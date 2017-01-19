ここから本文です
ブログ始めました！

書庫全体表示

Golden Slumber

 This is a schooling week of our high school. We give schooling lessons to the
students three times a year and this it the last one. I have eight classes in total.
As all the students get together, we ask some public institutions to use their
rooms for the lessons.
 Yesterday I went to one of them located in Ogaki City. It is about one hour's
drive from my house, so I felt a little tired only to get there. However, it was
a nice drive heading to the Yoro Mountains whose tops were covered with
snow. I should have had my camera with me.
 I had one hour's break between my classes after lunch. So I went into a
library in the building. It is always exciting for me to visit a new library. The
library is pretty large and they have a room for children. Though it was a
weekday, the library had many visitors. I also picked up a magazine and sat
on a sofa by the window. The sunlight came into the place through the large    window glass. It was very comfortable to sit in the sunlight.
 I must have been tired after a long drive and two hours' lesson. I fell asleep.
I took a nap for about a quarter. When I woke, I found myself very refreshed.
It was a golden slumber.
 
 I have another thing to tell you. I wrote about a fox living in my neighborhood the other day. And I saw three foxes together this morning. They seemed
to be a family. Foxes are not liked so much by people, but I think they are
God's messengers. I feel like this year will be a lucky one for me!

イメージ 1 Here comes the last one, Fuku. He is the youngest, the
greediest and the naughtiest of all my four dogs.

この記事に

顔アイコン

顔アイコン・表示画像の選択

絵文字
×
  • オリジナル
  • SoftBank1
  • SoftBank2
  • SoftBank3
  • SoftBank4
  • docomo1
  • docomo2
  • au1
  • au2
  • au3
  • au4
  • 名前
  • パスワード
  • ブログ

開くトラックバック（0）

連携サービス
知恵袋
textream（掲示板）
ペット
ロコ
求人

本文はここまでですこのページの先頭へ
みんなの更新記事
前へ 次へ