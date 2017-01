たまに思えるようになった



















The man who disturbed the days when I was peaceful.

Only a very disappointing feeling remained.

It's what as a child to live more than half a century.

I don't grow up as a human being.



I think that I never want to see you.



For self-satisfaction, please don't roll up another person.



Please stop letting me spend days of the discouragement.

You shouldn't have met me.



You with the wonderful memory on were good.





なんだか 残念…

ただ、それだけ。