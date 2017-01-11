名門私立大学の文整序問題を、生徒と読み解く。（2017年１月10日）

２０１７年１月１０日（火曜日）： ★生（なま）演習＆授業：





センター試験も、今週末にあるが、

★生徒の希望により、名門私立大学の「文整序問題」を中心に、演習。





特に、生徒の覚えられていない箇所を、指摘して、解説しつつ、覚えてもらった。





★直前期になったが、今までどおりに、落ち着いて、「継続」。

★生徒の希望する時間まで、授業延長をして、有意義な演習とした。













（１）「文整序問題」演習＆講義： ▼計、２３行の英文：

◆2017年の入試の本番に役立つように、生徒の覚えられていない箇所を、すべてチェックして、頭に入れてもらった。

（*カラープリント配布。）





（２）「英文法・語法」演習＆講義：

◆下巻： no.301 。no.177。no.276〜277。no.149。

no.７（見直し）。no.182 。

◆上巻：no.223.272.

◆上巻（復習不足箇所）：問題159。76。142。161。88。16。104〜105。





（３）「熟語集」演習＆講義：

◆no.873 の文。

◆no.974. ◆no.758(3)。

◆no.19, 662。

◆no.93 (2)。◆no.418。 no.205~206 （夏プリント）。





（４）「単語集」演習＆講義：

◆no.１４９０の左。

◆no.910の文。no.909.no. 911.no.1525。

◆no.1014の復習全部。８６９．

◆no.339 no.202 。









（５）演習＆講義：





❖ grab 。❖ seize (2) 。等 *以下、発音も。

❖ grip (2)。 ❖ grasp (2) 。

❖ calm down 。等

❖ dirt 。 mud 。 earth 。sand 。 litter 。

❖ dawn の用法2.

❖ please の用法2.

❖ will (2) 。willing (反意語、使い方）。





❖「一日おきに」3

❖「昼間に」2

❖「夜が明ける」❖「日が暮れる」

❖「好きなように」3





❖ She wished she could wipe ( ) cancer.





❖

Etsuko walked ( ) and closer ( ) the 20th-century

wedding chapel ( ) she ( ) 3 ladies leaving. She

quickly walked ( ) their direction and ( ) into one

of them, hurrying ( ) , apologizing and ( ) to

walk ( ) as if she had ( ) to go. She did not

get far.





[ (a) spot (b) spotted (c) close (d) closer

(e) until (f) even though (g) in (h) to

(i) off (j) bumped (k) went on (l) continuing

(m) rapid (n) rapidly (o) rapidity (p) somewhere ]









❖

Somebody ( ) her arm from ( ).

" Let ( ) of what you have taken, " the man ( ).

She ( ) the leather purse. She was a daylight ( ).

[ (a) go (b) behind (c) back (d) seizure

(e) grabbed (f) dropped (g) demanded

(h) robber (i) robbery (j) theft (k) daytime ]









❖❖

First, I ( ) her a bath. I used the rubber ( ) and

some baby ( ). She lay ( ) for it, but I could

( ) she didn't like it. She looked ( ), and the

whole time, she didn't ( ) her tail ( ) show me her

( ) once.





[ (a) tell (b) wag (c) gave (d) insulted

(e) still (f) or (g) tooth (h) teeth

(i) hose (j) shampoo (k) insult ]





❖❖

After she was all washed and ( ), I brushed her ( ).

I used my ( ) hairbrush and ( ) really hard to

get all the ( ) of ( ) out. She didn't mind ( ).

She ( ) her back , ( ) it felt ( ) good.





[ (a) wiggled (b) dried (c) worked (d) like

(e) good (f) pretty (g) own (h) brushing

(i) being brushed (j) to be brushed

(k) lumps (l) lamps (m) cube (n) chalk

(o) fur (p) fur coat ]









❖❖❖

A Fantastic Dream ！





An Ikawa's home-improvement store is not a place ( )

( ) would expect to find a robot ( ) work. ( )

in 2017, Ikawa's created a ( ) robot. The robot can

( ) customers ( ) its stores, help them ( ) and

( ) goods. It can ( ) talk to customers ( ) several

languages ( ). ( ) to the robot, Ikawa's became very

successful.





[ (a) at (b) in (c) through (d) where

(e) yet (f) too (g) even (h) thanks

(i) one (j) charming (k) guide (l) identify

(m) locate (n) location ]

▲上記以外は、プリント（ノート）参照のこと。









（６）： 先週2017年1月7日の▼サタデー熟語テスト１１０分・演習：

●ランダム熟語テスト・プリント：★851〜872 、完了。

（要・反復）









TOKYO,JAPAN (１８:００〜２２:１５ 休み時間３回）









