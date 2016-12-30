12/30(金)「三崎公園・潮見台（福島県いわき市）」放射線量マップ

「三崎公園・潮見台」（福島県いわき市小名浜）の放射線量をはかりました。

We have measured the radiation dose of the Misaki Park Shiomidai.

































▼場所はココです。





◇測 定 日 [Measurement date]

２０１６（Ｈ２８）年１１月２１日（月曜日）

◇測定単位 [Unit of measurement]

マイクロシーベルト毎時（μ Sv/h ）

◇測定機器 [Measuring equipment]

ホットスポットファインダー (Hot Spot Finder)

◇測定高さ [Measurement height]

１０ cm

◇天 候 [The weather]

はれ (Fine weather)





▼線量マップ

※マップを拡大できます。

・ PC →マップ右下の拡大ボタンをクリック。

・スマホなど→マップをタップしてピンチアウト（二本指で広げる）。

※ You can expand the map.

PC → Click the expansion button at the bottom of the map right.

Tablets such as → Tap the map to pinch out (to widen in two fingers).





