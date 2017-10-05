−その命、見捨てますか？−

《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！「アメリカに脅威なら、北朝鮮を完全に破壊」》



アメリカのドナルド・トランプ（Donald John Trump）大統領は９月１９日、国連総会で初の一般討論演説を行い、北朝鮮がアメリカに脅威を及ぼすなら、「完全に破壊するしかなくなる」と述べたほか、日本人拉致問題にも言及し、強硬姿勢を鮮明にしました。

トランプ大統領は



「アメリカには強大な力と忍耐があるが、アメリカや同盟国の防衛を迫られれば、北朝鮮を完全に破壊するしかない」、

「『ロケットマン（金正恩委員長）』は、北朝鮮の体制と共に、自殺行為を行っている」



等と述べました。

演説でトランプ大統領は、ミサイル発射や核実験を続ける北朝鮮に対して、場合によっては軍事攻撃も辞さない姿勢を示し、



「準備はできているが、軍事力が必要にならないことを望む」



と述べました。

そのうえで、



「核放棄しか、北朝鮮に未来はない」



と警告し、



「敵対行為をやめるまで、全ての国が連携して、北朝鮮を孤立させなければならない」



と、結束を呼びかけました。





■横田めぐみさん拉致事件に言及



トランプ大統領は



“We know it kidnapped a sweet 13-year-old Japanese girl from a beach in her own country to enslave her as a language tutor for North Korea's spies.”

「北朝鮮工作員の語学教師をさせるために、１３歳のいとおしい日本人の少女を、海岸付近で拉致したことを知っている」



と述べました。

さらにトランプ大統領は、日本人拉致問題についても触れて、人権侵害を非難し、



「北朝鮮は全世界の脅威だ」



と強調しました。

演説後、日本の別所浩郎国連大使は、



「明らかに横田めぐみさんのことを触れていただいて、核の問題のみならず、拉致の問題を、しっかり触れていただいたということ、日本政府としては、非常にありがたいことだと思う」



と述べ、トランプ大統領が国連の場で、あらためて北朝鮮の拉致問題に言及したことの意義を強調しました。

北朝鮮国連代表部関係者は、トランプ大統領の演説はどうでしたか？の問いに「馬鹿げている」と述べました。



［松本京子さん生存情報］

北朝鮮による拉致被害者・松本京子さんが、平壌（ピョンヤン）の病院に入院しているという情報があることがわかりました。

これは、韓国の拉致被害者家族会の崔成龍（チェ・ソンヨン）代表が、消息筋から聞いた話として明らかにしたもので、松本京子さんは病気で視力が極端に低下し、平壌にある朝鮮赤十字総合病院に入院しているとしています。

１９７７年に拉致された松本さんについて、崔代表は以前、当初住んでいたとされる北朝鮮北東部の清津（チョンジン）から、２０１１年ごろに平壌に移されたという情報を明らかにし、その後、韓国の情報機関も同様の情報を確認していました。







◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１５日

少女拉致容疑事案

被害者：横田めぐみさん（Megumi Yokota）

（拉致被害時１３歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

新潟市において下校途中に失踪。

平成１６年１１月に開催された第３回実務者協議において、北朝鮮側はめぐみさんが１９９４（平成６）年４月に死亡したとし「遺骨」を提出したが、めぐみさんの「遺骨」とされた骨の一部からは同人のものとは異なるＤＮＡが検出されたとの鑑定結果を得た。

平成１８年４月には日本政府の実施したＤＮＡ検査により、横田めぐみさんの夫が昭和５３年に韓国より拉致された当時高校生の韓国人拉致被害者・金英男（キム・ヨンナム）氏である可能性が高いことが判明した。



