American English Superstitions - Stepping on Cracks and a Rabbit's Foot
Step on the crack. Break your momma's back.
日本では畳の縁を踏むなと教えられますが、縁を踏んだらどうなるか
習わなかったですね。
この言葉、時代によって少し変化したようです。
“Step on a crack, break your mother’s back”
dates to at least 1905.
“Step on a nail, put your father in jail”
dates to at least 1925.
“Step in a hole, you’ll break your mother’s sugar bowl”
dates to around 1933.
“Step on a line, you break your mother’s spine”
dates to at least 1936. Poor mom!
“Step in a ditch, your mother’s nose will itch”
dates to at least 1962.
