What is your greatest fear?





I'm really terrified of a ghost. I have never seen that, but just thinking about it makes me shiver. So, what I hate most is horror movies.

If I have the opportunity to watch them, I would pass out.

Other than ghost fear, I'm also scared of having regrets.





~Today's phrase~

be terrified of ~

〜を怖がる

just thinking about it

それを考えただけで

make ~ shiver

〜を怖がらせる

pass out

気絶する

other than ~

〜以外に

be scared of~

~を怖がる





What is the difference of "terrify" and "scare"??

scareは、 「怯え」 を表す怖さで、

terrifyは、 「強烈な恐怖」 を表します。

一番怖いもの！！