※「白い翼でも黒い翼でも、赤い翼でも青い翼でも、何でも結構なんで、帰って来られる翼をめぐみに与えてほしい」

（横田早紀江さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの母）

※「正義は必ず勝つ、と私は信じていますので、あとしばらくお力をお貸しください」

（横田哲也さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの弟）

■新潟県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.niigata.jp/

■神奈川県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kanagawa.jp/

■あさがおの会ＨＰ

http://www.asagaonokai.jp

■ブルーリボンの祈り会／スイス日本語福音キリスト教会ＨＰ

https://www.jegschweiz.com/%E3%83%96%E3%83%AB%E3%83%BC%E3%83%AA%E3%83%9C%E3%83%B3%E3%81%AE%E7%A5%88%E3%82%8A%E4%BC%9A/

■アニメ「めぐみ」

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S9jkeG70qc4&feature=youtu.be



［November 15, 1977: Young girl abducted］



Abductee: Megumi Yokota (13, female, Niigata Prefecture)

Disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata City.

During the third round of Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations in November 2004, North Korea claimed that Megumi Yokota died in April 1994 and handed over what it claimed were her remains. DNA analysis, however, indicates that some of the bones from these remains belong in fact to a different person or persons.

Additional DNA analysis conducted in April 2006 by the GoJ indicated a high probability that Kim Young-Nam, a Korean citizen abducted from the Republic of Korea in 1978 when he was a high-school student, was married to Ms. Yokota.



◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１０月２１日

女性拉致容疑事案

被害者：松本京子さん（Kyouko Matsumoto）

（拉致被害時２９歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

自宅近くの編み物教室に向かったまま失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において、我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において、北朝鮮側より、北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１８年１１月に松本京子さんが拉致認定されて以降政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■鳥取県警ＨＰ

http://www.pref.tottori.lg.jp/police/



［October 21, 1977: Woman abducted］



Abductee: Kyoko Matsumoto (29, female, Tottori Prefecture)

Disappeared on her way to knitting class near her home.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on her case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and at all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Ms. Matsumoto had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since November 2006, when the GoJ officially identified Kyoko Matsumoto as an abductee, the GoJ has repeatedly demanded that North Korea immediately allow her to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of her case. North Korea, however, has not responded.



《特定失踪者・古都瑞子さんについて》

◆氏名：古都 瑞子

（ふるいちみずこ）

（Mizuko Furuichi）

◆通称：古都 洋子

（ふるいちようこ）

（Youko Furuichi）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１４日

◆生年月日：昭和５（１９３０）年４月８日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：４７歳

◆当時の住所：鳥取県米子市

◆当時の身分：皆生温泉の中居

◆身長：１４８cm

◆体重：４５kg

◆特徴：色白で面長

◆靴のサイズ：２３．５cm

◆失踪場所：鳥取県米子市皆生温泉街またはその周辺



【失踪状況】

午後９時に旅館での仕事を終え一時帰宅。

その後普段着に着替え出かける。

自宅には近く東京へ行く切符や、ハンドバッグ、現金、常に持ち歩いていたポケベルも置いたまま。

北朝鮮から脱北した元踊子による目撃証言がある。

平成１９年８月２１日、米子警察署に告発状を提出。



《特定失踪者・広田公一さんについて》

◆氏名：広田 公一

（ひろたこういち）

（Kouichi Hirota）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５９（１９８４）年７月２１日

