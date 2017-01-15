良いと思う意見は柔軟に取り入れて

ルールやこれまでの習慣、ささいなこだわりを捨て、日常生活の活性化を図りた い日。たとえ年少者や経験の浅い人間の意見でも、良いと思えることは柔軟に取 り入れて。また、今日は、家族関係にスポットが当たる日でもあります。短時間 でかまいません。家族とのコミュニケーションの時間を必ずもちましょう。特に 、すでに家族間で不和が生じているなら、じっくり腰を据えて話し合うことで、 状況は確実に好転していくはずです。

Take in opinions in flexibly what you think it good.

Throw away the rules and customs and your hung-ups, and better vitalize your daily life. Even if you such opinions made by younger and less- experienced person, take them in what seems good flexibly. This day, your family relations will get spot lights. You better have communication time with your family not limited to its length. When you have some troubles among your family, have a discussion carefully and things may turn out to be nice.









恋愛運は好調。いつも以上に粘り強くなれて、なかなかうまくいかなかった恋も 、順調に軌道に乗り始めるでしょう。ステキな出会いや再会に恵まれる暗示もあ ります。気持ちを明るく保つことが、好調キープのヒケツで。

Your love fortune is pretty good. You can be more patient than usual and your unseeded love will go on line.Wonderful new and old meets awaits you in prospect. Keep yourself cheerful is the key to maintain your good lucks.



Words>

lissome adj, flexibly adv. ; 柔軟に、

* throw away; 捨てる

Throw this away. 捨てて下さい。

It’s unwise of Jessie to throw away three years of college.

* hung-up, persistence, persistency; こだわり

inharmony n.不和



