This is a tomb of my aunt-in-law who passed away on
February 10th eleven years ago. It means that yesterday
was her memorial day. As her tomb is not so far from my
house, I visited it yesterday afternoon.
I felt a little guilty for not having visited it for a long time.
After her death, her husband, my uncle-in-law moved to
Nagoya to live near their daughter. And getting aged, he
cannot come to Gifu to visit his late wife's tomb so often these days.
After the memorial service of my late father-in-law held on January 28th, we
stopped by at this tomb on the way back to the station. I found that this aunt's
memorial day would be coming soon.
I still remember well her last few days in the hospital. She was the first person
that I have ever seen suffering from a cancer so badly. My husband and I went
to see her lying in bed. She was already surrounded by her family and some
siblings as well. She was one of my late father-in-law's younger sister.I realized
how much pain a cancer gives the patient at that time. She died at 75.
After her death, her husband gave me these four recipe
books. She was a good cook and he helped her make
the books using a computer. They worked together to
leave us these books. I have tried some before, but sorry
I forgot about these books just recently. I will make a
good use of them again.
I was lucky enough to finish visiting her tomb before it started snowing. Now it is snowing quite heavily outside. This will be a snowy weekend. Take care
and be happy, everyone. See you on Monday again!
