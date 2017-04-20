《人殺しの前に、拉致被害者を返せ！金正男氏殺害事件で新展開、実行犯の女２人が法廷に》



【４月１４日金曜日】

北朝鮮の金正男（キム・ジョンナム）氏殺害事件で、実行犯の女２人が法廷に姿を現しました。事件のキーマンたちが姿を消す中、裁判で事件の解明は進むのでしょうか。



物々しい警備が敷かれた裁判所。

防弾用のベストを身につけ、姿を現したインドネシア国籍のシティ・アイシャ被告とベトナム国籍のドアン・ティ・フオン被告。金正男氏殺害の実行犯として、逮捕・起訴されました。

ちょうど２か月前、クアラルンプールの空港で、正男氏の顔等に液体のようなものを塗り付けて逃走したとされる２人。正男氏は体調の異変を訴えた後、死亡し体内から猛毒の神経剤ＶＸが検出されました。

有罪になれば、マレーシアの法律で死刑になるアイシャ被告とフオン被告。殺意の有無が裁判の大きな争点です。



「いたずら番組の撮影だと思っていた」



２人ともこれまで一貫して容疑を否認しています。



Ｑ．マレーシアを出て安心しましたか？

「...」

（北朝鮮 ヒョン・グァンソン二等書記官）



しかし、犯行に関わったとされる北朝鮮籍の男たちは、既にマレーシアを出国しており、真相は闇のままです。

これまで弁護側は、北朝鮮大使館の二等書記官たちの事情聴取記録を公開するよう求めていました。しかし１３日、検察側が拒否したため、予定していた裁判手続きは延期となりました。



「この殺人事件は、他の（北朝鮮の）４人が起こしたのです」

（フオン被告の弁護士）

Ｑ．（アイシャ、フオン両被告）２人はスケープゴートになるのか？

「そうです。彼女たちは利用され、主犯は帰国が許された」

（アイシャ被告の弁護士）



正男氏殺害のため、２人は利用されただけなのでしょうか。

捜査当局が、主犯格とされる男４人の他に、事件のカギを握るキーマンの１人とみていたのが、「ジェームス」と呼ばれていた男です。ジェームスとは北朝鮮籍のリ・ジウという男。一緒にいるのはアイシャ被告です。ジウ氏は重要参考人の１人でしたが、捜査当局は既にマレーシアを出国したことを明らかにしています。北朝鮮に帰ったかどうかはわかっていません。



「彼（リ・ジウ氏）はカギとなる証人であり、この案件の要でした。彼の帰国が許されれば、我々の弁護は危うくなります」

（アイシャ被告の弁護士）

「フオン被告の父親によると、彼女は『何も間違ったことはしていない。他の男たちにだまされた』と言っている」

（フオン被告のいとこ）



北朝鮮による組織的な犯行が強く疑われる中、北朝鮮籍ではない女２人だけが裁かれるという状況に、マレーシア国内でも同情的な声が強くなっています。



■政府拉致問題ＨＰ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/

■警察庁ＨＰ

http://www.npa.go.jp/

■長崎県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.nagasaki.jp/

■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai.jp/

■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ

http://www.chosa-kai.jp/

■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ

http://hrnk.trycomp.net/

■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook

http://www.facebook.com/nknet2015

■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ

http://blog.goo.ne.jp/aeran2000

■脱北者トーク番組動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJZWxe9P-L8&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCPxzwHK8fQ&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq4sYy6d6EA&feature=youtu.be







《特定失踪者・堀江一利さんについて》

◆氏名：堀江 一利

（ほりえかずとし）

（Kazutoshi Horie）

◆失踪年月日：昭和４９（１９７４）年１２月頃

◆生年月日：昭和２５（１９５０）年３月３０日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２４歳

◆当時の身分：東海大学学生

◆長崎県対馬市出身

◆身長：１６５cm

◆体重：６０kg〜６５kg

◆失踪場所：東京都



【失踪状況】

昭和４９年１０月７日、東京都練馬区のアパートに引っ越したとの手紙が家族に届いた。以後連絡がとれなくなった。

失踪する数日前友人に電話で「知り合いになった人から北海道にいい仕事があると誘われている」と話した。

その後アパートの大家から家族に「帰ってこない」と連絡があった。

出身は長崎県対馬。

■警視庁ＨＰ

http://www.keishicho.metro.tokyo.jp

■北海道警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hokkaido.lg.jp/



《特定失踪者・横山辰夫さんについて》

◆氏名：横山 辰夫

（よこやまたつお）

（Tatsuo Yokoyama）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年１１月１８日以降

◆生年月日：昭和２７（１９５２）年９月６日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２９歳

◆当時の身分：溶接技師

◆失踪場所：神奈川県横浜市



【失踪状況】

本人から長崎の実家に「横須賀の米軍基地内の仕事につくため、戸籍を送って欲しい」と電話があり（１１月１８日）、家族が友人宅に戸籍を送ったが、それ以後連絡が途絶える。

