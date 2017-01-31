風になった結弦君 Yuzu was wind

待ちどおしいと色々思い出してくる。 風の結弦君もきれいだったなぁ〜 バラードにのって流れていた風が、風の精になって・・・ so keen to see Yuzu on the ice, many scenes come up, Yuzu-Breeze on the ballard was so beautiful and now he turned to be Sylph... a sprit of wind

今日はこんな気分・・・ Sarah has a mood of this music today

そ、風さん、春風も待ちどおしいよね、なんで、最初の風さん yes, Breeze, now we are looking forward to having spring wind, so the first scene of Breeze アイスショーでの披露、春一番の衝撃と喜び・・・？！ when he first introduced "Ballade g-moll" just like the first spring wind, it brought us big impact and joy..



結弦君、サラ、この時のステップシークエンスの最初のところ・・・ また、見たいなぁ〜！！！ so much missing... the fist part of the step squence at Ice shows



もう一つ and another one

競技会バージョン here his competition version

いつも輝いてるね、結弦君。 木漏れ日の間を優しく流れる風・・・ always you are shining, Yuzu you are breeze flowing through sun-shine filtered by leaves









襟・・・色や、脇のゴールドだけじゃなくって、 襟もずいぶん変化していたんだよね。。。 for two seasons, blur gradation has changed, golden parts were added, but not only them also the collar has changed a lot....

それにしても、この、気迫！ それにしても、この、気迫！ oh my goodness! full of spirit!!!

でも、ピアノの音が響くと、そこには陽光を受けて 輝いている風しかいない・・・・ but once piano sound comes, here, only Breeze recieving soft sun-shine

無機質な美しさ、優しく、そして激しく 草原を流れる風 inorganic beauties, blowing gently and then wildly in a meadow





あ、結弦君、お帰り！ 風さんから結弦君に戻った瞬間！ そして、この自信に満ちた表情！！ oh, welcome back Yuzu! now he turned back to himself from Breeze and with a strong confidence

このガッツポーズ、60Kg 以下で、100kg超を背負い投げいっぽ〜ん！ このガッツポーズ、60Kg 以下で、100kg超を背負い投げいっぽ〜ん！ って感じ！いや、あり得ないけど、一本の百連発ぐらい？ 「そんなもんじゃないよ、もっと！完全にビッグバンクラスさ！！」 such a beautiful joy!!! just like Seoi Nage (a shouldr throw) Ippon!!! no, impossible though, 100 times of Ippon!! "no, yet not enough! just like a big bang!"

もう、演技前から余裕だったね！！！ もう、演技前から余裕だったね！！！ (プーさん、すねてない？） so calm and composed, even before the performance!!! （Pooh, are you sulking??)

