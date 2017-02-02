あれっ、やっぱりトランプは二項対立？



（出所：





＜その２＞





『 What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.



本当に大事なのは、どちらの党が私たちの政府を仕切っているかではなく、私たちの政府を国民が仕切っているかどうかです。



January 20th, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.



2017年1月20日は、国民が再びこの国の指導者となった日として記憶されるでしょう。



The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.



この国の忘れられた人々は、もうこれ以上、忘れられることはありません。



Everyone is listening to you now.



誰もが皆さんに耳を傾けています。



You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen before.



何千万人もの皆さんは、世界が今まで見たこともない歴史的な運動の一部になるため、参加しました。



At the centre of this movement is a crucial conviction: that a nation exists to serve its citizens.



この運動の中心には、不可欠な確信があります。国は市民に奉仕するために存在するのだという確信です。



Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighbourhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves.



アメリカ人は子供たちのために最高の学校が欲しい。家族のために安全な地域が欲しい。そして自分たちのために良い仕事が欲しい。



These are the just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public.



正義の人々、そして正義の社会にとって、これは正当で道理のある要求です。



But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge; and the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealised potential.



しかしこの国の市民のあまりに多くが、これとは別の現実の中にいます。都市の中心部では母親と子供たちが、貧困に囚われている。この国のあちこちで、さびついた工場が墓石のように散らばっている。資金を大量につぎこまれた教育制度は、若く美しい生徒たちに何の知識も与えないままだ。そして犯罪とギャングと麻薬が、あまりにも多くの命を奪い、あまりにも多くの可能性を実現しないままこの国から奪い去った。



This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.



このアメリカ内部の殺戮（さつりく）は、まさにここで、たった今、終わります。



We are one nation - and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.



私たちはひとつの国です。苦しむ人々の痛みは、私たちの痛みです。彼らの夢は、私たちの夢です。その成功は、私たちの成功となるでしょう。私たちはひとつの心、ひとつの家、そしてひとつの栄光ある運命を共有しているのです。



The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.



私が今日行う就任の宣誓は、すべてのアメリカ人に対する忠誠の誓いです。



For many decades, we've enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry;



何十年も前から私たちは、アメリカの産業を犠牲にして外国の産業を豊かにしてきました。



Subsidised the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military;



この国の軍隊が悲しくも消耗していくのを許しながら、外国の軍隊を援助してきました。



We've defended other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own;



自分たちの国境防衛を拒否しつつも、外国の国境を守ってきました。



And spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.



そしてアメリカのインフラが荒廃し衰退する一方で、海外では何兆も何兆もの金を使ってきました。 』





＜二項対立＞ その２



foreign industry（外国の産業）↑

American industry（アメリカの産業）↓



other countries（外国の軍隊）↑

our military（この国の軍隊）↓



other nations' borders（外国の国境）↑

our own（borders）（自分だちの国境）↓



Overseas（海外）↑

America's infrastructure（アメリカのインフラ↓





