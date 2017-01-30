宮口善通のＢｌｏｇ

雪が降りました！皆さん！お元気ですか？

全体表示

[ リスト ]

Trump Immigration Order Prompts Protests at Airports Across US (PORTLAND, OREGON)

Trump Immigration Order Prompts Protests at Airports Across US (PORTLAND, OREGON)



President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked protests around the country.



＊ PORTLAND, OREGON

A protest by several dozen people in and around Portland International Airport briefly disrupted light rail service at the airport. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the demonstrators carried signs and chanted “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” and “No ban no wall America is for us all.”



(from a part of VOA)

この記事に

ゲーミングキーボード＆マウスなどが当たる！キャンペーン実施中

閉じる コメント（0）

コメント投稿

顔アイコン

顔アイコン・表示画像の選択

名前パスワードブログ
絵文字
×
  • オリジナル
  • SoftBank1
  • SoftBank2
  • SoftBank3
  • SoftBank4
  • docomo1
  • docomo2
  • au1
  • au2
  • au3
  • au4
投稿

開く トラックバック（0）

連携サービス
知恵袋
textream（掲示板）
ペット
ロコ
求人
.

みんなの更新記事
前へ 次へ