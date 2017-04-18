《人殺しの前に、拉致被害者を返せ！金正男氏殺害事件、実行犯の女２人起訴》



【３月１日水曜日】

北朝鮮の金正恩（キム・ジョンウン）党委員長の兄・金正男（キム・ジョンナム）氏が殺害された事件で、実行犯とされる２人の女が３月１日、裁判所に姿を現しました。殺人罪で起訴された２人の女は対照的な様子でした。

１日朝、拘留されていた警察署を出るドアン・ティ・フオン被告（２８歳）。居並ぶカメラに気づき、笑みを浮かべました。

まず向かったのは犯行現場の空港でした。居合わせた客が撮影したとみられる画像には、手錠をかけられた黄色いＴシャツ姿のフオン被告がしっかりとした足取りで歩く様子が写っています。一般客が見守る中、実況見分が行われたとみられます。

その後、事件の起訴手続きで裁判所に移送されたフオン被告。足早に入っていきました。

もう一人の実行犯とされるシティ・アイシャ被告も硬い表情で中へ。

起訴状によりますと、２人は、すでに出国した北朝鮮籍の４人の男と共謀しクアラルンプール国際空港で殺意を持って「キム・チョル」という名の男性を殺害した殺人罪に問われています。「キム・チョル」は、正男氏が所持していたパスポートに記載されていた名前です。

２人はこれまでの調べに対し、「いたずら番組の出演だと思っていた」等と殺意を否認していました。マレーシアでは、殺人で有罪判決を受ければ死刑になります。法廷でフオン被告は、「起訴内容は分かりました。しかし私は無実です」と英語で否認。



「否認です。“私は無実です”とフオン被告は言いました」

（フオン被告の弁護士）



表情は落ち着いていたといいますが…



「もちろん死刑の可能性があるため、フオン被告は苦悩しています」

（フオン被告の弁護士）



一方、アイシャ被告は目や鼻が赤く、泣いた後のようだったといいます。



「アイシャ被告は泣いていたので、目が赤くなっていました」

（アイシャ被告の弁護士）



そして、起訴内容を告げられると、マレーシア語で「わかりました」と言ってうなずきました。



猛毒を扱ったとされる２人。

保健当局は１日、２人のうち１人におう吐と下痢の症状が出ていたものの、正男氏の搬送に関わった医療関係者たち１３人には中毒症状は見られなかったと明らかにしました。

次回の出廷は４月に決まりましたが、今後、２人が正男氏に塗りつけた液体を猛毒と認識していたかが裁判の焦点の一つになります。

裁判所を出る２人は防弾チョッキを身につけていました。また、拘置される刑務所には新たに金網のバリケードが設置されるなど警備は強化されています。

今回の事件に関与しているとされる８人の北朝鮮籍の男のうち、唯一逮捕されているリ・ジョンチョル容疑者は、３日にも起訴の方向です。

北朝鮮の関与が今後の公判で明らかになるのか注目されます。



《特定失踪者・玉井敏明さんについて》

◆氏名：玉井 敏明

（たまいとしあき）

（Toshiaki Tamai）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５２（１９７７）年１月３０日

