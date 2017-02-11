American English Superstitions - Stepping on Cracks and a Rabbit's Foot





Step on the crack. Break your momma's back.

日本では畳の縁を踏むなと教えられますが、縁を踏んだらどうなるか

習わなかったですね。





この言葉、時代によって少し変化したようです。







“Step on a crack, break your mother’s back”

dates to at least 1905.



“Step on a nail, put your father in jail”

dates to at least 1925.



“Step in a hole, you’ll break your mother’s sugar bowl”

dates to around 1933.



“Step on a line, you break your mother’s spine”

dates to at least 1936. Poor mom!



“Step in a ditch, your mother’s nose will itch”

dates to at least 1962.











