風になった結弦君 Yuzu was wind

待ちどおしいと色々思い出してくる。
風の結弦君もきれいだったなぁ〜
バラードにのって流れていた風が、風の精になって・・・
so keen to see Yuzu on the ice,
many scenes come up, Yuzu-Breeze on the ballard was so beautiful
and now he turned to be Sylph... a sprit of wind

今日はこんな気分・・・ Sarah has a mood of this music today

そ、風さん、春風も待ちどおしいよね、なんで、最初の風さん
yes, Breeze, now we are looking forward to having
spring wind, so the first scene of Breeze
イメージ 1
アイスショーでの披露、春一番の衝撃と喜び・・・？！
when he first introduced "Ballade g-moll"
just like the first spring wind, it brought us big impact and joy..

イメージ 2

イメージ 3
結弦君、サラ、この時のステップシークエンスの最初のところ・・・
また、見たいなぁ〜！！！
so much missing...
the fist part of the step squence at Ice shows

イメージ 4

もう一つ  and another one
イメージ 5

競技会バージョン  here his competition version
イメージ 6

イメージ 7
いつも輝いてるね、結弦君。
木漏れ日の間を優しく流れる風・・・
always you are shining, Yuzu
you are breeze flowing through sun-shine filtered by leaves

イメージ 8


イメージ 9


イメージ 10
襟・・・色や、脇のゴールドだけじゃなくって、
襟もずいぶん変化していたんだよね。。。
for two seasons, blur gradation has changed,
golden parts were added, but not only them
also the collar has changed a lot....

イメージ 11
それにしても、この、気迫！
oh my goodness! full of spirit!!!

イメージ 12
でも、ピアノの音が響くと、そこには陽光を受けて
輝いている風しかいない・・・・
but once piano sound comes,
here, only Breeze recieving soft sun-shine

イメージ 13
無機質な美しさ、優しく、そして激しく
草原を流れる風
inorganic beauties,
blowing gently and then wildly in a meadow

イメージ 14


イメージ 15
あ、結弦君、お帰り！
風さんから結弦君に戻った瞬間！
そして、この自信に満ちた表情！！
oh, welcome back Yuzu!
now he turned back to himself from Breeze
and with a strong confidence

イメージ 16
このガッツポーズ、60Kg 以下で、100kg超を背負い投げいっぽ〜ん！
って感じ！いや、あり得ないけど、一本の百連発ぐらい？
「そんなもんじゃないよ、もっと！完全にビッグバンクラスさ！！」
such a beautiful joy!!!
just like Seoi Nage (a shouldr throw) Ippon!!!
no, impossible though, 100 times of Ippon!!
"no, yet not enough! just like a big bang!"

イメージ 17
もう、演技前から余裕だったね！！！
(プーさん、すねてない？）
so calm and composed, even before the performance!!!
（Pooh, are you sulking??)

