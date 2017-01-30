Trump Immigration Order Prompts Protests at Airports Across US (PORTLAND, OREGON)







President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked protests around the country.







＊ PORTLAND, OREGON



A protest by several dozen people in and around Portland International Airport briefly disrupted light rail service at the airport. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the demonstrators carried signs and chanted “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” and “No ban no wall America is for us all.”







(from a part of VOA)