寛彦（KuanYan）本村安彦

Guardian và trả lời " báo cáo tín dụng " . Công dân thế giới của chúng tôi là khi bạn rót năng lượng vào Nga Vladimir Putin thuyết phục, bây giờ " Trump " là bởi vì các đối thủ duy nhất không giúp đỡ, nhưng nghe .

Putin , chúng ta nên đặt các khoảng cách từ ứng cử viên phân biệt chủng tộc Marine Le Pen , vì lợi ích của hòa bình thế giới . Way của Trung Quốc. Mặc dù đây là một thư cho tổ chức chuyển cụm từ của tôi , bạn chỉ cần trả lời chính xác các câu tương tự như thế này cũng là chống lại nó, trong một vài phút trước đây. ↓.

／



Reply to Guardian and "信報". Citizens of the world are paying energy to persuade Putin in Russia, now "Trump" is the only opponent who must listen.

Putin should put away from racist candidate Marine Le Pen, for world peace. Like China.

This is an e-mail to a certain exercise organization for me, but I just replied to this exactly the same sentence, a few minutes ago. ↓.

／

Guardian，並回复“信報”。我們的世界公民，當你倒的能量普京說服俄羅斯，現在的“Trump”，是因為只有對手沒有幫助，但聽。

普京，我們應該把從種族主義候選人海洋勒龐的距離，對世界和平的緣故。中國的方式。

雖然這是 對我的 那句 運動 組織中的 郵件， 你 只需回复 一模一樣 的句子 ，因為這 也是 反對它， 在 幾分鐘前 。 ↓ 。

（回复“信報”。我们的世界公民，当你倒的能量普京说服俄罗斯，现在的“Trump”，是因为只有对手没有帮助，但听。

普京，我们应该把从种族主义候选人海洋勒庞的距离，对世界和平的缘故。中国的方式。 虽然这是 对我的 那句 运动 组织中的 邮件， 你 只需回复 一模一样 的句子 ，因为这 也是 反对它， 在 几分钟前 。 ↓ 。 ）

／



Опекун и ответ на " кредитный отчет " . Наш гражданин мира , когда вы льете энергию в России Владимира Путина убеждения , в настоящее время " Trump " , потому что единственный противник , который не помогает, а слушать.

Путин , мы должны положить расстояние от расистской кандидата Марин Ле Пен , во имя мира во всем мире . Путь Китая . Несмотря на то, что это почта для моей фразы организации движения , вы просто ответить точно такое же предложение , как это также против него , в несколько минут назад . ↓ . ／ Guardian y respuesta al " informe de crédito " . Nuestra ciudadano del mundo es cuando se vierte la energía a Rusia de Vladimir Putin persuasión, ahora " Trump " se debe a que el único rival que no ayuda pero escucha .

Putin , que debe poner la distancia de candidato racista Marine Le Pen , en aras de la paz mundial . Camino de China. Aunque se trata de un correo electrónico para mi organización del movimiento frase , sólo responde exactamente la misma frase que esto también está en contra, en hace unos minutos . ↓ . ／

Guardian と”信報”への返信。私たち世界の市民はロシアのプーチン説得にエネルギーを注ぐときです、今”Trump”が耳を傾けざるを得ない唯一の相手なのだから。

プーチンは、人種差別的な候補者 Marine Le Penから距離を置くべきです、世界平和のために。中国のように。

これはとある運動団体の私に対するメールですが、それに対してもこれとまったく同じ文章を返信したばかりです、数分前に。↓。

寛彦（KuanYan）本村安彦





Guardian và trả lời " báo cáo tín dụng " . Vấn đề đặt ra :

Người dân Nhật Bản để hỗ trợ các chế độ Abe " Mỹ · " Trump "theo tiếng Nhật của" định mệnh " , " là tổng số dân tộc cực hữu , nêu ra một vấn đề của Avaaz này nhưng rất thận trọng với chỉ có Hoa Kỳ và Châu Âu . Theo thăm dò của báo ngày hôm qua , khoảng 60 phần trăm công chúng Nhật Bản sẽ không hỗ trợ " chế độ cánh hữu cực đoan Abe chế độ " .