失踪前の１１月５日には、父の一周忌のため長崎に帰省していた。

■長崎県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.nagasaki.jp/

■神奈川県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kanagawa.jp/



《特定失踪者・徳永陽一郎さんについて》

◆氏名：徳永 陽一郎

（とくながよういちろう）

（Youichirou Tokunaga）

◆失踪年月日：昭和２８（１９５３）年１０月７日

◆生年月日：昭和１０（１９３５）年１月１４日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：１８歳

◆当時の身分：店員

◆特徴：右肩に子供の頃鎌で切った跡がある

◆失踪場所：長崎県長崎市



【失踪状況】

別の勤務先の話があり、履歴書を書いている途中で突然いなくなった。

１０月１７日に門司から送られてきた手紙は書留で家族から借りていた金を返して「いい仕事があった」「歩いてでも帰ってきます」と書かれていたが、それ以来連絡なし。

平成１６年９月２４日、長崎県警に告発状を提出。

■福岡県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.fukuoka.jp/



《特定失踪者・中村健一さんについて》

◆氏名：中村 健一（通称：武康）

（なかむらけんいち／たけやす）

（Ken-ichi Nakamura）

◆失踪年月日：昭和３３（１９５８）年５月２８日

◆生年月日：昭和１２（１９３７）年８月２４日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２０歳

◆当時の身分：技術職

◆身長：１７５cm

◆特徴：

１）背が高く細身

２）肩幅広い

３）盲腸の手術跡あり

◆失踪場所：長崎県長崎市の下宿先



【失踪状況】

長崎県長崎市の下宿先で行方不明。



《長崎県警公開特定失踪者・福本和光さんについて》

◆氏名：福本 和光

（ふくもとかずみつ）

（Kazumitsu Fukumoto）

◆当時の年齢：２７歳（昭和５７年当時）

◆当時の住所：埼玉県入間市

◆当時の職業：会社員

◆身長：１６８cm

◆体重：６２kg

◆血液型：Ｏ型



【失踪状況】

昭和５７年１０月２５日午前７時２０分頃、会社の寮からジョギングへ出掛けたまま、行方不明となっています。

■埼玉県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.saitama.lg.jp/



《奈良県警公開特定失踪者・村尾知彦さんについて》

◆氏名：村尾 知彦

（むらおともひこ）

（Tomohiko Murao）

◆当時の年齢：１９歳（昭和５１年当時）

◆当時の住所：長崎市内

◆当時の職業：長崎市内の大学１回生

◆身長：１７７cm

◆特徴：

１）近視のため眼鏡着用

２）右腹部に３cmの手術痕



【失踪状況】

昭和５１年２月１１日に大学の同級生宛に「自分の存在感が希薄になってしまいそう。見知らぬ土地に惹かれて一人旅に出ることにした。」等と記載された手紙が札幌から郵送されてきた後、行方不明となっています。

