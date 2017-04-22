《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！「拉致被害者を救出する知事の会」が拉致問題担当相と面会》



【４月１５日土曜日】

金日成（キム・イルソン）主席生誕１０５周年を前に核・ミサイル開発を進める北朝鮮の挑発が懸念されるなか、「拉致被害者を救出する知事の会」が加藤勝信拉致問題相と面会し、安倍晋三総理大臣宛ての拉致被害者の早期救出を求める要望書を手渡しました。



「朝鮮半島情勢に緊張感が高まっているなか、有事の際には拉致被害者の救出及び安全確保にあらゆる手立てを尽くしてもらいたいということをお願いにまいりました。極めて緊迫した危険な情勢だが、場合によっては、それが交渉に功を奏する可能性もあるかもしれない」

（上田清司埼玉県知事）

「厳しい状況にありますけども、こういう圧力や厳しさを逆にてこにしながら、一日も早い全ての拉致被害者の方々の帰国の実現をはかっていく」

（加藤勝信拉致問題担当相）



要請に訪れたのは「知事の会」会長の埼玉県・上田知事と新潟・鳥取・鹿児島県知事の４人です。一行は朝鮮半島情勢の緊張が高まるなか、北朝鮮に対して粘り強く交渉を求め、有事の際の被害者救出にあらゆる手立てを尽くすよう安倍総理に求める要望書を提出しました。

加藤拉致問題担当大臣は



「有事の際には、北朝鮮に大使館を置く関係国と緊密に連携をはかり拉致被害者救出を目指す」



と述べたということです。



《特定失踪者・川合健二さんについて》

◆氏名：川合 健二

（かわいけんじ）

（Kenji Kawai）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５４（１９７９）年４月４日

◆生年月日：昭和２２（１９４７）年２月６日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：３５歳

◆当時の住所：山梨県中巨摩郡（現・山梨県甲斐市）

◆当時の身分：会社員

◆三重県津市出身

◆身長：１６７cm

◆体重：５５kg

◆特徴：左利き

◆失踪場所：山梨県中巨摩郡



【失踪状況】

車で接触事故を起こし、被害者を病院に送り届けてから行方不明。

車（ナンバー／山梨５５ は７１１１号）も見つかっていない。

失踪直前、１０万円くらい小分けにして３００万円が引き出されていた。

■三重県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.mie.jp/



【調査会による川合健二さん失踪の調査結果】

川合健二さんは昭和５４（１９７９）年４月４日夕刻、中巨摩郡内で運転中接触事故を起こし、被害者を病院に送り届けてから一旦自宅に戻ったが、すぐに車で家を出て所在不明となる。車も見つかっていない。失踪直前、１０万円くらいずつ小分けにして３００万円が引き出されていた。

川合さんには当時、「山ちゃん」と呼ばれる在日の友人がおり、川合さんが留守でも自宅に上り込み、借金を申し込むような人物であった。

家族の話では、川合さんの失踪後に北朝鮮に渡ったと聞いており、実際川合さんの失踪後は自宅に顔を見せなくなった。

家族が知らぬ間に合計で３００万円の預金を引き出していたこと、川合さんの失踪後に顔を見せなくなった在日の人物が川合さんの失踪の謎を知っているのかについてさらに今後の調査が必要である。



《特定失踪者・山本美保さんについて》

◆氏名：山本 美保

（やまもとみほ）

（Miho Yamamoto）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５９（１９８４）年６月４日

◆生年月日：昭和３９（１９６４）年３月３日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：２０歳

◆当時の住所：山梨県甲府市

◆当時の身分：大学受験生

◆身長：１６０cm

◆体重：５１kg

◆特徴：

１）左目の下に３針縫った跡

２）左手にしもやけの軽いケロイド

◆靴のサイズ：２３．５cm

◆失踪場所：山梨県甲府市の自宅を出て以来消息不明



【失踪状況】

「図書館に行く」と言ってバイクで出かけたまま失踪。甲府駅前にバイクが置かれているのが発見された。

４日後、新潟県柏崎市荒浜海岸にセカンドバックが落ちていたとの連絡。

失踪半年後の１１月６日から無言電話が４年半ほど続く。

無言電話はほとんど数秒で切れるものだったが、失踪から３年４ヶ月後と３年６ヶ月後の２回の電話は１０分〜１５分ほど続き、相手はじっと聞いている様子だった。３年６ヶ月後の電話はすすり泣くような声が聞かれた。

平成１６年１月２９日、山梨県警に告発状提出。

■新潟県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.niigata.jp/



《特定失踪者・角田麻衣さんについて》

◆氏名：角田 麻衣

（つのだまい）

（Mai Tsunoda）

◆失踪年月日：平成１４（２００２）年１１月１３日

◆生年月日：昭和５７（１９８２）年２月１２日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：２０歳

◆当時の身分：大学３年生

◆当時の住所：東京都三鷹市

◆身長：１５３cm

◆体重：４４kg〜４６kg

◆失踪場所：東京または山梨



【失踪状況】

１１月１１〜１３日は学校を休んでいたが、それまで連絡なしで学校を休んだことはなかった。

１３日朝７時頃、兄が起きたときはすでに姿がなかった。

失踪後の１１月１３日、山梨県で携帯電話の電波を交換機がキャッチするも、その後は交信無し。

■警視庁ＨＰ

http://www.keishicho.metro.tokyo.jp



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named "Sea of Mercy"13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi's school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o's sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote "Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea".Takeshi's father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn't say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi's parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi's case was also observed as an abduction case. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But "he" denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named "Sea of Mercy".The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi's Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover "he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi's case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage."Sea of Mercy", the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.