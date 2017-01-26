「S・A 〜スペシャル・エー〜」 1話・・・ Sola・・・









S・A スペシャル・エー 漫画 『S・A』は、南マキによる日本の少女漫画作品。 ウィキペディア 初回： 2008年4月6日













































Hikari Hanazono, the main character, has always been second to Kei Takishima. While Hikari considers Kei a rival and somewhat of a friend, Kei loves Hikari. Everyone knows this, but she is too dense to notice.





Their wrestling loving fathers first introduced them to one another when they were 6 years old.





Assuming that she was the best in wrestling, young Hikari challenged Kei to a wrestling match only to be thoroughly defeated by him.





Ever since that fateful incident, Hikari swore to beat Kei in school grades, a sporting event - anything. To do this she has enrolled in the same school as Kei since elementary. Now she attends Hakusenkan, an ultra elite school, that costs her carpenter father a lot of money.





Hikari and Kei are the top two students in the school, with Kei holding firmly to that number one position.































