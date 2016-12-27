The　Pension　system　in　Japan（the　first　part　of　a　report）

Hi Everybody.

This report about the pension system in Japan is final.





We Japanese people have two pensyons.

Are we Japanese people happy？

I think that almost Japanese people are not happy．





Because the payment of Nation pension is only 65 thousand dollars max in a month．

Only this payment of it、ａ few Japanese people can't alive．

Specially、the people that they live in a city like tokyo、Osaka etc are very severe．

If we Japanese people want to live in these cities、

we Japanese people have to pay about the rent of 50〜90 thousand dollars in a month.

Moreover、this pension that we Japanese people can accept has to pay as tax over 10 year total．





Then、we Japanese people need Welfare Insurance（Employee's Insurance) no matter what..

In really situation in Japan、if we Japanese people can't、accept both Ｎation pension and



This pension is paid 9.15 % for your paymanet every month and you are in continuous service.

The amount of pensionis based the Japan government standard sheet．

For example、you earn 300 thausand dollar for the amount of your payment in month for thirty years、、

you can earn about 810 thousand in a year．









What do you think about the pension system in Japan？

