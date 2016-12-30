ここから本文です

12/30(金)「三崎公園・潮見台（福島県いわき市）」放射線量マップ

「三崎公園・潮見台」（福島県いわき市小名浜）の放射線量をはかりました。
We have measured the radiation dose of the Misaki Park Shiomidai.

イメージ 1

イメージ 2

イメージ 3

イメージ 4

イメージ 5

イメージ 6

イメージ 7

▼場所はココです。
イメージ 8

◇測 定 日 [Measurement date]
　２０１６（Ｈ２８）年１１月２１日（月曜日）
◇測定単位[Unit of measurement]
　マイクロシーベルト毎時（μSv/h
◇測定機器[Measuring equipment]
　ホットスポットファインダー(Hot Spot Finder)
◇測定高さ[Measurement height]
　１０cm
◇天　　候[The weather]
　はれ(Fine weather)

▼線量マップ
イメージ 9
※マップを拡大できます。
PC→マップ右下の拡大ボタンをクリック。
・スマホなど→マップをタップしてピンチアウト（二本指で広げる）。
You can expand the map.
PCClick the expansion button at the bottom of the map right.
Tablets such as Tap the map to pinch out (to widen in two fingers).

行健除染Net.
　◇「Twitter
　◇「お問合せフォーム」Inquiry form to us
　　※測定場所のリクエストもココからどうぞ。（お金はかかりません。）

（福島県郡山市　除染　放射線量測定　ボランティア）




この活動は、『３a！郡山』様のご協力によりはじめました。『３a！郡山』様に心より御礼申し上げます。

