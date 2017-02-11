ここから本文です

American English Superstitions - Stepping on Cracks and a Rabbit's Foot


Step on the crack. Break your momma's back.
日本では畳の縁を踏むなと教えられますが、縁を踏んだらどうなるか
習わなかったですね。

この言葉、時代によって少し変化したようです。


“Step on a crack, break your mother’s back” 
dates to at least 1905.

“Step on a nail, put your father in jail” 
dates to at least 1925. 

“Step in a hole, you’ll break your mother’s sugar bowl” 
dates to around 1933. 

“Step on a line, you break your mother’s spine” 
dates to at least 1936. Poor mom! 

“Step in a ditch, your mother’s nose will itch” 
dates to at least 1962. 

