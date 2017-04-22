ここから本文です
HTML5講座　第1単元　canvasタグで図形を描く


●ソース
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang='ja'>
<head>
<meta charset='utf-8'>
<title>canvasで図形を描く</title>
<script type="text/javascript">
function sample(){
 var canvas = document.getElementById('sample1');
 if(canvas.getContext){
 var g = canvas.getContext('2d');
 g.fillRect(20,40,50,100);
 g.strokeStyle = 'rgb(00,00,255)';
 g.fillStyle = 'rgb(255,00,00)';
 g.strokeRect(200,80,100,50);
 g.arc(150,75,60,Math.PI*1,Math.PI*2,true); 
 g.fill();
 }
}
</script>
</head>
<body onLoad="sample()">
<h2>canvasで図形を描く</h2>
<canvas id="sample1" style="background-color:yellow;">
図形を表示するには、canvasタグをサポートしたブラウザが必要
</canvas>
</body>
</html>

＜コメント＞
・四角形を描く
・枠線の色
・塗りつぶし
・半円を描く