◆生年月日：昭和２９（１９５４）年１月２１日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：３０歳

◆当時の住所：兵庫県尼崎市武庫元町

◆当時の身分：団体職員

◆身長：１７３cm

◆失踪場所：鳥取県大山



【失踪状況】

鳥取県大山登山に一人で出かけ、車は大山登山口南川原駐車場に停めたまま失踪。

車に午後６時２０分到着のメモを残す。

車内で仮眠したものとして米子警察遭難救助隊が捜索を１週間続けるが手がかりなし。

警察犬は大山寺経堂まで行くがそこからは進まなかった。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/



《特定失踪者・矢倉富康さんについて》

◆氏名：矢倉 富康

（やくらとみやす）

（Tomiyasu Yakura）

◆失踪年月日：昭和６３（１９８８）年８月２日

◆生年月日：昭和２６（１９５１）年１１月２３日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：３６歳

◆当時の住所：鳥取県米子市

◆当時の身分：漁師（元エンジニア）

◆身長：１６５cm〜１７０cmくらい

◆失踪場所：鳥取県美保関と隠岐島の中間地点で漁をする予定だった



【失踪状況】

一人で漁に出発して翌３日朝６時に帰港する予定だったが行方不明。

海上保安庁と漁業組合全員が操業を中止して操業海域を捜索したが手がかりなし。

８月１０日に海上保安庁が竹島沖南南東２５kmで漁船を発見したが、本人の姿はなかった。

左舷前方に他の船と衝突した痕跡があり、青い塗料が付着していた。

昭和５９年まで軍事転用可能な精密工作機械を製作していた優秀なエンジニアで、技術指導のために韓国や東欧を含む欧米などへも頻繁に出張していた。



《特定失踪者・上田英司さんについて》

◆氏名：上田 英司

（うえだえいじ）

（Eiji Ueda）

◆失踪年月日：昭和４４（１９６９）年１１月４日

◆生年月日：昭和２４（１９４９）年７月２５日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２０歳

◆当時の住所：東京都渋谷区

◆当時の身分：予備校生でアルバイト勤務

◆身長：１７５cm

◆鳥取県西伯郡伯耆町出身

◆特徴：読書が趣味

◆失踪場所：東京都または京都府



【失踪状況】

失踪当日「京都へ行ってくる」と家主に言い残して東京都内の下宿を出て行ったまま行方不明に。

黒いコートを着て、荷物は紙袋一つだったという。

■警視庁ＨＰ

http://www.keishicho.metro.tokyo.jp

■京都府警ＨＰ

http://www.pref.kyoto.jp/fukei/



《特定失踪者・野田福美さんについて》

◆氏名：野田 福美

（のだふくみ）

（Fukumi Noda）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５７（１９８２）年１０月２８日

◆生年月日：昭和９（１９３４）年１１月５日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：４７歳

◆当時の身分：漁師

◆失踪場所：北海道礼文島沖



【失踪状況】

北海道礼文島沖でイカ漁の最中。

当日、海は穏やかで無線僚船と１０時半頃まで交信のあと消息不明。

電話で「漁は終わりにして帰途に着く」と告げていた。

お土産、燃料代の精算も袋に入れて船に残されていた。

サンダルが片方ずつ違うものが残り操業状態のまま発見される。

海保のヘリや、礼文島住民、僚船が丸一日捜索して見つからず荒天になり捜索打ち切り。

１０艘の船団を率いる団長として５年目、何度と無く時化に遭遇して人命救助の経験もある。

■島根県警ＨＰ

http://www.pref.shimane.lg.jp/police/

■北海道警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hokkaido.lg.jp/



《特定失踪者・益田ひろみさんについて》

◆氏名：益田 ひろみ

（ますだひろみ）

（Hiromi Masuda）

◆失踪年月日：昭和４８（１９７３）年３月頃

◆生年月日：昭和２７（１９５２）年８月２９日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：２０歳

◆当時の住所：島根県鹿足郡津和野町

◆当時の身分：会社員（呉服販売）

◆身長：１５５cmくらい

◆失踪場所：島根県益田市



【失踪状況】

失踪当日寝坊して、父親が自転車で山口線東青原駅まで送り、間に合って益田駅で降りる。

勤務先のシャッターを開ける担当だったが、団体旅行の土産を勤務先の裏口に置いて、そのまま失踪。



《特定失踪者・和田佑介さんについて》

◆氏名：和田 佑介

（わだゆうすけ）

（Yu-suke Wada）

◆失踪年月日：平成１４（２００２）年５月７日

◆生年月日：昭和５２（１９７７）年１月３０日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２５歳

◆当時の住所：広島県広島市佐伯区

◆当時の身分：会社員

◆身長：１７２cm

◆体重：８０kg

◆失踪場所：広島県広島市佐伯区



【失踪状況】

５月７日、会社から無断欠勤していると連絡がある。

その後行方が分からず。

アパートは、冷蔵庫湯沸しポットなど、全て電気も入れてあり、普通どおりの生活感があり、ちょっと外へ出ると言ったような様子。携帯電話、銀行通帳、キャッシュカード、ガソリンカード、免許証、タバコ入れは無かった。