◆生年月日：昭和２１（１９４６）年１０月１４日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：３０歳

◆当時の身分：三菱ふそうでトラックの修理などをする

◆身長：１８５cmくらい

◆失踪場所：大分県別府市



【失踪状況】

当時妻と一緒にスナックを経営していた。

先に自宅を出た敏明さんは店を開け、従業員に「ちょっと出てくるから」と言って店を出たまま、そのまま行方不明。

急用で何かあったのかもと思っていたが、その後一切連絡もない。



《特定失踪者・西村三男さんについて》

◆氏名：西村 三男

（にしむらみつお）

（Mitsuo Nishimura）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年５月

◆生年月日：昭和３７（１９６２）年５月２６日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：１９歳

◆当時の住所：山口県山口市

◆当時の身分：会社員

◆熊本県出身

◆身長：１７０cmくらい

◆血液型：Ｏ型

◆失踪場所：山口県山口市



【失踪状況】

ゴールデンウィーク後、実家の熊本から山口市にある会社に戻り、寮から工場へ移動中失踪。

原付免許も寮に置いたまま、住民票もそのまま。

失踪後６カ月程して無言電話あり。

■山口県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.yamaguchi.jp/

■熊本県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kumamoto.jp/



《特定失踪者・今津淳子さんについて》

◆氏名：今津 淳子

（いまづじゅんこ）

（Junko Imazu）

◆失踪年月日：昭和６０（１９８５）年４月３０日

◆生年月日：昭和３２（１９５７）年５月２８日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：２７歳

◆当時の住所：埼玉県深谷市

◆当時の身分：保育園保母

◆大分県佐伯市上浦町出身

◆身長：１５８cm

◆体重：５９kg

◆特徴：

１／顔）顔は卵形で色白。額の真ん中に指の先ほどの痣がある

２／視力）近視で普段はコンタクト使用。眼鏡のときもある

◆失踪場所：埼玉県深谷市大谷



【失踪状況】

休暇を取って大宮の運転試験場へバイクの免許を取りに行った。

同日７時頃寮の同僚に「これからバスで帰る。何か買い物はないか」と電話連絡したまま消息不明。

警察は公開捜査を行ったが目撃証言もなく安否につながる情報もない。

同日２１時頃最寄りのバス停と寮の間の民家の人が犬が激しく鳴くのを聞く。

翌朝、その家の人が畑の中に今津さんの両方の靴を発見。

「北朝鮮にいる」という情報がある。

■埼玉県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.saitama.lg.jp/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime. 《人殺しの前に、拉致被害者を返せ！金正男氏殺害事件、実行犯の女２人起訴》【３月１日水曜日】北朝鮮の金正恩（キム・ジョンウン）党委員長の兄・金正男（キム・ジョンナム）氏が殺害された事件で、実行犯とされる２人の女が３月１日、裁判所に姿を現しました。殺人罪で起訴された２人の女は対照的な様子でした。１日朝、拘留されていた警察署を出るドアン・ティ・フオン被告（２８歳）。居並ぶカメラに気づき、笑みを浮かべました。まず向かったのは犯行現場の空港でした。居合わせた客が撮影したとみられる画像には、手錠をかけられた黄色いＴシャツ姿のフオン被告がしっかりとした足取りで歩く様子が写っています。一般客が見守る中、実況見分が行われたとみられます。その後、事件の起訴手続きで裁判所に移送されたフオン被告。足早に入っていきました。もう一人の実行犯とされるシティ・アイシャ被告も硬い表情で中へ。起訴状によりますと、２人は、すでに出国した北朝鮮籍の４人の男と共謀しクアラルンプール国際空港で殺意を持って「キム・チョル」という名の男性を殺害した殺人罪に問われています。「キム・チョル」は、正男氏が所持していたパスポートに記載されていた名前です。２人はこれまでの調べに対し、「いたずら番組の出演だと思っていた」等と殺意を否認していました。マレーシアでは、殺人で有罪判決を受ければ死刑になります。法廷でフオン被告は、「起訴内容は分かりました。しかし私は無実です」と英語で否認。「否認です。“私は無実です”とフオン被告は言いました」（フオン被告の弁護士）表情は落ち着いていたといいますが…「もちろん死刑の可能性があるため、フオン被告は苦悩しています」（フオン被告の弁護士）一方、アイシャ被告は目や鼻が赤く、泣いた後のようだったといいます。「アイシャ被告は泣いていたので、目が赤くなっていました」（アイシャ被告の弁護士）そして、起訴内容を告げられると、マレーシア語で「わかりました」と言ってうなずきました。猛毒を扱ったとされる２人。保健当局は１日、２人のうち１人におう吐と下痢の症状が出ていたものの、正男氏の搬送に関わった医療関係者たち１３人には中毒症状は見られなかったと明らかにしました。次回の出廷は４月に決まりましたが、今後、２人が正男氏に塗りつけた液体を猛毒と認識していたかが裁判の焦点の一つになります。裁判所を出る２人は防弾チョッキを身につけていました。また、拘置される刑務所には新たに金網のバリケードが設置されるなど警備は強化されています。今回の事件に関与しているとされる８人の北朝鮮籍の男のうち、唯一逮捕されているリ・ジョンチョル容疑者は、３日にも起訴の方向です。北朝鮮の関与が今後の公判で明らかになるのか注目されます。■政府拉致問題ＨＰ■警察庁ＨＰ■大分県警ＨＰ■救う会大分ＨＰ■救う会大分facebook■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ■脱北者トーク番組動画■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）《特定失踪者・玉井敏明さんについて》◆氏名：玉井 敏明（たまいとしあき）（Toshiaki Tamai）◆失踪年月日：昭和５２（１９７７）年１月３０日◆生年月日：昭和２１（１９４６）年１０月１４日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：３０歳◆当時の身分：三菱ふそうでトラックの修理などをする◆身長：１８５cmくらい◆失踪場所：大分県別府市【失踪状況】当時妻と一緒にスナックを経営していた。先に自宅を出た敏明さんは店を開け、従業員に「ちょっと出てくるから」と言って店を出たまま、そのまま行方不明。急用で何かあったのかもと思っていたが、その後一切連絡もない。《特定失踪者・西村三男さんについて》◆氏名：西村 三男（にしむらみつお）（Mitsuo Nishimura）◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年５月◆生年月日：昭和３７（１９６２）年５月２６日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：１９歳◆当時の住所：山口県山口市◆当時の身分：会社員◆熊本県出身◆身長：１７０cmくらい◆血液型：Ｏ型◆失踪場所：山口県山口市【失踪状況】ゴールデンウィーク後、実家の熊本から山口市にある会社に戻り、寮から工場へ移動中失踪。原付免許も寮に置いたまま、住民票もそのまま。失踪後６カ月程して無言電話あり。■山口県警ＨＰ■熊本県警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・今津淳子さんについて》◆氏名：今津 淳子（いまづじゅんこ）（Junko Imazu）◆失踪年月日：昭和６０（１９８５）年４月３０日◆生年月日：昭和３２（１９５７）年５月２８日◆性別：女性◆当時の年齢：２７歳◆当時の住所：埼玉県深谷市◆当時の身分：保育園保母◆大分県佐伯市上浦町出身◆身長：１５８cm◆体重：５９kg◆特徴：１／顔）顔は卵形で色白。額の真ん中に指の先ほどの痣がある２／視力）近視で普段はコンタクト使用。眼鏡のときもある◆失踪場所：埼玉県深谷市大谷【失踪状況】休暇を取って大宮の運転試験場へバイクの免許を取りに行った。同日７時頃寮の同僚に「これからバスで帰る。何か買い物はないか」と電話連絡したまま消息不明。警察は公開捜査を行ったが目撃証言もなく安否につながる情報もない。同日２１時頃最寄りのバス停と寮の間の民家の人が犬が激しく鳴くのを聞く。翌朝、その家の人が畑の中に今津さんの両方の靴を発見。「北朝鮮にいる」という情報がある。■埼玉県警ＨＰ◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）（拉致被害時２８歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。■兵庫県警ＨＰ■救う会兵庫ＨＰ■救う会兵庫facebook［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.