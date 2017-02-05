Japan, US defense chiefs meet, affirm alliance--NHK

日米、防衛首脳会談で同盟を確認

Defense chief Tomomi Inada says Japan will bolster its capabilities so as to play a greater role in its security alliance with the United States.

稲田防衛長官は、米国との安全保障におけるより大きな役割を果たすための能 力強化をするとした。





Inada spoke with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis for about 90 minutes on Saturday in Tokyo. The 2 then held a joint news conference.

稲田大臣は、米国の防衛長官のジム・マティス氏と90分間の会談を土曜におこ なった。その後に記者会見を開いた。





Inada said the Japan-US alliance is important in ensuring peace and stability in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. She said she reaffirmed the 2 countries will further strengthen the alliance's deterrence capabilities to cope with contingencies.

稲田氏によれば、日米同盟は、日本とアジア太平洋地域で平和と安定を確保す るために必要とし。また、両国が同盟関係強化と再確認をして戦争抑止力 （deterence)を強化して不慮の事故に対処するとした。





Mattis said the alliance remains a cornerstone of stability in the Asia-Pacific region. He said the US government places high priority on long-term allies such as Japan. Mattis noted the region's changing security situation, including the nuclear threat and missile provocations from North Korea, and China's increased activities in the East and South China seas.

マティス氏は、両国の同盟関係は、アジア太平洋地域では、その安定の基礎と なっているととした。また、米国政府は、長期間の同盟国である日本のような 国を優先しているとした。マティス氏が挙げたのは、この地域に置ける安全保 障が変化 しつつあるという事でであり、北朝鮮の核の脅威と挑発や中国の継続 的な東シナや南シナ海での行動の増加などを挙げた。





Inada said she conveyed to Mattis Japan's intent to boost its defense capabilities against the increasingly strained security environment.

稲田氏が述べたのは、日本は、防衛能力を強化する意図は、増大しつつある地 域での緊張感の為だとした。





Mattis recognized the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are controlled by Japan and covered by Article 5 of the bilateral security treaty. The agreement obliges the United States to defend Japan.

マティス氏は、東シナ海の尖閣諸島は、日本が支配をしており、二国間の安全 舗装条約の第5条の範囲に含まれているとした。





The 2 also agreed there was only one way to remove the risks of hosting the US Marine Corps' Futenma air station, and that is to move the base within the prefecture from its present densely populated location, to the less crowded Henoko district in Nago city.

両者は、米海兵隊の普天間空軍の危険を排除する唯一の方法とそのための基地 の移動を県内で現在の密集地から、そうでない名護市の辺野古に移動させるこ とで合意をした。





Inada said Japan will steadily proceed with relocation work.

稲田氏は、日本は、着実に移転作業を進めるとした。





Inada said the cost of keeping US troops was not discussed. She said she believes Japan properly shoulders its share, in line with bilateral agreements.

稲田氏は、また、米軍の維持費用については、話さす、日本は、適切にその分 担をしているとし、これは、二国間合意に基づくものだとした。





Mattis said the Japanese and American cost-sharing model is an example for other nations to follow, observing that Japan's defense budget grew under Prime Minister Abe as the security situation worsened.

マティス氏は、これに対して、日米の費用分担は、他国にとってのモデルケー スであるとし、安倍首相の下で悪化する安全保障に対して日本の防衛予算が増 加されたと考えているとした。





During his election campaign, President Donald Trump called on Japan to shoulder 100 percent of the cost of hosting US forces.

選挙期間中に、トランプ大統領は、米軍の駐留経費の100%を担うこと求めてい た。











