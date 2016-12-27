ここから本文です
ブログ始めました！

書庫全体表示

The　Pension　system　in　Japan（the　first　part　of　a　report）

Hi　Everybody.
I　am　「Kame　Oyaji」．
「Kame」means　turtle.　「Oyaji」means　fathar　in　Japan．
I　think　that　I　am　interested　in　political　issue、economic　problem、
human　right　and　environment．

　　
This　report　about　the　pension　system　in　Japan　is　final.

We　Japanese　people　have　two　pensyons.
Are　we　Japanese　people　happy？
I　think　that　almost　Japanese　people　are　not　happy．

Because　the　payment　of　Nation　pension　is　only　65　thousand　dollars　max　in　a　month．
Only　this　payment　of　it、ａ　few　Japanese　people　can't　alive．
Specially、the　people　that　they　live　in　a　city　like　tokyo、Osaka　etc　are　very　severe．
If　we　Japanese　people　want　to　live　in　these　cities、
we　Japanese　people　have　to　pay　about　the　rent　of　50〜90　thousand　dollars　in　a　month.　
Moreover、this　pension　that　we　Japanese　people　can　accept　has　to　pay　as　tax　over　10　year　total．

Then、we　Japanese　people　need　Welfare　Insurance（Employee's　Insurance)　no　matter　what..
In　really　situation　in　Japan、if　we　Japanese　people　can't、accept　both　Ｎation　pension　and
　

This　pension　is　paid　9.15　%　for　your　paymanet　every　month　and　you　are　in　continuous　service.　
The　amount　of　pensionis　based　the　Japan　government　standard　sheet．
For　example、you　earn　300　thausand　dollar　for　the　amount　of　your　payment　in　month　for　thirty　years、、
you　can　earn　about　810　thousand　in　a　year．


And　the　outset、I　said　that　by　the　end　of　two　reports　you　will　have　changed　your　idea　about
the　pension　system　in　Japan．
I　hope　I've managed to deliver what I'd　promised you all.

What　do　you　think　about　the　pension　system　in　Japan？
See　you　again．

この記事に

顔アイコン

顔アイコン・表示画像の選択

絵文字
×
  • オリジナル
  • SoftBank1
  • SoftBank2
  • SoftBank3
  • SoftBank4
  • docomo1
  • docomo2
  • au1
  • au2
  • au3
  • au4
  • 名前
  • パスワード
  • ブログ

開くトラックバック（0）

連携サービス
知恵袋
textream（掲示板）
ペット
ロコ
求人

本文はここまでですこのページの先頭へ
みんなの更新記事
前へ 次へ