−その命、見捨てますか？−

《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！「一刻も早く」拉致被害者家族、首相と面会》



北朝鮮が日本人の拉致を認めた日・朝首脳会談から１５年となる９月１７日、拉致被害者の家族たちが安倍晋三首相と面会し、改めて一刻も早い解決を訴えました。



「一刻でも早く解決に結び付けていかないと。核・ミサイルと拉致問題は切り離して、国の最重要課題・最優先課題であるということを前面に出して、積極的な行動、活動をお願いしたいと思う」

（拉致被害者家族会・飯塚繁雄代表７９歳。拉致被害者・田口八重子さんの兄）



安倍首相に面会した家族会の飯塚繁雄代表は



「時間が経っても解決できない悔しさを感じています」



と切実な思いを語りました。



２００２年９月１７日に開かれた日・朝首脳会談で、北朝鮮は初めて日本人の拉致を認め、１か月後には５人が帰国しましたが、その後１５年間、拉致被害者は一人も帰国できていません。

安倍首相は、北朝鮮による核実験やミサイル発射が相次ぐことにふれ、



「このような状況においても、拉致問題を埋没させてはならない」



と、解決に向け取り組む姿勢を強調しました。



■田口八重子さんのご家族のメッセージ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/jp/message/movie_1.html

■田口八重子さんのご家族のメッセージ（英語版）

http://www.rachi.go.jp/en/shisei/keihatsu/videomessage_1en.html

■政府拉致問題ＨＰ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/

■警察庁ＨＰ

http://www.npa.go.jp/

■長崎県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.nagasaki.jp/

■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai.jp/

■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ

http://www.chosa-kai.jp/

■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ

http://hrnk.trycomp.net/

■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook

http://www.facebook.com/nknet2015

■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ

http://blog.goo.ne.jp/aeran2000

■姜哲煥（カン・チョルファン）さん動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8wXjTN2W8E&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者トーク番組動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJZWxe9P-L8&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCPxzwHK8fQ&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq4sYy6d6EA&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画（３）

https://youtu.be/pMC2G7akiiM

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YHLDtOoJOo

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeCTTaSgwx4&feature=youtu.be

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WZoh00PGV8







◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

李恩恵（リ・ウネ）拉致容疑事案

被害者：田口八重子さん（Yaeko Taguchi）

（拉致被害時２２歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

昭和６２年１１月の大韓航空機（ＫＡＬ）爆破事件で有罪判決を受けた元北朝鮮諜報員金賢姫（キム・ヒョンヒ）氏は「李恩恵（リ・ウネ）」という女性から日本人の振る舞い方を学んだと主張している。この李恩恵は行方不明となった田口さんと同一人物と考えられる。

北朝鮮側は、田口さんは１９８４（昭和５９）年に原 敕晁さんと結婚し、１９８６（昭和６１）年の原さんの病死後すぐに自動車事故で死亡したとしているが、これを裏付ける資料等の提供はなされていない。

平成２１年３月、金賢姫氏と飯塚家との面会において、金氏より田口さんの安否にかかる重要な参考情報（注）が新たに得られたことから、現在、同情報についての確認作業を進めている。

（注）金氏の発言：「８７年１月にマカオから帰ってきて、２月か３月頃、運転手から田口さんがどこか知らないところに連れて行かれたと聞いた。８６年に一人暮らしの被害者を結婚させたと聞いたので、田口さんもどこかに行って結婚したのだと思った」



※「八重子さんが北朝鮮の南浦港に着いたとき、女性通訳に“私には子供が二人いて、どうしても日本に帰らなくてはならないので、返してほしい”と何回も言ってお願いしたそうです。八重ちゃんの思いは最初から最後まで子供のことでいっぱいでしたし、今でも間違い無く“今、彩ちゃんはいくつになって、耕ちゃんはいくつになった”と毎年計算して、どんな大人になったか知りたがっているはずです。すごく会いたがっていると思います」

（拉致被害者・地村富貴恵さんの証言）

■埼玉県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.saitama.lg.jp/

■救う会埼玉ＨＰ

http://sukuukai.gozaru.jp/

■拉致問題を考える川口の会ＨＰ

http://kawaguchi.aikotoba.jp/list.htm

■上尾市民の会ＨＰ

http://www.emo.co.jp/rachi/list.html



［In or around June 1978: Lee Un-Hae abducted］



Abductee: Yaeko Taguchi (22, female, Unknown)

Kim Hyon-Hui, a former North Korean agent convicted of the bombing of a Korean Airlines jet in November 1982, claims to have been trained to blend into Japanese society by a woman named Lee Un-Hae. Lee Un-Hae is thought to be Yaeko Taguchi, a woman reported as missing in Japan.

North Korea asserts that Ms. Taguchi married Tadaaki Hara in 1984 and, soon after Mr. Hara’s death from illness in 1986, died in an automobile accident. North Korea has, however, provided no documents or evidence to support these claims.

