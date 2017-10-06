荒木和博（特定失踪者問題調査会代表）





■北朝鮮の終着点「その後を考えるつどい」を実施



要点だけ申し上げます。

今の現状が色々報道されていますが、北朝鮮では高官が脱走している状態で、おそらくこれは止まらないだろうと思います。何らかの形で終着点に行かざるをえない。

問題はその後です。

日本海側に難民が船で流れ着く可能性が大変強くなってきていると思います。その中に拉致被害者がいる可能性もあるし、在日の帰国者がいる可能性もあるし、全く関係ない北朝鮮の人が乗っている可能性もあるし、その中には、場合によっては麻薬を持っていたり、銃を持っていたり、病気を持っていたりという人も多々おられると思います。

日本政府は９０年代の初めに、この見積もりをして、最大３０万人の見積もりをしたと聞いています。

今回、戦争など何も起きないで、若大将が勝手にぽっくりいってくれるという一番ソフトな形で終わったとして、例えばものすごく幸運だったとして１万人の人が海上から日本にやってくるとしたら、日本海側の各県に平均５００人来ることになります。

その人たちを収容して、誰が拉致被害者か、誰が帰国者か、あるいは誰が日本に関係ない人かを分け、保護をして返すか返さないかを決めなければならない。

膨大な労力が必要になります。今のお役所、この国のシステムでは絶対にやっていけない。

そういう状態になれば北朝鮮の中で、残っている拉致被害者が助けを求めるシグナルが聞こえてくることにもなるだろうと思います。これは今の状況ではどうしようもないことですし、そして私は絶対来ると思っています。

調査会では、「その後を考えるつどい」ということで、９月２９日に、市ヶ谷の友愛ゼンセン会館を使って、これを検討する会合をやる予定にしています。これには、今回の主催５団体、各党の対策本部、あるいは関係した省庁にもご案内を出し、さらに様々なシンクタンクや労働組合、宗教団体にも呼びかけをしているところで、日本全体の力が必要です。

この国の中に生きている人については、やさしい人ですが、この国の舞台を踏み外してしまった人には、ものすごく冷たい国でした。でも、向こうからやってきたら、そんなことは言ってられない状況になるだろうと思います。それを今後やっていきたいと思います。切迫していることを非常に強く感じていますので、

ご協力をお願いいたします。

これは特定失踪者家族会と調査会で家族との懇談をやり、そこでも色々話をして、議論していただいています。





■「しおかぜ」中波放送、無念の停止



最後に一つお詫びを申し上げなければならないことがあります。既に昨日のニュースで流していますが、私たちの北朝鮮向け放送の「しおかぜ」の中波放送が、９月末をもって一旦停止をせざるを得なくなりました。４月から始まって半年間は

なんとかもったのですが、中波は非常に予算がかかり、月２００万円が飛んでいきます。なんとかかき集めてきましたが、これ以上続けることはできないので、またかき集めて改めて放送再開をしたいと思います。

１回止めなければならなくなってしまったことは、すべて私の責任です。お詫びを申し上げます。改めて、なんとか進めるために頑張りたいと思います。

あと１点、国際刑事裁判所（ＩＣＣ）に申し立てをする作業を今進めており、来年１月下旬にハーグに特定失踪者家族会の方々、関係者が行って、申し立てをする予定です。その時に北朝鮮の情勢が変わっていれば、本当に金正恩（キム・ジョンウン）を処罰できることになるのではと期待をし、やっているところです。

ご協力を宜しくお願いいたします。



■政府拉致問題ＨＰ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/

■警察庁ＨＰ

http://www.npa.go.jp/

■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai.jp/

■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ

http://www.chosa-kai.jp/







◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（拉致被害時２８歳）

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.



《特定失踪者・金田竜光さんについて》

◆氏名：金田 竜光

（かねだたつみつ）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５４（１９７９）年ごろ

◆生年月日：昭和２７（１９５２）年

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２６歳

◆当時の住所：兵庫県神戸市東灘区青木

◆当時の身分：ラーメン店店員

◆身長：１８０cm

◆失踪場所：神戸市東灘区



【失踪状況】

金田さんは韓国籍。

田中 実さん（昭和５３年に拉致）と同じ施設で育った。

昭和５２年ごろ、田中 実さん拉致実行犯・韓竜大（ハン・ヨンデ）が経営するラーメン店「来大」に就職。昭和５３年に田中 実さんを「来大」に紹介し、ともに働く。同年、韓竜大の誘いにより、田中 実さんがオーストリア・ウィーンに出国。

半年ほどして、田中 実さんが差出人になっているオーストリアからの国際郵便を受け取る。その内容は「オーストリアはいいところであり、仕事もあるのでこちらに来ないか」との誘いであった。

田中さんの誘いを受け、打ちあわせと言って東京に向かったが、以後一切連絡がなく、行方不明となる。

連絡がないことを不思議に思った友人が、この間の事情を知る韓竜大に再三説明を求めたが、「知らない」と繰り返す。

その後失踪した２人を知る友人たちの間で「２人は北朝鮮にいる」との噂が広まり、韓竜大に近づく者がいなかった。

「救う会兵庫」は平成１４年１０月に韓竜大、１５年７月にその共犯である曹廷楽（チョ・ジョンガリ）についての告発状を兵庫県警に提出している。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.《特定失踪者・金田竜光さんについて》◆氏名：金田 竜光（かねだたつみつ）◆失踪年月日：昭和５４（１９７９）年ごろ◆生年月日：昭和２７（１９５２）年◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２６歳◆当時の住所：兵庫県神戸市東灘区青木◆当時の身分：ラーメン店店員◆身長：１８０cm◆失踪場所：神戸市東灘区【失踪状況】金田さんは韓国籍。田中 実さん（昭和５３年に拉致）と同じ施設で育った。昭和５２年ごろ、田中 実さん拉致実行犯・韓竜大（ハン・ヨンデ）が経営するラーメン店「来大」に就職。昭和５３年に田中 実さんを「来大」に紹介し、ともに働く。同年、韓竜大の誘いにより、田中 実さんがオーストリア・ウィーンに出国。半年ほどして、田中 実さんが差出人になっているオーストリアからの国際郵便を受け取る。その内容は「オーストリアはいいところであり、仕事もあるのでこちらに来ないか」との誘いであった。田中さんの誘いを受け、打ちあわせと言って東京に向かったが、以後一切連絡がなく、行方不明となる。連絡がないことを不思議に思った友人が、この間の事情を知る韓竜大に再三説明を求めたが、「知らない」と繰り返す。その後失踪した２人を知る友人たちの間で「２人は北朝鮮にいる」との噂が広まり、韓竜大に近づく者がいなかった。「救う会兵庫」は平成１４年１０月に韓竜大、１５年７月にその共犯である曹廷楽（チョ・ジョンガリ）についての告発状を兵庫県警に提出している。■兵庫県警ＨＰ■救う会兵庫ＨＰ■救う会兵庫facebook【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.