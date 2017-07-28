THEORY OF A DEADMAN 新ビデオ、新作













THEORY OF A DEADMAN To Release 'Wake Up Call' Album In October

Atlantic Records/604 Records group THEORY OF A DEADMAN has unveiled details of its new album, "Wake Up Call".





Set for release on October 27, the disc features the lead single "Rx", which is streaming today accompanied by an official music video.





Pre-orders for "Wake Up Call" will be available Friday, July 28 at all DSPs and www.theoryofadeadman.com, with all pre-orders receiving an instant grat download of "Rx".