At a meeting in March 2009 between members of the Iizuka family, relatives of Ms. Yaeko Taguchi, and Kim Hyon-Hui, important new information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Taguchi (see note) was gained from Ms. Kim. The GoJ is currently working to confirm this information.

Note: Ms. Kim said: "After returning from Macau in January 1987, I heard from a driver in February or March that Ms. Taguchi had been taken to an unknown location. I'd heard that in 1986 an abductee living alone had been made to marry, so I thought that Ms. Taguchi must also have gone somewhere to get married."



《特定失踪者・堀江一利さんについて》

◆氏名：堀江 一利

（ほりえかずとし）

（Kazutoshi Horie）

◆失踪年月日：昭和４９（１９７４）年１２月頃

◆生年月日：昭和２５（１９５０）年３月３０日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２４歳

◆当時の身分：東海大学学生

◆長崎県対馬市出身

◆身長：１６５cm

◆体重：６０kg〜６５kg

◆失踪場所：東京都



【失踪状況】

昭和４９年１０月７日、東京都練馬区のアパートに引っ越したとの手紙が家族に届いた。以後連絡がとれなくなった。

失踪する数日前友人に電話で「知り合いになった人から北海道にいい仕事があると誘われている」と話した。

その後アパートの大家から家族に「帰ってこない」と連絡があった。

出身は長崎県対馬。

■警視庁ＨＰ

http://www.keishicho.metro.tokyo.jp

■北海道警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hokkaido.lg.jp/



《特定失踪者・横山辰夫さんについて》

◆氏名：横山 辰夫

（よこやまたつお）

（Tatsuo Yokoyama）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年１１月１８日以降

◆生年月日：昭和２７（１９５２）年９月６日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２９歳

◆当時の身分：溶接技師

◆失踪場所：神奈川県横浜市



【失踪状況】

本人から長崎の実家に「横須賀の米軍基地内の仕事につくため、戸籍を送って欲しい」と電話があり（１１月１８日）、家族が友人宅に戸籍を送ったが、それ以後連絡が途絶える。

失踪前の１１月５日には、父の一周忌のため長崎に帰省していた。

■長崎県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.nagasaki.jp/

■神奈川県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kanagawa.jp/



《特定失踪者・徳永陽一郎さんについて》

◆氏名：徳永 陽一郎

（とくながよういちろう）

（Youichirou Tokunaga）

◆失踪年月日：昭和２８（１９５３）年１０月７日

◆生年月日：昭和１０（１９３５）年１月１４日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：１８歳

◆当時の身分：店員

◆特徴：右肩に子供の頃鎌で切った跡がある

◆失踪場所：長崎県長崎市



【失踪状況】

別の勤務先の話があり、履歴書を書いている途中で突然いなくなった。

１０月１７日に門司から送られてきた手紙は書留で家族から借りていた金を返して「いい仕事があった」「歩いてでも帰ってきます」と書かれていたが、それ以来連絡なし。

平成１６年９月２４日、長崎県警に告発状を提出。

■福岡県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.fukuoka.jp/



《特定失踪者・中村健一さんについて》

◆氏名：中村 健一（通称：武康）

（なかむらけんいち／たけやす）

（Ken-ichi Nakamura）

◆失踪年月日：昭和３３（１９５８）年５月２８日

◆生年月日：昭和１２（１９３７）年８月２４日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２０歳

◆当時の身分：技術職

◆身長：１７５cm

◆特徴：

１）背が高く細身

２）肩幅広い

３）盲腸の手術跡あり

◆失踪場所：長崎県長崎市の下宿先



【失踪状況】

長崎県長崎市の下宿先で行方不明。



《長崎県警公開特定失踪者・福本和光さんについて》

◆氏名：福本 和光

（ふくもとかずみつ）

（Kazumitsu Fukumoto）

◆当時の年齢：２７歳（昭和５７年当時）

◆当時の住所：埼玉県入間市

◆当時の職業：会社員

◆身長：１６８cm

◆体重：６２kg

◆血液型：Ｏ型



【失踪状況】

昭和５７年１０月２５日午前７時２０分頃、会社の寮からジョギングへ出掛けたまま、行方不明となっています。

■埼玉県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.saitama.lg.jp/



《奈良県警公開特定失踪者・村尾知彦さんについて》

◆氏名：村尾 知彦

（むらおともひこ）

（Tomohiko Murao）

◆当時の年齢：１９歳（昭和５１年当時）

◆当時の住所：長崎市内

◆当時の職業：長崎市内の大学１回生

◆身長：１７７cm

◆特徴：

１）近視のため眼鏡着用

２）右腹部に３cmの手術痕



【失踪状況】

昭和５１年２月１１日に大学の同級生宛に「自分の存在感が希薄になってしまいそう。見知らぬ土地に惹かれて一人旅に出ることにした。」等と記載された手紙が札幌から郵送されてきた後、行方不明となっています。

