Beatles – The Long And Winding Road Lyrics
The long and winding road
That leads to your door
Will never disappear
I've seen that road before
It always leads me here
Lead me to your door
The wild and windy night
That the rain washed away
Has left a pool of tears
Crying for the day
Why leave me standing here
Let me know the way
Many times I've been alone
And many times I've cried
Any way you'll never know
The many ways I've tried
But still they lead me back
To the long winding road
You left me standing here
A long long time ago
Don't leave me waiting here
Lead me to your door
But still they lead me back
To the long winding road
You left me standing here
A long long time ago
Don't keep me waiting here
Lead me to your door
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Songwriters: JOHN LENNON, PAUL MCCARTNEY
君の扉へと続く
長い 曲がりくねった道が
いつもどこかに存在している
前にも通ったことのある
あの道を行けば 必ず ここに
君の扉に辿り着く
風が激しく吹き付ける夜は
雨に洗い流され
陽射しに焦がれ 流す涙は
水溜まりになる
なぜ歩き出させてくれないんだ
この足で確かめさせてくれ
何度も孤独に陥り
何度も泣いた
僕が重ねた努力の数々を
君が知ることはない とはいえ
それでも そんな道道の先には
長く曲がりくねった道が続いている
君を見失い 足掛かりを見失ったのは
ずっと ずっと昔のこと
ここで待たせたりしないでくれ
君の扉へ誘ってくれ
けれどそれでも
長く曲がりくねった道に 舞い戻る
君を見失い 足掛かりを見失ったのは
ずっと ずっと昔のこと
ここで待たせたりしないでくれ
君の扉へ誘ってくれ
夜の帳の中でさえ影が万事を形付け
光はそれを浮かび上がらせる
凍てつく夜空に星は散りばめられ
不意に流れ星が一筋 かつては祈った
星々は瞬時に凍りつき
今は儚く青い尾を引くばかり
あなたが夢の中にいる頃
僕は星空の下にさえ光を見失い
それでもイカロスは光を求め
やがては翼を失い地に落ち堕落する
星なき聖書の夜に幽閉されるのか
夜ならば昼には読めない
歌を詠めると思っていたのに
