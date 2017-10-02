思考の彼方

9章 戦闘開始 その21

 
もし、我々がこの地を攻撃すめば、彼らは怒り、反抗的な態度をとるだろう。そのような状態の彼らであっても、我々の意志の力を使えば長い期間拘束しておくことは困難ではあるが不可能ではない。ただ、我々がこの試みをすることが正しいかは分らない。君は他人が変わることを強制できない。しかし、私は彼ら全員を拘束しておくことに疑念を抱かない」
 
原文
 
If we stormed the place they would be angry and rebellious. It’s very difficult, if not impossible, to keep beings prisoners against their will for any long time, and I am doubtful whether we should be justified in attempting to do so. You cannot compel a man to be converted. I have, however, no scruples about applying this amount of coercion.’
 
【油断は大敵です】

