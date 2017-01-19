This is a schooling week of our high school. We give schooling lessons to the

students three times a year and this it the last one. I have eight classes in total.

As all the students get together, we ask some public institutions to use their

rooms for the lessons.

Yesterday I went to one of them located in Ogaki City. It is about one hour's

drive from my house, so I felt a little tired only to get there. However, it was

a nice drive heading to the Yoro Mountains whose tops were covered with

snow. I should have had my camera with me.

I had one hour's break between my classes after lunch. So I went into a

library in the building. It is always exciting for me to visit a new library. The

library is pretty large and they have a room for children. Though it was a

weekday, the library had many visitors. I also picked up a magazine and sat

on a sofa by the window. The sunlight came into the place through the large window glass. It was very comfortable to sit in the sunlight.

I must have been tired after a long drive and two hours' lesson. I fell asleep.

I took a nap for about a quarter. When I woke, I found myself very refreshed.

It was a golden slumber.

I have another thing to tell you. I wrote about a fox living in my neighborhood the other day. And I saw three foxes together this morning. They seemed

to be a family. Foxes are not liked so much by people, but I think they are

God's messengers. I feel like this year will be a lucky one for me!





