catch a cold

|
Kuma(P.N.) : Hi. How are you?
I : I'm not fine. I have caught a cold.
Okay Please your five questions. Come on!
Kuma: All right.
How is your cold? Maybe it relates to garlic?
Oh, My cold is heavy. I feel so bad.
So Yes. I ate garlic.
Did you buy garlic?
Yes I did. I don't harvest garlic.
Where is your favorite garlic production area?
I like Aomori.
How do you usually eat garlic?
I slice garlic. I like garlic slice than a whole garlic.
Do you like the smell of garlic?
Yes. But I don't feel it well.
Only when I eat garlic, I like the smell.
O.K. Bye-bye.
See you next questions.
