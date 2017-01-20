３つの感謝☆彡Three Thanks 20170120

今日も ありがとう＾＾









めがねに感謝します。めがねをかけると本を読みやすくなる。ありがとう＾＾

I appreciate my glasses. When I wear glasses it makes books easier to read. Thank you ^ ^









お箸とスプーンとフォークに感謝します。ごはんを美味しく食べられる。ごはんを綺麗にたべられる。

デザインを観て楽しめる。ありがとう＾＾

I thank you for chopsticks, spoons and folks. I can eat rice deliciously. I can eat rice beautifully.

I can enjoy watching the design. Thank you ^ ^









電話に感謝します。話したい相手とすぐに話すことができる。ありがとう＾＾

I appreciate the phone. I can talk to the person I want to talk to soon. Thank you ^ ^











私の全てを愛しています！ I love everything about me！





POI てみチャオ♪

