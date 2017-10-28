Beatles – The Long And Winding Road

The Long And Winding Road - 1s Preview



The long and winding road That leads to your door Will never disappear I've seen that road before It always leads me here Lead me to your door

The wild and windy night That the rain washed away Has left a pool of tears Crying for the day Why leave me standing here Let me know the way

Many times I've been alone And many times I've cried Any way you'll never know The many ways I've tried

But still they lead me back To the long winding road You left me standing here A long long time ago Don't leave me waiting here Lead me to your door

But still they lead me back To the long winding road You left me standing here A long long time ago Don't keep me waiting here Lead me to your door Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah Songwriters: JOHN LENNON, PAUL MCCARTNEY



君の扉へと続く 長い 曲がりくねった道が いつもどこかに存在している 前にも通ったことのある あの道を行けば 必ず ここに 君の扉に辿り着く

風が激しく吹き付ける夜は 雨に洗い流され 陽射しに焦がれ 流す涙は 水溜まりになる なぜ歩き出させてくれないんだ この足で確かめさせてくれ 何度も孤独に陥り 何度も泣いた 僕が重ねた努力の数々を 君が知ることはない とはいえ それでも そんな道道の先には 長く曲がりくねった道が続いている 君を見失い 足掛かりを見失ったのは ずっと ずっと昔のこと ここで待たせたりしないでくれ 君の扉へ誘ってくれ

けれどそれでも 長く曲がりくねった道に 舞い戻る 君を見失い 足掛かりを見失ったのは ずっと ずっと昔のこと ここで待たせたりしないでくれ 君の扉へ誘ってくれ







夜の帳の中でさえ影が万事を形付け 光はそれを浮かび上がらせる 凍てつく夜空に星は散りばめられ 不意に流れ星が一筋 かつては祈った 星々は瞬時に凍りつき 今は儚く青い尾を引くばかり あなたが夢の中にいる頃 僕は星空の下にさえ光を見失い それでもイカロスは光を求め やがては翼を失い地に落ち堕落する 星なき聖書の夜に幽閉されるのか 夜ならば昼には読めない 歌を詠めると思っていたのに





