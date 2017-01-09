What is your greatest fear?

この記事に
一番怖いもの！！
I'm really terrified of a ghost. I have never seen that, but just thinking about it makes me shiver. So, what I hate most is horror movies.
If I have the opportunity to watch them, I would pass out.
Other than ghost fear, I'm also scared of having regrets.
~Today's phrase~
be terrified of ~
〜を怖がる
just thinking about it
それを考えただけで
make ~ shiver
〜を怖がらせる
pass out
気絶する
other than ~
〜以外に
be scared of~
~を怖がる
What is the difference of "terrify" and "scare"??
scareは、「怯え」を表す怖さで、
terrifyは、「強烈な恐怖」を表します。
