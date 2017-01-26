「S・A 〜スペシャル・エー〜」 1話・・・ Sola・・・

|
スペシャル?エー 1話
『S・A』（スペシャル・エー）は、南マキによる日本の少女漫画作品。
ハイパー元気＆ウルトラ鈍感な主人公。
自称・滝島のライバル！成績は万年2位。
幼い時の屈辱を胸に、打倒・滝島！で、突っ走る。
滝島彗には“二位さん”と呼ばれることに対し奮起する。
BirthDay 3月20日,
Blood Type O型. ...
南マキ作の少女漫画作品。
「花とゆめ」（白泉社）で2004年から連載.
わずか7名の者しか入れない全校生徒の憧れのクラスがあった。
主人公・華園光は、1年から3年の中で一番優れた特別待遇クラスであるスペシャルエー、
通称SAに所属していた。
そんな彼女は万年2位、トップの滝島彗に勝てない ...
Hikari Hanazono, the main character, has always been second to Kei Takishima. While Hikari considers Kei a rival and somewhat of a friend, Kei loves Hikari. Everyone knows this, but she is too dense to notice.
Their wrestling loving fathers first introduced them to one another when they were 6 years old.
Assuming that she was the best in wrestling, young Hikari challenged Kei to a wrestling match only to be thoroughly defeated by him.
Ever since that fateful incident, Hikari swore to beat Kei in school grades, a sporting event - anything. To do this she has enrolled in the same school as Kei since elementary. Now she attends Hakusenkan, an ultra elite school, that costs her carpenter father a lot of money.
Hikari and Kei are the top two students in the school, with Kei holding firmly to that number one position.
