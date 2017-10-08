9章 戦闘開始 その27

陸軍士官は副官に向かって、「では准将、全力をもって警戒に努めてくれたまえ。このナイトクラブには３割程度の女性がいるが、彼女らは男の兵隊と同じくらい手ごわい相手だ。なぜなら、我兵隊たちは女性に対して武力を行使することに抵抗があるからだ。



しかし、君が出来る限りの努力をすれば誰１人このナイトクラブから抜け出すことはできないだろう。さらには、外部から敵の増員に侵入されることや、食糧などを持ち込まれることは絶体に防がなくてはならない。

原文

“He turned to the Adjutant. ‘Brigadier, you will have to exercise all vigilance. It’s true that about one-third of those in the club are women, but you will find them quite as dangerous as the men. In some cases more dangerous, for our men will not like to use force against them.



However, no one must leave the club if you can possibly prevent it. Above all, no reinforcements or food must be introduced from outside.

