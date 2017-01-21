Boys' Comic Magazine

As you alreday know, I am a TV nut. It may sound stupid to you, but I do my

houseworks according to the TV program time table. When there are some,

most of which are movies or suspense dramas, I try to finish working before

them. I say to myself, " OK. I 'll go shopping right now and return home by ~

o'clock." Or " Well, I must finish cooking dinner before this drama starts."

And yesterday evening I had one. It was a Japanese movie by the name of

"Bakuman" made in 2015. Before it being released, I often heard of it on the

radio. However, I didn't think I would like it so much because it was a story of

two high school boys drawing manga. I didn't think it was my type.

But finding it on the Wowow time table yesterday, I decided to see it. As it

started from 6:45 in the evening, I hurried to cook dinner, took a bath and

sat in front of the TV. The result was... Yes, I was right.

Two main characters were acted by Sato Takeru and Kamiki Ryunosuke each.

They challenged to get their works published in " Shonen Jump". They spent

most of the time in making stories and drawing pictures. And while they were

in high school, their dream came true. Both two young actors were very nice.

While I was watching it, my husband came home and joined me. When it

ended, I said to him, " Though I don't want to read that magazine at all, this

movie was very nice." Then he said, " Boys' comics are meaningful. Their

themes are various." Hmm... Oh, I see. Is that why my sons who are 33 and

31 are still reading Shonen Jump every week?. And my husband is buying

some comic magazines for adult men as well. There are many piles of those magazines in his room. It seems to be just waste of money to me.





These are what I cooked and ate with some hot wine.

Spaghetti with meat sauce, beans salad and carrots.



