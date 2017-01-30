Trump Immigration Order Prompts Protests at Airports Across US (DALLAS)







President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked protests around the country.





＊DALLAS



Protesters who gathered at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Saturday evening voiced their displeasure with Trump’s executive order. The crowd of a few dozen ballooned into hundreds of demonstrators who frequently chanted “Set them free!’’ At times, cheers erupted from the crowd as those who were detained got released.



Among those still held at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at midnight Saturday was a 70-year-old Iranian widow, Shahin Hassanpour, whose son said she suffers from high blood pressure and had breast cancer surgery four years ago. She obtained an immigrant visa in November on her son’s petition.



Bahzad Honarjou, a 43-year-old network engineer, said he spoke twice to his mother by phone after her 9 a.m. arrival, but that they hadn’t talked since courts stayed the executive order, meaning she should have been released.



Hundreds of protesters stood in the waiting area and chanted “This is what democracy looks like.”



Immigration agents were not being very communicative, Honarjou said.



“They were like a machine when I talked to them today,’’ he said. His mother only speaks a few words of English and a fellow passenger was translating for her from her native Farsi as no immigration agents spoke the language, he said.



Hassanpour was originally going to be deported on a Sunday flight, she informed her son the first time they spoke.



“She was about to cry,” he said. “She is not able to take (tolerate) a 20-hour flight back to Iran.”



Honarjou said he is a U.S. citizen, obtained entry in a lottery, and has been in the country for seven years. Why did he come?



“To have a better life and to make more money,” he said. “And, you know, for the freedom.’’







(from a part of VOA)