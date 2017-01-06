昨年初夏から英作を挫折していました。今年年頭の誓いから英作始めます。

今年も見捨てずに添削してくださるとのこと嬉しいです。 先生からお返事 いただきました。





こんにちは。今日はとても寒いですね。というよりも冷たい。 Strong winds make me not want to go out today.

Your sentences are good.

民謡は studying を使うよりも、 learning を使ったほうがいいのではないかと思います。

読みかけの・・・ To read English books, which I am reading now, to the end without giving up on the way. See you again! Take care of yourself.







私→ → studying より leaning のほうが良いと分かりました。

without failing on the way より giving up on the way のほうがスマートです！！！





















↓↓ 私の本文









To my teacher::

あけましておめでとうございます。

昨年は英語の添削ありがとうございます。

昨年と同様に今年もよろしくお願いいたします。

“ Happy New Year”

I appreciate for your help to correct my English sentence last year.

Please lead me this year as well as you did last year.









今年の私の 新年の誓い。

My New Year’s Resolutions

英文で一行日記をつづけること。

To continue writing “My one sentence English Diary.”

民謡を続けること。

To continue studying “Japanese folk song ” .

添削；民謡は studying を使うよりも、 learning を使ったほうがいいのではないかと思います。

読みかけの英語の本を途中で挫折しないで最後まで読むこと。

( 今読み始めたのにほったらかしている本が２冊あります )

To read English books till the last without failing on the way..

(I have two books which I read halfway now.)

添削：To read English books, which I am reading now, to the end without giving up on the way.

以上よろしくお願い致します。