失踪前日まで、全く変わった様子はなかった。

■広島県警ＨＰ

http://www.pref.hiroshima.lg.jp/site/police/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

DNA analysis, however, indicates that some of the bones from these remains belong in fact to a different person or persons.Additional DNA analysis conducted in April 2006 by the GoJ indicated a high probability that Kim Young-Nam, a Korean citizen abducted from the Republic of Korea in 1978 when he was a high-school student, was married to Ms. Yokota.◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１０月２１日女性拉致容疑事案被害者：松本京子さん（Kyouko Matsumoto）（拉致被害時２９歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea自宅近くの編み物教室に向かったまま失踪。平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において、我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において、北朝鮮側より、北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。平成１８年１１月に松本京子さんが拉致認定されて以降政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。■鳥取県警ＨＰ［October 21, 1977: Woman abducted］Abductee: Kyoko Matsumoto (29, female, Tottori Prefecture)Disappeared on her way to knitting class near her home.The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on her case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and at all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Ms. Matsumoto had ever entered North Korean territory.Since November 2006, when the GoJ officially identified Kyoko Matsumoto as an abductee, the GoJ has repeatedly demanded that North Korea immediately allow her to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of her case. North Korea, however, has not responded.《特定失踪者・古都瑞子さんについて》◆氏名：古都 瑞子（ふるいちみずこ）（Mizuko Furuichi）◆通称：古都 洋子（ふるいちようこ）（Youko Furuichi）◆失踪年月日：昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１４日◆生年月日：昭和５（１９３０）年４月８日◆性別：女性◆当時の年齢：４７歳◆当時の住所：鳥取県米子市◆当時の身分：皆生温泉の中居◆身長：１４８cm◆体重：４５kg◆特徴：色白で面長◆靴のサイズ：２３．５cm◆失踪場所：鳥取県米子市皆生温泉街またはその周辺【失踪状況】午後９時に旅館での仕事を終え一時帰宅。その後普段着に着替え出かける。自宅には近く東京へ行く切符や、ハンドバッグ、現金、常に持ち歩いていたポケベルも置いたまま。北朝鮮から脱北した元踊子による目撃証言がある。平成１９年８月２１日、米子警察署に告発状を提出。《特定失踪者・広田公一さんについて》◆氏名：広田 公一（ひろたこういち）（Kouichi Hirota）◆失踪年月日：昭和５９（１９８４）年７月２１日◆生年月日：昭和２９（１９５４）年１月２１日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：３０歳◆当時の住所：兵庫県尼崎市武庫元町◆当時の身分：団体職員◆身長：１７３cm◆失踪場所：鳥取県大山【失踪状況】鳥取県大山登山に一人で出かけ、車は大山登山口南川原駐車場に停めたまま失踪。