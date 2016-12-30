Ãæ¹ñ¤È´Ú¹ñ¡¡¡¡°ðÅÄÂç¿Ã¤òÈãÈ½

China, S Korea decry Tomomi Inada's Yasukuni visit-- Yahoo.usa

Ãæ¹ñ¤ÈËÌÄ«Á¯¡¢°ðÅÄ¤ÎÌ÷¹ñË¬Ìä¤òÇÍÅÝ

World>









Japan's defence minister has prayed at a controversial war shrine in the capital, Tokyo, drawing condemnation from China and South Korea. Tomomi Inada's visit on Thursday was her first since taking the key defence portfolio in August, though she has frequently gone in the past.

ÆüËÜ¤ÎËÉ±ÒÂç¿Ã¤¬¡¢ÊªµÄ¤ò¾ú¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ëÀïÁè¿À¼Ò¤òË¬Ìä¤·¡¢Ãæ¹ñ¤È´Ú¹ñ¤«¤é¤ÎÈóÆñ¤ò¼õ¤±¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£°ðÅÄ¤È¤â¤ß»á¤ÎÌÚÍË¤ÎË¬Ìä¤Ï¡¢8·î¤ËËÉ±ÒÂç¿Ã¤Ë½¢Ç¤°ÊÍè½é¤Î¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢Æ± »á¤Ï¡¢²áµî¤ËÉÑÈË¤ËË¬Ìä¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤À¤±¤ì¤É¡£





She argued that offering respect to the war dead should be universally accepted, echoing the argument repeated by Japanese politicians who frequently visit Yasukuni.

Èà½÷¤Ï¡¢Àï»à¼Ô¤ËÂÐ¤·¤Æ·É°Õ¤òÉ½¤¹¤ë¤Î¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦Åª¤Ë¤æ¤ë¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤ÈÈ¿ÏÀ¤·¡¢ÉÑÈË¤Ë Ì÷¹ñË¬Ìä¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ëÆüËÜ¤ÎÀ¯¼£²È¤ÇµÄÏÀ¤¬·«¤êÊÖ¤µ¤ì¤¿¡£





"By taking a future-oriented stance, I offered my prayers to build peace for Japan and the world," she said. Inada is a close confidante of Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, who said on a golf course that he had "no comment" on her action. South Korea summoned ...

¡Ö¾­Íè¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿Î©¾ì¤ò¤È¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢»ä¤Ï¡¢»²ÇÒ¤ò¤·¤ÆÆüËÜ¤ÎÊ¿ÏÂ¤ÈÀ¤³¦¤ÎÊ¿ÏÂ¤òºî¤ë°Ù ¡×¤ÈÈà½÷¤Ï¡¢½Ò¤Ù¤¿¡£°ðÅÄ»á¤Ï¡¢¼óÁê¤Î°ÂÇÜ»á¤Ë¶á¤¤Í§¿Í¡Êconfidante)¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢°ÂÇÜ »á¤Ï¡¢¥´¥ë¥Õ¥³¡¼¥¹¤Ç¡¢Èà½÷¤Î¹ÔÆ°¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Î¡¼¥³¥á¥ó¥È¤À¤È¤·¤¿¡£





´¶ÁÛ¡äYAHOO¡¡USA¤Î¥Ë¥å¡¼¥¹¤Ç¤¹¡£Îã¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢ÁáÂ®¡¢Ãæ¹ñ¤È´Ú¹ñ¤«¤é¤Î¥¯¥ì¡¼¥à¤À¡¢¤â¤¦Ë°¤­Ë°¤­¤À¡£¤Ç¤â¡¢»²ÇÒ ¤¹¤ë¤Ê¤È¤¤¤¦¤Î¤Ï¡¢ÆâÀ¯´³¾Ä¤â¿Ó¤À¤·¤¤¡£





µ¤¤Ë¤»¤º¤Ë¡¢¹Ô¤±¤Ð¤è¤¤¡£¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ÊÆ¹ñ¤âÈÑ¤«¤Ã¤¿¤Î¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Î·³¹ñ¼çµÁ²½¤ò¶²¤ì ¤Æ¤Î¤³¤È¤À¤¬¡¢¸½ºß¤ÎÆüÊÆ´Ø·¸¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ÊÆ¤«¤é¤Ï¡¢¥³¥á¥ó¥È¤¬¤Ê¤¤¡£















