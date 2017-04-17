《人殺しの前に、拉致被害者を返せ！金正男氏殺害、実行犯の女２人起訴へ》



【３月１日水曜日】

マレーシアで金正男（キム・ジョンナム）氏が殺害された事件で、マレーシアの検察当局は１日、実行犯の女２人を殺人の罪で起訴する方針です。

ＶＸを金正男氏の顔に塗った実行犯のシティ・アイシャ容疑者（２５歳）とドアン・ティ・フオン容疑者（２８歳）。３月１日、殺人の罪で起訴される見込みです。

アイシャ容疑者は、事件前に「ベビーオイルのような液体入りのボトルを渡された」、渡した人物は「ジェームス」等の名前だったと話していて、今後の捜査で事件に関与した北朝鮮籍の男たちの役割の解明が求められています。

逃亡中の北朝鮮籍の男４人が借りていたコンドミニアムからは、警察の捜索で複数の化学物質が押収され、台所の周囲には化学物質を廃棄しようとした痕跡も見つかりました。



Ｑ．今回の事件についてどう思いますか？

「（韓国の）ろうそくデモの方に行ってよ」

（北朝鮮大使館職員）



関係者の出入りが激しかった２月２８日のマレーシアの北朝鮮大使館前。



「訪問の目的は人道問題を解決することです」

（北朝鮮外務省代表団／ リ・トンイル前国連次席大使）



北朝鮮の外務省代表団が２月２８日、マレーシア入りしました。両国の対立が深まる中、遺体の引き渡しや逮捕された北朝鮮籍の男の釈放を求め、マレーシア側と協議するとしています。



《特定失踪者・富川久子さんについて》

◆氏名：富川 久子

（とみかわひさこ）

（Hisako Tomikawa）

◆失踪年月日：平成６（１９９４）年２月１４日

◆生年月日：昭和３３（１９５８）年２月１８日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：３５歳

◆当時の住所：沖縄県石垣市

◆当時の身分：主婦

◆身長：１５３cm

◆血液型：Ａ型

◆特徴：中肉

◆失踪場所：沖縄県石垣市



【失踪状況】

失踪以前に「誰かに見られているような気がする」と言っていた。

県営住宅が抽選であたったが、「移るのが怖い」といい始め、その後１週間後に失踪。

失踪直前、ゴルフ練習場の女性従業員に子供を預けて、バレンタインデーのチョコレートを買うために、近くのスーパーに車で行った。

その後、音信が不通となった。

失踪の翌日の昼過ぎに「御神崎灯台で車が見つかった」という連絡があった。

車の鍵は開いていて、キーは車に挿しっぱなしだった。

本人の帽子、バック、子供のミルク缶が車に残されていた。

免許証とバレンタインデーのチョコレートは車中に残っていなかった。

北朝鮮からの脱北者から「北朝鮮で目撃した女性に似ている」との情報がある。

《特定失踪者・川満敏弘さんについて》

◆氏名：川満 敏弘

（かわみつとしひろ）

（Toshihiro Kawamitsu）

◆失踪年月日：昭和４７（１９７２）年５月

◆生年月日：昭和１３（１９４８）年１１月３日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：３３歳

◆当時の住所：愛知県名古屋市港区

◆当時の身分：自動車メーカーの季節労働者

◆沖縄県出身

◆身長：１６０cmくらい

◆特徴：

１）痩せ型

２）四角顔

３）浅黒

４）左右いずれかの目頭に切り傷有り

◆失踪場所：愛知県名古屋市か神奈川県



【失踪状況】

季節工の他に名古屋市内で荷役の仕事をしていた。

同じ沖縄出身の人が複数いたが仕事が終わって皆沖縄に帰り、川満さんだけが残った（残った理由は不明）。

愛知県名古屋市か神奈川県で働くと言い残し失踪。

《特定失踪者・仲里次弘さんについて》

◆氏名：仲里 次弘

（なかざとつぐひろ）

（Tsuguhiro Nakazato）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５２（１９７７）年５月

◆生年月日：昭和２５（１９５０）年１１月１５日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２６歳

◆当時の住所：神奈川県

◆当時の身分：自動車会社季節工終了後

◆身長：１６１cm〜１６２cm

◆失踪場所：神奈川県から失踪したと思われる



【失踪状況】

陸上自衛隊に入隊し、約２カ年間の訓練を受けたあと、沖縄へ帰郷。

その後自動車工場に３ヶ月の季節労務に就くために再び上京し、契約期間の就労を終えたあと連絡が途絶えた。

昭和５２年５月には神奈川県茅ヶ崎市にあった断食道場に２０日間いたことがわかっている。

警察に行ったり、全国版新聞での尋ね人の広告を出したり、職業安定所での登録の確認等、東京・神奈川を中心に歩き回るが、手がかりは何一つ見つからない。

２００２年８月に男の声で「次弘はおばさんの世話で北朝鮮に行った。“ちゅうさん”と呼ばれていた。元気でいると思いますよ」などと早口で話す不審電話が実家にあった。

《特定失踪者・下地才喜さんについて》

◆氏名：下地 才喜

（しもじさいき）

（Saiki Shimoji）

◆失踪年月日：昭和６０（１９８５）年４月

◆生年月日：昭和３７（１９６２）年７月１０日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２２歳

◆当時の住所：東京都杉並区

◆当時の身分：アルバイト

◆沖縄県那覇市出身

◆身長：１６５cm

◆失踪場所：東京か？



【失踪状況】

東京都内の居酒屋でアルバイトをしていた。

昭和６０年４月に「ラジカセを月賦で買うから保証人になってほしい」と母親に電話したのを最後に行方がわからず。

《沖縄県警公開特定失踪者・佐次田 堅さんについて》

◆氏名：佐次田 堅

（さしだかたし）

（Katashi Sashida）

◆当時の年齢：３１歳（昭和５４年当時）

◆当時の住所：埼玉県川口市

◆当時の職業：不詳

◆身長：１６８cm

◆血液型：Ｏ型

◆特徴：

１）痩せ型

２）自らを「かたし」ではなく「けん」と称することがある



【失踪状況】

昭和５４年１月頃、行方不明になっています。

◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.