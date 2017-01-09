ここから本文です
What is your greatest fear?

一番怖いもの！！

I'm really terrified of a ghost.  I have never seen that, but just thinking about it  makes me shiver.  So, what I hate most is horror movies.
If I have the opportunity to watch them, I would pass out.
Other than ghost fear, I'm also scared of having regrets.

~Today's phrase~
be terrified of ~
〜を怖がる
just thinking about it
それを考えただけで
make ~ shiver
〜を怖がらせる
pass out 
気絶する
other than ~
〜以外に
be scared of~
~を怖がる

What is the difference of "terrify" and "scare"??
scareは、「怯え」を表す怖さで、
terrifyは、「強烈な恐怖」を表します。