■奈良県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.nara.jp/

■北海道警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hokkaido.lg.jp/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime. 《人殺しの前に、拉致被害者を返せ！金正男氏殺害事件で新展開、実行犯の女２人が法廷に》【４月１４日金曜日】北朝鮮の金正男（キム・ジョンナム）氏殺害事件で、実行犯の女２人が法廷に姿を現しました。事件のキーマンたちが姿を消す中、裁判で事件の解明は進むのでしょうか。物々しい警備が敷かれた裁判所。防弾用のベストを身につけ、姿を現したインドネシア国籍のシティ・アイシャ被告とベトナム国籍のドアン・ティ・フオン被告。金正男氏殺害の実行犯として、逮捕・起訴されました。ちょうど２か月前、クアラルンプールの空港で、正男氏の顔等に液体のようなものを塗り付けて逃走したとされる２人。正男氏は体調の異変を訴えた後、死亡し体内から猛毒の神経剤ＶＸが検出されました。有罪になれば、マレーシアの法律で死刑になるアイシャ被告とフオン被告。殺意の有無が裁判の大きな争点です。「いたずら番組の撮影だと思っていた」２人ともこれまで一貫して容疑を否認しています。Ｑ．マレーシアを出て安心しましたか？「...」（北朝鮮 ヒョン・グァンソン二等書記官）しかし、犯行に関わったとされる北朝鮮籍の男たちは、既にマレーシアを出国しており、真相は闇のままです。これまで弁護側は、北朝鮮大使館の二等書記官たちの事情聴取記録を公開するよう求めていました。しかし１３日、検察側が拒否したため、予定していた裁判手続きは延期となりました。「この殺人事件は、他の（北朝鮮の）４人が起こしたのです」（フオン被告の弁護士）Ｑ．（アイシャ、フオン両被告）２人はスケープゴートになるのか？「そうです。彼女たちは利用され、主犯は帰国が許された」（アイシャ被告の弁護士）正男氏殺害のため、２人は利用されただけなのでしょうか。捜査当局が、主犯格とされる男４人の他に、事件のカギを握るキーマンの１人とみていたのが、「ジェームス」と呼ばれていた男です。ジェームスとは北朝鮮籍のリ・ジウという男。一緒にいるのはアイシャ被告です。ジウ氏は重要参考人の１人でしたが、捜査当局は既にマレーシアを出国したことを明らかにしています。北朝鮮に帰ったかどうかはわかっていません。「彼（リ・ジウ氏）はカギとなる証人であり、この案件の要でした。彼の帰国が許されれば、我々の弁護は危うくなります」（アイシャ被告の弁護士）「フオン被告の父親によると、彼女は『何も間違ったことはしていない。他の男たちにだまされた』と言っている」（フオン被告のいとこ）北朝鮮による組織的な犯行が強く疑われる中、北朝鮮籍ではない女２人だけが裁かれるという状況に、マレーシア国内でも同情的な声が強くなっています。■政府拉致問題ＨＰ■警察庁ＨＰ■長崎県警ＨＰ■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ■脱北者トーク番組動画■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）《特定失踪者・堀江一利さんについて》◆氏名：堀江 一利（ほりえかずとし）（Kazutoshi Horie）◆失踪年月日：昭和４９（１９７４）年１２月頃◆生年月日：昭和２５（１９５０）年３月３０日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２４歳◆当時の身分：東海大学学生◆長崎県対馬市出身◆身長：１６５cm◆体重：６０kg〜６５kg◆失踪場所：東京都【失踪状況】昭和４９年１０月７日、東京都練馬区のアパートに引っ越したとの手紙が家族に届いた。以後連絡がとれなくなった。失踪する数日前友人に電話で「知り合いになった人から北海道にいい仕事があると誘われている」と話した。その後アパートの大家から家族に「帰ってこない」と連絡があった。出身は長崎県対馬。■警視庁ＨＰ■北海道警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・横山辰夫さんについて》◆氏名：横山 辰夫（よこやまたつお）（Tatsuo Yokoyama）◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年１１月１８日以降◆生年月日：昭和２７（１９５２）年９月６日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２９歳◆当時の身分：溶接技師◆失踪場所：神奈川県横浜市【失踪状況】本人から長崎の実家に「横須賀の米軍基地内の仕事につくため、戸籍を送って欲しい」と電話があり（１１月１８日）、家族が友人宅に戸籍を送ったが、それ以後連絡が途絶える。失踪前の１１月５日には、父の一周忌のため長崎に帰省していた。■長崎県警ＨＰ■神奈川県警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・徳永陽一郎さんについて》◆氏名：徳永 陽一郎（とくながよういちろう）（Youichirou Tokunaga）◆失踪年月日：昭和２８（１９５３）年１０月７日◆生年月日：昭和１０（１９３５）年１月１４日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：１８歳◆当時の身分：店員◆特徴：右肩に子供の頃鎌で切った跡がある◆失踪場所：長崎県長崎市【失踪状況】別の勤務先の話があり、履歴書を書いている途中で突然いなくなった。１０月１７日に門司から送られてきた手紙は書留で家族から借りていた金を返して「いい仕事があった」「歩いてでも帰ってきます」と書かれていたが、それ以来連絡なし。平成１６年９月２４日、長崎県警に告発状を提出。■福岡県警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・中村健一さんについて》◆氏名：中村 健一（通称：武康）（なかむらけんいち／たけやす）（Ken-ichi Nakamura）◆失踪年月日：昭和３３（１９５８）年５月２８日◆生年月日：昭和１２（１９３７）年８月２４日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２０歳◆当時の身分：技術職◆身長：１７５cm◆特徴：１）背が高く細身２）肩幅広い３）盲腸の手術跡あり◆失踪場所：長崎県長崎市の下宿先【失踪状況】長崎県長崎市の下宿先で行方不明。《長崎県警公開特定失踪者・福本和光さんについて》◆氏名：福本 和光（ふくもとかずみつ）（Kazumitsu Fukumoto）◆当時の年齢：２７歳（昭和５７年当時）◆当時の住所：埼玉県入間市◆当時の職業：会社員◆身長：１６８cm◆体重：６２kg◆血液型：Ｏ型【失踪状況】昭和５７年１０月２５日午前７時２０分頃、会社の寮からジョギングへ出掛けたまま、行方不明となっています。■埼玉県警ＨＰ《奈良県警公開特定失踪者・村尾知彦さんについて》◆氏名：村尾 知彦（むらおともひこ）（Tomohiko Murao）◆当時の年齢：１９歳（昭和５１年当時）◆当時の住所：長崎市内◆当時の職業：長崎市内の大学１回生◆身長：１７７cm◆特徴：１）近視のため眼鏡着用２）右腹部に３cmの手術痕【失踪状況】昭和５１年２月１１日に大学の同級生宛に「自分の存在感が希薄になってしまいそう。見知らぬ土地に惹かれて一人旅に出ることにした。」等と記載された手紙が札幌から郵送されてきた後、行方不明となっています。■奈良県警ＨＰ■北海道警ＨＰ◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）（拉致被害時２８歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。■兵庫県警ＨＰ■救う会兵庫ＨＰ■救う会兵庫facebook［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.