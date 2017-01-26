彩り・Come As You Are ・やさしさに包まれたなら

「S・A 〜スペシャル・エー〜」 1話・・・ Sola・・・


スペシャル?エー 1


S・A
スペシャル・エー
漫画
『S・A』は、南マキによる日本の少女漫画作品。 ウィキペディア
初回： 2008年4月6日



S・A〜スペシャル - ウィキペディア


『S・A』（スペシャル・エー）は、南マキによる日本の少女漫画作品。
概要 · ‎あらすじ · ‎登場人物 · ‎書籍一覧


華園 光 - S・A〜スペシャル・エー〜公式サイト


ハイパー元気＆ウルトラ鈍感な主人公。 
自称・滝島のライバル！成績は万年2位。
 幼い時の屈辱を胸に、打倒・滝島！で、突っ走る。
滝島彗には“二位さん”と呼ばれることに対し奮起する。
 BirthDay 3月20日,
 Blood Type O型. ...

スペシャル·エー 1話 - YouTube


S・A 〜スペシャル・エー〜 - アニポ | 無料アニメ動画まとめ


南マキ作の少女漫画作品。
「花とゆめ」（白泉社）で2004年から連載.


S・A(スペシャル・エー) 1巻【電子書籍のソク読み】豊富な無料試し読み



唖然として終わった最終回【S・A〜スペシャル・エー】滝島と光はどうなった ...


わずか7名の者しか入れない全校生徒の憧れのクラスがあった。
主人公・華園光は、1年から3年の中で一番優れた特別待遇クラスであるスペシャルエー、
通称SAに所属していた。
そんな彼女は万年2位、トップの滝島彗に勝てない ...

S・A〜スペシャル・エー〜 - AniTubeアニメまとめ

S・A(スペシャル・エー) 1巻 - 南マキ - 花とゆめ-学園 - Yahoo!ブックストア ...


S・A 〜スペシャル・エー〜 17巻 感想 - ほわいとたいがーのブログ


特選 アニメ動画紹介所 - S・A 〜スペシャル・エー〜



Hikari Hanazono, the main character, has always been second to Kei Takishima. While Hikari considers Kei a rival and somewhat of a friend, Kei loves Hikari. Everyone knows this, but she is too dense to notice. 

Their wrestling loving fathers first introduced them to one another when they were 6 years old. 

Assuming that she was the best in wrestling, young Hikari challenged Kei to a wrestling match only to be thoroughly defeated by him. 

Ever since that fateful incident, Hikari swore to beat Kei in school grades, a sporting event - anything. To do this she has enrolled in the same school as Kei since elementary. Now she attends Hakusenkan, an ultra elite school, that costs her carpenter father a lot of money. 

Hikari and Kei are the top two students in the school, with Kei holding firmly to that number one position. 





