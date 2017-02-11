This is a tomb of my aunt-in-law who passed away on

February 10th eleven years ago. It means that yesterday

was her memorial day. As her tomb is not so far from my

house, I visited it yesterday afternoon.

I felt a little guilty for not having visited it for a long time.

After her death, her husband, my uncle-in-law moved to

Nagoya to live near their daughter. And getting aged, he

cannot come to Gifu to visit his late wife's tomb so often these days.

After the memorial service of my late father-in-law held on January 28th, we

stopped by at this tomb on the way back to the station. I found that this aunt's

memorial day would be coming soon.

I still remember well her last few days in the hospital. She was the first person

that I have ever seen suffering from a cancer so badly. My husband and I went

to see her lying in bed. She was already surrounded by her family and some

siblings as well. She was one of my late father-in-law's younger sister.I realized

how much pain a cancer gives the patient at that time. She died at 75.





After her death, her husband gave me these four recipe

books. She was a good cook and he helped her make

the books using a computer. They worked together to

leave us these books. I have tried some before, but sorry

I forgot about these books just recently. I will make a

good use of them again.





I was lucky enough to finish visiting her tomb before it started snowing. Now it is snowing quite heavily outside. This will be a snowy weekend. Take care

and be happy, everyone. See you on Monday again!