Tại đó, nó là một vấn đề hoàn toàn , nước Ryukyu chính phủ lâm thời của tôi đã lớn lên " Quần đảo Điếu Ngư ( Senkaku Diaoyutai = Quần đảo ) gần dầu ngoài khơi" phát triển chung châu Á chống Nhật nêu lên là . Quốc Ryukyu chính phủ lâm thời của tôi đang hướng tới thiên nhiên thế giới năng lượng 100 phần trăm.

＞＞「米国第一」に懸念８３％ 共同通信世論調査

http://www.chunichi.co.jp/s/article/2017012901001331.html ＞＞2017年1月29日 19時37分＞＞「米国第一」に懸念８３％ 共同通信世論調査

／

Reply to Guardian and "Bulletin". Problem presentation:

"Japan, the" Trump "tracking is" destiny "Japan" · Japanese citizens who support the Abe administration are total extreme citizens, although raising the issue of Avaaz is wary of America and Europe only. According to a public opinion survey released yesterday, about 60% of Japanese citizens support the "extreme right administration · Abe administration."

Also, it is a totally different problem, the "Ocean bottom oil field surrounding Diaoyu Island (Senkaku Islands)" proposed by our Ryukyus Temporary Government "joint anti-Japanese Asian development raising is. Our Ryukyus Temporary Government aims at a 100% natural energy world.

＞＞2017年1月29日 19時37分

＞＞「米国第一」に懸念８３％ 共同通信世論調査

／

Guardian ，並 回复“ 信報 ” 。

提出的問題 ：

日本民眾支持安倍政權“·美國”Trump“效仿日本”命運“，”為總極右的國家，提出這個Avaaz的一個問題，但持謹慎態度只有美國和歐洲。據調查公佈的昨日，日本民眾的大約60％將不支持“極端右翼政權安倍政權”。

同時，這是另外一個問題完全是，我的琉球國臨時政府已經提出了“釣魚島（釣魚台=尖閣諸島）附近的近海石油”抗日亞洲共同發展提高是。我的琉球國臨時政府的目標是世界自然能源100％。

（日本民众支持安倍政权“·美国”Trump“效仿日本”命运“，”为总极右的国家，提出这个Avaaz的一个问题，但持谨慎态度只有美国和欧洲。据调查公布的昨日，日本民众的大约60％将不支持“极端右翼政权安倍政权”。

同时 ，这是另外一个问题完全是，我的琉球国临时政府已经提出了“钓鱼岛（钓鱼台=尖阁诸岛）附近的近海石油”抗日亚洲共同发展提高是。我的琉球国临时政府的目标是世界自然能源100％。）

＞＞2017年1月29日 19時37分

＞＞「米国第一」に懸念８３％ 共同通信世論調査

／



















問題提起：

「アメリカ・”Trump”追随が”宿命”の日本」・安部政権を支持する日本国民は総極右国民です、このAvaazの問題提起はアメリカとヨーロッパだけを警戒しているが。昨日発表の世論調査によると、約６０％の日本国民が「極右政権・安部政権」を支持しています。

それと、まったく別問題です、我が琉球国臨時政府が提起している「釣魚島（釣魚台＝尖閣諸島）周辺海底油田」反日アジア人共同開発提起は。我が琉球国臨時政府は自然エネルギー１００％世界を目指しています。

＞＞2017年1月29日 19時37分

＞＞「米国第一」に懸念８３％ 共同通信世論調査

＞＞Hello,

＞＞ So now it's official. A new president is in the White House – and we are living in the age of Trump.

＞＞As we've seen in just the last few days, this will be like nothing any of us have known before. The new US administration showed on its very first day that it is prepared to say things that are visibly, demonstrably false – and call them not lies but "alternative facts". And Team Trump made clear that they regard a free press as their number one enemy.

＞＞I think that makes news organisations like the Guardian more necessary than ever. It will be our job to point out the facts – based on evidence and first-hand reporting – even when the most powerful man in the world doesn't like them. It will be our job to hold power to account, to watch not just what President Trump says and tweets, but also what he does – to the environment, to the economy, to the rest of the world.

＞＞We'd love to have you at our side in the battle that lies ahead. If you sign up to support the Guardian or make a one-off contribution, you'll be saying no to "alternative facts" and demanding the truth. We won't always get it right, but with your help we're determined to try.

＞＞Many thanks,

＞＞Jonathan Freedland

＞＞The Guardian











2017/2/5(日) 午前 6:02

2017/2/5(日) 午前 5:42

2017/2/5(日) 午前 5:26

