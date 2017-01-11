ここから本文です
★井川治久の基本英単語やり直しキオクの近道・2000の小話
転載禁ズ。★大学受験・基本英単語２０００記憶の近道。★つながり小話で、単語を増やす！（BB会員歴10年のジオログ。）

書庫全体表示

名門私立大学の文整序問題を、生徒と読み解く。（2017年１月10日）

２０１７年１月１０日（火曜日）：　★生（なま）演習＆授業：

センター試験も、今週末にあるが、
★生徒の希望により、名門私立大学の「文整序問題」を中心に、演習。

特に、生徒の覚えられていない箇所を、指摘して、解説しつつ、覚えてもらった。

★直前期になったが、今までどおりに、落ち着いて、「継続」。
★生徒の希望する時間まで、授業延長をして、有意義な演習とした。



（１）「文整序問題」演習＆講義：　▼計、２３行の英文：
◆2017年の入試の本番に役立つように、生徒の覚えられていない箇所を、すべてチェックして、頭に入れてもらった。
（*カラープリント配布。）

（２）「英文法・語法」演習＆講義：
◆下巻： no.301 。no.177。no.276〜277。no.149。
　　　    no.７（見直し）。no.182 。
◆上巻：no.223.272.
◆上巻（復習不足箇所）：問題159。76。142。161。88。16。104〜105。

（３）「熟語集」演習＆講義：
◆no.873 の文。
◆no.974.　◆no.758(3)。
◆no.19, 662。
◆no.93 (2)。◆no.418。no.205~206 （夏プリント）。

（４）「単語集」演習＆講義：
◆no.１４９０の左。
◆no.910の文。no.909.no.911.no.1525。
◆no.1014の復習全部。８６９．
◆no.339　no.202 。


（５）演習＆講義：

❖ grab  。❖ seize  (2) 。等       　 *以下、発音も。
❖ grip   (2)。 ❖ grasp   (2) 。
❖ calm  down  。等
❖ dirt  。 mud  。 earth  。sand  。 litter  。
❖ dawn の用法2.
❖ please の用法2.
❖ will (2) 。willing (反意語、使い方）。

❖「一日おきに」3
❖「昼間に」2
❖「夜が明ける」❖「日が暮れる」
❖「好きなように」3

❖  She  wished   she  could  wipe  (       )  cancer.

Etsuko  walked   (        )  and  closer  (       )  the  20th-century
wedding  chapel   (        )   she  (        )   3  ladies  leaving.  She
quickly  walked  (       )  their  direction   and   (        )  into  one
of  them,   hurrying  (       ) ,  apologizing   and   (         )  to
walk  (        )   as   if  she  had  (        )  to  go.   She  did   not
get   far.

[  (a)   spot    (b)  spotted    (c)   close    (d)   closer 
   (e)  until     (f)   even  though     (g)   in      (h)   to
   (i)    off      (j)   bumped     (k)  went   on    (l)  continuing
   (m)  rapid   (n)   rapidly     (o)   rapidity   (p)  somewhere   ]


 Somebody  (       )  her  arm  from  (       ).
 "  Let  (        )   of   what  you  have  taken, "  the  man  (       ).
 She  (        )  the  leather  purse.　She  was  a  daylight  (       ).
 
  [  (a)   go    (b)    behind    (c)   back    (d)  seizure 
     (e)   grabbed    (f)  dropped    (g)   demanded   
     (h)   robber      (i)   robbery     (j)   theft   (k)   daytime     ]


❖❖
First,  I   (       )  her  a  bath.   I  used   the  rubber  (       )  and
some  baby  (        ).   She  lay  (       )   for  it,   but   I   could
 (        )   she  didn't  like   it.   She  looked   (        ),   and   the
whole  time,   she  didn't  (      )  her  tail  (      )  show  me  her
 (        )   once.

  [  (a)   tell    (b)   wag    (c)   gave    (d)   insulted
     (e)   still    (f)    or       (g)   tooth    (h)   teeth
     (i)   hose   (j)   shampoo    (k)  insult         ]

❖❖
After  she  was  all  washed   and  (       ),   I   brushed  her  (       ).
I   used   my   (       )   hairbrush   and   (       )   really   hard  to
get  all  the  (       )  of  (       )  out.    She  didn't  mind  (       ).
She  (       )   her  back  ,  (       )  it  felt  (       )  good.

 [  (a)   wiggled    (b)  dried     (c)   worked     (d)   like
    (e)   good        (f)   pretty    (g)   own         (h)   brushing
    (i)   being   brushed             (j)  to  be  brushed
    (k)  lumps        (l)   lamps    (m)   cube       (n)  chalk
    (o)   fur           (p)   fur   coat          ]


❖❖❖ 
A   Fantastic  Dream ！

An  Ikawa's  home-improvement  store  is  not  a  place  (       )
 (       )   would   expect  to  find   a  robot  (       )  work.  (       )
in  2017,  Ikawa's   created   a   (       )   robot.   The  robot  can
 (       )  customers  (       )  its  stores,   help  them  (       )  and
 (       )  goods.  It  can  (       )  talk  to  customers  (      )  several
languages  (       ).  (       )  to  the  robot,  Ikawa's  became  very
 successful.

 [  (a)   at     (b)   in      (c)   through    (d)   where
    (e)   yet    (f)   too     (g)   even        (h)   thanks
    (i)   one    (j)   charming    (k)  guide   (l)  identify
    (m)   locate  　(n)   location        ]
   
▲上記以外は、プリント（ノート）参照のこと。


（６）： 先週2017年1月7日の▼サタデー熟語テスト１１０分・演習：
●ランダム熟語テスト・プリント：★851〜872 、完了。
（要・反復）


TOKYO,JAPAN (１８:００〜２２:１５ 休み時間３回）


●「難関大学受験英語・コラム」更新しました。「マイベストプロ東京」のホームページで、ご覧ください。

この記事に

顔アイコン

顔アイコン・表示画像の選択

絵文字
×
  • オリジナル
  • SoftBank1
  • SoftBank2
  • SoftBank3
  • SoftBank4
  • docomo1
  • docomo2
  • au1
  • au2
  • au3
  • au4
  • 名前
  • パスワード
  • ブログ

開くトラックバック（0）

連携サービス
知恵袋
textream（掲示板）
ペット
ロコ
求人

本文はここまでですこのページの先頭へ
みんなの更新記事
前へ 次へ