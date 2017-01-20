歌った回数ランキング

001 Sky High (Jigsaw) 20

002 The Midnight Special (CCR) 17

003 How Long (Eagles) 16

004 Heart Of Gold (Neil Young) 15

005 The Border (America) 14

006 Desperado (Eagles) 12

007 Have You Ever Seen The Rain (CCR) 11

008 Love The One You're With (Stephen Stills) 11

009 Colorado (The Flying Burrito Brothers) 8

010 Let It Go, Let It Flow (Dave Mason) 8

011 You're Only Lonely (J.D.Souther) 7

012 Help Me Rhonda (The Beach Boys) 6

013 Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver) 6

014 Lover's Moon (Glenn Frey) 6

015 Go Your Own Way (Fleetwood Mac) 6

016 Crystal (Buckingham Nicks) 5

017 Warm And Beautiful (Wings) 5

018 Bye Bye Baby (McGuinn, Clark & Hillman) 5

019 Who'll Stop The Rain (CCR) 5

020 All I Know (Art Garfunkel) 5

021 Tquila Sunrise (Eagles) 5

022 Heart Of The Night (Poco) 4

023 Traveling Boy (Paul Williams) 4

024 It Makes No Difference (The Band) 4

025 Crying In My Sleep (Art Garfunkel) 4

026 Bennie And The Jets (Elton John) 4

027 パイロットでいこう！ (カナマリーノ２号) 3

028 Power (John Hall) 3

029 Shine Silently (Nils Lofgren) 3

030 Jealous Guy (John Lennon) 3

031 走れ！銀の弾丸 (Hot Kuma) 3

032 I Did It For Your Love (Glenn Frey) 3

033 On And On (Stephen Bishop) 3

034 Take It To The Limit (Eagles) 3

035 Tonight's The Night (Neil Young) 2

036 恐怖の人喰魔獣 (Hot Kuma) 2

037 Most Of Us Are Sad (Eagles) 2

038 I Know Sorrow (Ned Doheny) 2

039 Another Try (America) 2

040 The Last Unicorn (America) 2

041 Don't Pull Your Love (Hamilton,Joe Frank,And Reynolds) 2

042 Ain't That Lonely Yet (Dwight Yoakam) 2

043 Webb Pierce Medley ; More And More〜Slowly (Webb Pierce) 2

044 Call Me Round (Pilot) 2

045 Heal The World (Michael Jackson) 2

046 Arizona Colt (Raoul LoVecchio) 2

047 We'll Never Have To Say Goodbye Again (Jeffrey Comanor) 2

048 Silly Love Songs (Wings) 2

049 Stop Look Around (Ricci Martin) 2

050 Fist Of Fury (Mike Remedios) 2

051 Sister Golden Hair (America) 2

052 Light Of Your Love (American Flyer) 1

053 Goodnight and Goodmorning (Cecilio and Kapono) 1

054 Bright Eyes (Art Garfunkel) 1

055 Superstar (Carpenters) 1

056 Achy Breaky Heart (Billy Ray Cyrus) 1

057 Surfer Girl (The Beach Boys) 1

058 Yesterday (The Beatles) 1

059 One More Song (Randy Meisner) 1

060 The End 〜 Light My Fire (The Doors) 1

061 Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head (B.J.Thomas) 1

062 Rock And Roll Lullaby (B.J.Thomas) 1

063 Crazy Love (Poco) 1

064 Will It Last (Kenny Loggins) 1

065 Across The Borderline (Ry Cooder) 1

066 I've Got A Name (Jim Croce) 1

067 Meant For You (The Beach Boys) 1

068 Lady Lynda (The Beach Boys) 1

069 We May Never Love Like This Again (Maureen McGovern) 1

070 The Morning After (Maureen McGovern) 1

071 Me & Baby Jane (Leon Russell) 1

072 Ballad Of Easy Rider (The Byrds) 1

073 South City Midnight Lady (The Doobie Brothers) 1

074 Love Will Keep Us Alive (Eagles) 1

075 Keep The Fire (Kenny Loggins) 1