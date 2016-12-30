12/30(金)「三崎公園・潮見台（福島県いわき市）」放射線量マップ

|
「三崎公園・潮見台」（福島県いわき市小名浜）の放射線量をはかりました。
We have measured the radiation dose of the Misaki Park Shiomidai.
▼場所はココです。
◇測 定 日 [Measurement date]
２０１６（Ｈ２８）年１１月２１日（月曜日）
◇測定単位[Unit of measurement]
マイクロシーベルト毎時（μSv/h）
◇測定機器[Measuring equipment]
ホットスポットファインダー(Hot Spot Finder)
◇測定高さ[Measurement height]
１０cm
◇天 候[The weather]
はれ(Fine weather)
▼線量マップ
※マップを拡大できます。
・PC→マップ右下の拡大ボタンをクリック。
・スマホなど→マップをタップしてピンチアウト（二本指で広げる）。
※ You can expand the map.
PC→ Click the expansion button at the bottom of the map right.
Tablets such as → Tap the map to pinch out (to widen in two fingers).
この記事に