《人殺しの前に、拉致被害者を返せ！イギリス国連大使、ＶＸ証拠提出なら安保理対応可能》



【３月２日木曜日】

国連安全保障理事会の３月の議長国であるイギリスの国連大使が、北朝鮮の金正男（キム・ジョンナム）氏殺害で猛毒の神経剤ＶＸが使われたことについて、証拠が提出されれば、安保理として対応することができるとの考えを示しました。

３月１日、ニューヨークの国連本部で記者会見を行った安保理の今月の議長国、イギリスのマシュー・ライクロフト（Matthew Rycroft）国連大使は、金正男氏殺害に猛毒のＶＸが使用されたことへの安保理の対応について問われ、次のように述べました。



「ＶＸが使用された証拠を持つ国があるなら、安保理等の機関が把握する必要があるし、提出されれば何らかの対応をとることができる」

（国連安保理議長国イギリス／ライクロフト国連大使）



ライクロフト国連大使はこれまでも、マレーシア政府がＶＸが使用された証拠をＯＰＣＷ＝化学兵器禁止機関や安保理に提出すべきだとの考えを示していますが、これまでのところ証拠は提出されていないということです。



◆昭和５５（１９８０）年５月頃

欧州における日本人男性拉致容疑事案

被害者：松木 薫さん（Kaoru Matsuki）

（拉致被害時２６歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

被害者：石岡 亨さん（To-o-ru Ishioka）

（拉致被害時２２歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

２人とも欧州滞在中の昭和５５年に失踪。

昭和６３年に石岡さんから日本の家族に出した手紙（ポーランドの消印）が届き、石岡さん、松木さん、そして有本恵子さんが北朝鮮に在住すると伝えてきた。

北朝鮮側は、石岡 亨さんは１９８８（昭和６３）年１１月にガス事故で有本恵子さんと共に死亡したとしているが、これを裏付ける資料等の提供はなされていない。

また、同様に松木 薫さんについても、１９９６（平成８）年８月に交通事故で死亡したとして、平成１４年９月及び平成１６年１１月に開催された第３回日・朝実務者協議と２回にわたり、北朝鮮側から松木さんの「遺骨」の可能性があるとされるものが提出されたが、そのうちの一部からは、同人のものとは異なるＤＮＡが検出されたとの鑑定結果を得た。捜査当局は拉致実行犯である「よど号」犯人の妻・森 順子及び若林（旧姓：黒田）佐喜子について、平成１９年６月に逮捕状の発付を得て国際手配するとともに、政府として北朝鮮側に身柄の引渡しを要求している。

［In or around May 1980: Two Japanese men abducted in Europe］



Abductees: Toru Ishioka (22, male, Europe), Kaoru Matsuki (26, male, Europe)

Both men disappeared while living in Europe in 1980. A letter postmarked in Poland and sent by Mr. Ishioka in 1988 to his family in Japan indicated that he, Mr. Matsuki and Keiko Arimoto (see 12 below) were all living in North Korea.

North Korea asserts that Mr. Ishioka and Ms. Arimoto died in a gas poisoning accident in November 1988, but has provided no documents or evidence to support these claims. North Korea also asserts that Mr. Matsuki died in an automobile accident in August 1996. In September 2002, and at the Third Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in September 2002 and November 2004, North Korea handed over remains possibly belonging to Mr. Matsuki, but analysis in Japan indicates that these remains contain DNA belonging to someone else.

The Japanese authorities issued arrest warrants in June 2007 for Junko Mori and Sakiko Wakabayashi (nee Kuroda), wives of Yodo-go members, who are believed to be responsible for these abductions, and listed them both with Interpol. The GoJ demands that North Korea extradite them to Japan.



《特定失踪者・高松康晴さんについて》

◆氏名：高松 康晴

（たかまつやすはる）

（Yasuharu Takamatsu）

◆失踪年月日：昭和３６（１９６１）年１１月１日

◆生年月日：昭和１６（１９４１）年３月２３日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２０歳

◆当時の住所：神奈川県鎌倉市

◆当時の身分：会社員

◆身長：１６５cmくらい

◆体重：５０kg

◆特徴：痩せ型

◆失踪場所：神奈川県鎌倉市材木座海岸



【失踪状況】

就職が決まり、東京の本社で辞令をもらって鎌倉の寮に入った。

その翌日の夕刻、他の同僚２人と材木座海岸の浜辺へ散歩に出て、３人で話をしているうち、高松さんひとり、そこを離れて行った。

その後、寮にも戻らず。昭和３６年１２月『週刊読売』で、２週間前に失踪した他の男性とともに記事になっている。

《特定失踪者・西村三男さんについて》

◆氏名：西村 三男

（にしむらみつお）

（Mitsuo Nishimura）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年５月

◆生年月日：昭和３７（１９６２）年５月２６日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：１９歳

◆当時の住所：山口県山口市

◆当時の身分：会社員

◆熊本県出身

◆身長：１７０cmくらい

◆血液型：Ｏ型

◆失踪場所：山口県山口市



【失踪状況】

ゴールデンウィーク後、実家の熊本から山口市にある会社に戻り、寮から工場へ移動中失踪。

原付免許も寮に置いたまま、住民票もそのまま。

失踪後６カ月程して無言電話あり。

《特定失踪者・藤山恭郎さんについて》

◆氏名：藤山 恭郎

（ふじやまやすろう）

（Yasurou Fujiyama）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５７（１９８２）年１２月１４日

◆生年月日：昭和３５（１９６０）年１月１３日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２２歳

◆当時の住所：大阪府大阪市

◆当時の身分：大学中退直後

◆血液型：Ｂ型

◆身長：１７０cmくらい

◆特徴：痩せ型

◆失踪場所：大阪府大阪市？



【失踪状況】

昭和５７（１９８２）年１２月１４日、本人から実家に荷物と手紙が来てそれ以来、音信不通。

親子関係は良好だったが、昭和５７年夏、帰省中に大学を中退したい、郵政省の試験を受けたいなどと話す。

昭和５７年１２月９日大学に中退届け。

失踪後約１年間、毎月１５日前後に呼び鈴が２〜３回なりすぐ切れる電話があった。

一度、父親が出ると声が聞き取れずにすぐに切れた。

《特定失踪者・稲田裕次郎さんについて》

◆氏名：稲田 裕次郎

（いなだゆうじろう）

（Yu-jirou Inada）

◆失踪年月日：平成１４（２００２）年２月２５日

◆生年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年４月２６日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２０歳

◆当時の住所：熊本県熊本市帯山

◆当時の身分：熊本学園大学商学部経営学科２年

◆身長：１６２cm

◆体重：５５kg

◆特徴：

１）髪の毛多い

２）水泳が得意

３）考え事をするときに耳を触る癖

４）ある程度パソコンの知識がある

５）関西弁で話すことがある

◆失踪場所：熊本県熊本市の自宅から



【失踪状況】

２月２１日「高校水泳部の友人とたまたま会ったので一緒に食事をして帰る」との電話。

夜１２時頃帰宅（後に確認したところ元水泳部の友人は誰も会っていないことが判明）。

２５日朝９時半頃、自宅にいるのを父親が確認。

夜１１時頃バイト先から「無断欠勤している」との電話がある。本人の預金通帳は１６日から２５日の間に４回に分けてほとんど全額引き出していることが分かる。

大学で出席状況を調べると２００１年５月頃からずっと欠席している。

学内のパソコン室はよく利用していたらしく、失踪当日午後６時頃パソコン室の利用カード返却の記録があった。

３月２１日夜以来無言電話や不審な電話が何度かかかっている。

◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

