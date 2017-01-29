catch a cold





Kuma(P.N.) : Hi. How are you?





I : I'm not fine. I have caught a cold.

Okay Please your five questions. Come on!





Kuma: All right.





How is your cold? Maybe it relates to garlic?

Oh, My cold is heavy. I feel so bad.

So Yes. I ate garlic.





Did you buy garlic?

Yes I did. I don't harvest garlic.





Where is your favorite garlic production area?

I like Aomori.





How do you usually eat garlic?

I slice garlic. I like garlic slice than a whole garlic.





Do you like the smell of garlic? Do you like the smell of garlic?

Yes. But I don't feel it well.

Only when I eat garlic, I like the smell.





O.K. Bye-bye. O.K. Bye-bye.





See you next questions.



