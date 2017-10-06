洪水被害の支援 Flood relief

皆様こんにちは。

ブログを読んでいただき、ありがとうございます。ネパールワーカーの前田がお届けいたします。

8月の記事でお伝えしました、ネパール南部を襲った大洪水。

現在も、現地の方また支援団体によって壊れた家屋や学校の修理、生活の立て直しが続けられています。

（左写真：支援物資を取りに来られた村の方たち）













当会からの古着は、９月はじめにネパールの団体（Believers ChurchNepal）によってパルサ（郡）パルサガディのバダウリ村 に届けられ、村の中でもより支援が必要な47世帯に配布されました。

その他、その団体からはお米や食器、マットレスを支援、村の方により76世帯に配布されました。

この地域はもともと生活の苦しい家族が多く、支援物資は大変喜ばれたということでした。

（右写真：村の方と住まい）









一日も早く、被災地の方がもとの生活に戻れることを祈ります。









(The following passages are thetranslation of this article in English.)

Thank you for visiting our blog.

This reporting is about the flood reliefin end of August as reported by previous blog. The repairing

of houses andschools are still continuing, and the victims are trying to rebuild their lifewith the

support of organizations.

The second-hand clothes donated thoughDOSANKO were delivered by Nepal NGO

(Believers Church Nepal) to the victims inBadauli village, Parsa Gadi in Parsa (district). It was

distributed 47households prioritized with their conditions.

The NGO provided also rice,kitchen goods, and bed mattress. It was distributed 76 households

with localkey persons.

According to the reporting by the NGO staff, the victims werehappy to take the provisions since

their life has been hard even before thisflood.

Hope build back their life as early aspossible.

Reported by Noriko Maeda, coordinator























