Types of lathe cutting tools

K-type cemented carbide by the tungsten carbide (WC) and cobalt (Co0 composition, bending strength and toughness, is used to process cast iron, hard bronze and other brittle materials or the impact of a large occasion. Low temperature (640 ° C or so) and steel friction, its wear resistance is poor.Therefore, can not cut steel, but difficult to machine in the cutting of materials or vibration of the larger special circumstances, due to the cutting speed is not high, Tool strength and toughness of the more prominent requirements, the use of K-type alloy more appropriate.
K-type alloy grades YG3, YG6, YG8, etc., the number of grades that the percentage of cobalt content, the rest of the carbide. Alloy containing more cobalt (such as YG8) its hardness is low, and good toughness, suitable for roughing. Cobalt less (such as YG3) its hardness, wear resistance and high heat resistance, suitable for finishing.
A variety of uses of the tool grinding method is not the same, in practice, continue to explore, in short, the brittle metal cutter angle small, tough mouth can be thicker, generally not grinding chip groove. Plastic metal to roll out the chip tank (also known as chip breaker) after the angle of the appropriate grinding to reduce friction.
