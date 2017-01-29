English beginner 食事日記（英語練習）

●現段階の英語習得記録として、間違いもそのまま残しています。書こうとする意欲を高めることが目的です。週1には更新が目標。

catch a cold

Kuma(P.N.) : Hi. How are you?

I : I'm not fine. I have caught a cold.
    Okay Please your five questions. Come on! 

Kuma: All right. 

 How is your cold? Maybe it relates to garlic?
Oh, My cold is heavy. I feel so bad.
So Yes. I ate garlic.

 Did you buy garlic?
Yes I did. I don't harvest garlic.

 Where is your favorite garlic production area?
I like Aomori.

 How do you usually eat garlic?
I slice garlic. I like garlic slice than a whole garlic. 

 Do you like the smell of garlic?
Yes. But I don't feel it well.
Only when I eat garlic, I like the smell.

O.K. Bye-bye.

See you next questions.

