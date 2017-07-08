Enterprise management is an eternal learning

While we are clearly seeing the problem, we should also see our advantages and try to make the best of the enterprise Serviced apartment Central .





Found that although the starting point of entrepreneurship is spot on a founder who set up a team to open after dry, questions about the company's registered immediately on the agenda, company registration looks very simple, but if we don't consider, you dig a hole for yourself's journey begins! It's about the future of the company, so be sure to pay special attention to the basics of the company's registration.





Registration time





Sakura Japan . Many people feel that when the company is not a big problem, they will wait for a day to sign up for the company. In fact, once the team is stable, the sooner the company registers, the better





Because the company is a legal body, would you like to do many things with this subject, such as WeChat to you are taken to protect the public, the public, all of us can't transfer, you can't use in the form of personal registration again after consider transfer to the company; You need to recruit people, such as a platform like drawing, no business license is unable to apply for account. There are also App Store applications, registered trademark applications and so on.





If you want to make a new three board or an IPO, it is a hard requirement for the company to set up a life span, and the new three boards must be established two years from now. So the sooner you sign up, the better.





Word name





In the rules of enterprise name registration management, detailed rules have been made on the name requirements, and the compliance of the font size is not specified here. The Suggestions are given in the following aspects:





If your company is product-oriented, the company's name and product name can be considered different. Because your company is likely to do a lot of products, even if it's just one, it's likely that the company will be transformed into other products.





If you want to use the brand as the company's name, suggest check still not registered trademark and domain name, domain name best. Com,. Com. Cn,. Net,. Cn are, if you have already been hoarding up, want to consider whether you can bear the price. Chinese domain name is basically useless, do not be sold domain name to cheat.





Company size is pretty important, so take good once, don't change easily, that costs a lot, if you change the name of the company, to the registered trademark, domain names, copyright and other kinds of items change, the consumption of the company's internal resources.





. In the pre-examination of the business submission, the shareholders must agree with your subsequent registration. Otherwise, you may need to make more trips to the industrial and commercial bureau





, size is not the same as a registered trademark of the same name in different places (usually in the city) can apply for registered company of different people, so if the font size as the brand of the company, must remember after the company was set up to apply for a registered trademark.





Company type selection





The type of company includes the industry (operating characteristics) and organizational form. The following are the following:





+ so popular on the Internet today, your business form best associated with the Internet, as far as possible with the Internet technology, information technology, network technology, electronic commerce, culture creativity and so on as the industry characteristics, so than your business consulting, trade, industry and trade is much tall, your customers won't think you are very traditional, soil slag company.





In the form of organization, you basically choose a limited company, but you should not sign up for a limited company unless you have to. One co., LTD., though the shareholder is simple, convenient, but once you have registered a co., LTD., at the end of each accounting year prepare financial and accounting reports, and by the certified public accountants audit, this article will increase you a lot of work. Of course, if your company is to wholly invest in a wholly-owned subsidiary, one person limited is a good organizational form.



