, Niigata Prefecture)Disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata City.During the third round of Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations in November 2004, North Korea claimed that Megumi Yokota died in April 1994 and handed over what it claimed were her remains. DNA analysis, however, indicates that some of the bones from these remains belong in fact to a different person or persons.Additional DNA analysis conducted in April 2006 by the GoJ indicated a high probability that Kim Young-Nam, a Korean citizen abducted from the Republic of Korea in 1978 when he was a high-school student, was married to Ms. Yokota.《特定失踪者・坂上良則さんについて》◆氏名：坂上 良則（さかうえよしのり）（Yoshinori Sakaue）◆失踪年月日：昭和５１（１９７６）年８月１０日◆生年月日：昭和２３（１９４８）年５月２１日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２８歳◆当時の住所：福島県南相馬市◆当時の身分：ガソリンスタンド従業員◆北海道川上郡弟子屈町出身◆身長：１７０cmくらい◆特徴：痩せ型◆失踪場所：福島県原町市【失踪状況】当時本人は下宿住まいで、叔父の紹介で勤めていたガソリンスタンドまで歩いて通勤していた。失踪当日普段と変わらず、いつも持って歩く手提げバックを持ち下宿を出る。スタンドに出勤していないので、下宿に連絡するが普段通り出ていったとのこと。北海道の親元にも連絡があり、両親が下宿先に行き部屋を見たが、何も持って出た様子もなく、今にもすぐ帰ってくるような状態であった。■北海道警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・熊倉清一さんについて》◆氏名：熊倉 清一（くまくらせいいち）（Sei-ichi Kumakura）◆失踪年月日：昭和５５（１９８０）年２月４日◆生年月日：昭和２４（１９４９）年１１月７日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２９歳◆当時の住所：福島県会津若松市◆当時の身分：蒔絵師（吸物椀や重箱などの高級漆器に絵を描いていた）◆身長：１６５cm◆特徴：十二指腸の手術痕◆失踪場所：福島県会津若松市【失踪状況】高校時代の友人Ａさんが「新潟に行ったことがない」というので、本人の車に乗せて新潟へ向かったが、そのまま２人とも行方不明。新潟県五泉町（現・五泉市）の親戚に向かったはずだが、親戚宅に姿を見せていない。会津若松から新潟にかけて阿賀野川沿いを走る国道などを探したが、事故などの痕跡もなく、車も発見されなかった。■新潟県警ＨＰ◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）（拉致被害時２８歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。■兵庫県警ＨＰ■救う会兵庫ＨＰ【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.