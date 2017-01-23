¢£¡ú£³»þ¤«¡Ê¤µ¤ó¤Ó¤«¡Ë¡Á¡Á¡Á¡Á¡Á¡Á¡Á¡ª¡ª¡ª

»þ¤«¡Á¡Á¡Á¡Á¡Á¡Á¡Á¡ª¡¡£³»þ¤« ±¿Æ°¡ª¡ª¡ª

¢£Amazing Grace ¢ö

¡¡¡¡Amazing grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me.

I once was lost, but now I'm found.

Was blind, but now I see.

'Twas grace that taught my heart to feel

And grace my fears relieved.

How precious did that grace appear

The hour I first believed.



Through many dangers toils and snares

We have already come

'Twas grace that brought us safe that far

And grace will lead us home



When we¡Çve been there ten thousand years,

Bright shining as the sun,

We¡Çve no less days to sing God¡Çs praise

Than when we¡Çd first begun.



Amazing grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me.

I once was lost, but now I'm found.

Was blind, but now I see.