車に午後６時２０分到着のメモを残す。車内で仮眠したものとして米子警察遭難救助隊が捜索を１週間続けるが手がかりなし。警察犬は大山寺経堂まで行くがそこからは進まなかった。■兵庫県警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・矢倉富康さんについて》◆氏名：矢倉 富康（やくらとみやす）（Tomiyasu Yakura）◆失踪年月日：昭和６３（１９８８）年８月２日◆生年月日：昭和２６（１９５１）年１１月２３日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：３６歳◆当時の住所：鳥取県米子市◆当時の身分：漁師（元エンジニア）◆身長：１６５cm〜１７０cmくらい◆失踪場所：鳥取県美保関と隠岐島の中間地点で漁をする予定だった【失踪状況】一人で漁に出発して翌３日朝６時に帰港する予定だったが行方不明。海上保安庁と漁業組合全員が操業を中止して操業海域を捜索したが手がかりなし。８月１０日に海上保安庁が竹島沖南南東２５kmで漁船を発見したが、本人の姿はなかった。左舷前方に他の船と衝突した痕跡があり、青い塗料が付着していた。昭和５９年まで軍事転用可能な精密工作機械を製作していた優秀なエンジニアで、技術指導のために韓国や東欧を含む欧米などへも頻繁に出張していた。《特定失踪者・上田英司さんについて》◆氏名：上田 英司（うえだえいじ）（Eiji Ueda）◆失踪年月日：昭和４４（１９６９）年１１月４日◆生年月日：昭和２４（１９４９）年７月２５日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２０歳◆当時の住所：東京都渋谷区◆当時の身分：予備校生でアルバイト勤務◆身長：１７５cm◆鳥取県西伯郡伯耆町出身◆特徴：読書が趣味◆失踪場所：東京都または京都府【失踪状況】失踪当日「京都へ行ってくる」と家主に言い残して東京都内の下宿を出て行ったまま行方不明に。黒いコートを着て、荷物は紙袋一つだったという。■警視庁ＨＰ■京都府警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・野田福美さんについて》◆氏名：野田 福美（のだふくみ）（Fukumi Noda）◆失踪年月日：昭和５７（１９８２）年１０月２８日◆生年月日：昭和９（１９３４）年１１月５日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：４７歳◆当時の身分：漁師◆失踪場所：北海道礼文島沖【失踪状況】北海道礼文島沖でイカ漁の最中。当日、海は穏やかで無線僚船と１０時半頃まで交信のあと消息不明。電話で「漁は終わりにして帰途に着く」と告げていた。お土産、燃料代の精算も袋に入れて船に残されていた。サンダルが片方ずつ違うものが残り操業状態のまま発見される。海保のヘリや、礼文島住民、僚船が丸一日捜索して見つからず荒天になり捜索打ち切り。１０艘の船団を率いる団長として５年目、何度と無く時化に遭遇して人命救助の経験もある。■島根県警ＨＰ■北海道警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・益田ひろみさんについて》◆氏名：益田 ひろみ（ますだひろみ）（Hiromi Masuda）◆失踪年月日：昭和４８（１９７３）年３月頃◆生年月日：昭和２７（１９５２）年８月２９日◆性別：女性◆当時の年齢：２０歳◆当時の住所：島根県鹿足郡津和野町◆当時の身分：会社員（呉服販売）◆身長：１５５cmくらい◆失踪場所：島根県益田市【失踪状況】失踪当日寝坊して、父親が自転車で山口線東青原駅まで送り、間に合って益田駅で降りる。勤務先のシャッターを開ける担当だったが、団体旅行の土産を勤務先の裏口に置いて、そのまま失踪。《特定失踪者・和田佑介さんについて》◆氏名：和田 佑介（わだゆうすけ）（Yu-suke Wada）◆失踪年月日：平成１４（２００２）年５月７日◆生年月日：昭和５２（１９７７）年１月３０日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２５歳◆当時の住所：広島県広島市佐伯区◆当時の身分：会社員◆身長：１７２cm◆体重：８０kg◆失踪場所：広島県広島市佐伯区【失踪状況】５月７日、会社から無断欠勤していると連絡がある。その後行方が分からず。アパートは、冷蔵庫湯沸しポットなど、全て電気も入れてあり、普通どおりの生活感があり、ちょっと外へ出ると言ったような様子。携帯電話、銀行通帳、キャッシュカード、ガソリンカード、免許証、タバコ入れは無かった。失踪前日まで、全く変わった様子はなかった。■広島県警ＨＰ◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）（拉致被害時２８歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。■兵庫県警ＨＰ■救う会兵庫ＨＰ■救う会兵庫facebook［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.