His Question

I found it was the last day of January yesterday morning,

so I hurried to burn these new year's ornaments. Usually

I bring them to a nearby shrine on or around January 15th.

We call the annual event Sagicho, but it was snowing on

that day this time. I did it all by myself and my January

ended. Today is already February!!





My husband and I are often talking about buying a new car now. One of his

old students is now working in a Toyota car shop. He is a nice guy in his late

30s. He knows that my husband has been driving " Windom" of Toyota for

years and needs to change it to a new one in the very near future.

Last Saturday he called my husband and recommended " Aqua" as his new

car. They are going to have a big sale next month and seem to want to sell

"Aqua" the most eagerly. I agree with his suggestion. I think that car is a

proper sized one for us and hybrid cars are better to own considerating about

the environment. Besides, his Windom is required to be checked this summer,

which will cost a lot. If he gets a new car by the end of March, the car tax

will be reduced a little. " Aqua" will be easy to drive for me, too.

We must think about how we own cars respectively. I drive Suzuki's "Lapin"

now and I think I can use it for more several years. But within a decade, our

life will change and won't need to drive cars every day. I want his supposed

new car to be our final one. But, he still cannot make up his mind whether to

change or not. He loves his "Windom" too much. To be honest, he wants to

buy a new " Windom", but we cannot afford to pay for such an expensive one

any longer. To change or not to change, that's the question.