■奈良県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.nara.jp/

■北海道警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hokkaido.lg.jp/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime. −その命、見捨てますか？−《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！「一刻も早く」拉致被害者家族、首相と面会》北朝鮮が日本人の拉致を認めた日・朝首脳会談から１５年となる９月１７日、拉致被害者の家族たちが安倍晋三首相と面会し、改めて一刻も早い解決を訴えました。「一刻でも早く解決に結び付けていかないと。核・ミサイルと拉致問題は切り離して、国の最重要課題・最優先課題であるということを前面に出して、積極的な行動、活動をお願いしたいと思う」（拉致被害者家族会・飯塚繁雄代表７９歳。拉致被害者・田口八重子さんの兄）安倍首相に面会した家族会の飯塚繁雄代表は「時間が経っても解決できない悔しさを感じています」と切実な思いを語りました。２００２年９月１７日に開かれた日・朝首脳会談で、北朝鮮は初めて日本人の拉致を認め、１か月後には５人が帰国しましたが、その後１５年間、拉致被害者は一人も帰国できていません。安倍首相は、北朝鮮による核実験やミサイル発射が相次ぐことにふれ、「このような状況においても、拉致問題を埋没させてはならない」と、解決に向け取り組む姿勢を強調しました。■田口八重子さんのご家族のメッセージ■田口八重子さんのご家族のメッセージ（英語版）■政府拉致問題ＨＰ■警察庁ＨＰ■長崎県警ＨＰ■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ■姜哲煥（カン・チョルファン）さん動画■脱北者トーク番組動画■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画（３）■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃李恩恵（リ・ウネ）拉致容疑事案被害者：田口八重子さん（Yaeko Taguchi）（拉致被害時２２歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea昭和６２年１１月の大韓航空機（ＫＡＬ）爆破事件で有罪判決を受けた元北朝鮮諜報員金賢姫（キム・ヒョンヒ）氏は「李恩恵（リ・ウネ）」という女性から日本人の振る舞い方を学んだと主張している。この李恩恵は行方不明となった田口さんと同一人物と考えられる。北朝鮮側は、田口さんは１９８４（昭和５９）年に原 敕晁さんと結婚し、１９８６（昭和６１）年の原さんの病死後すぐに自動車事故で死亡したとしているが、これを裏付ける資料等の提供はなされていない。平成２１年３月、金賢姫氏と飯塚家との面会において、金氏より田口さんの安否にかかる重要な参考情報（注）が新たに得られたことから、現在、同情報についての確認作業を進めている。（注）金氏の発言：「８７年１月にマカオから帰ってきて、２月か３月頃、運転手から田口さんがどこか知らないところに連れて行かれたと聞いた。８６年に一人暮らしの被害者を結婚させたと聞いたので、田口さんもどこかに行って結婚したのだと思った」※「八重子さんが北朝鮮の南浦港に着いたとき、女性通訳に“私には子供が二人いて、どうしても日本に帰らなくてはならないので、返してほしい”と何回も言ってお願いしたそうです。八重ちゃんの思いは最初から最後まで子供のことでいっぱいでしたし、今でも間違い無く“今、彩ちゃんはいくつになって、耕ちゃんはいくつになった”と毎年計算して、どんな大人になったか知りたがっているはずです。すごく会いたがっていると思います」（拉致被害者・地村富貴恵さんの証言）■埼玉県警ＨＰ■救う会埼玉ＨＰ■拉致問題を考える川口の会ＨＰ■上尾市民の会ＨＰ［In or around June 1978: Lee Un-Hae abducted］Abductee: Yaeko Taguchi (22, female, Unknown)Kim Hyon-Hui, a former North Korean agent convicted of the bombing of a Korean Airlines jet in November 1982, claims to have been trained to blend into Japanese society by a woman named Lee Un-Hae. Lee Un-Hae is thought to be Yaeko Taguchi, a woman reported as missing in Japan.North Korea asserts that Ms. Taguchi married Tadaaki Hara in 1984 and, soon after Mr. Hara’s death from illness in 1986, died in an automobile accident. North Korea has, however, provided no documents or evidence to support these claims.At a meeting in March 2009 between members of the Iizuka family, relatives of Ms. Yaeko Taguchi, and Kim Hyon-Hui, important new information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Taguchi (see note) was gained from Ms. Kim. The GoJ is currently working to confirm this information.Note: Ms. Kim said: "After returning from Macau in January 1987, I heard from a driver in February or March that Ms. Taguchi had been taken to an unknown location. I'd heard that in 1986 an abductee living alone had been made to marry, so I thought that Ms. Taguchi must also have gone somewhere to get married."《特定失踪者・堀江一利さんについて》◆氏名：堀江 一利（ほりえかずとし）（Kazutoshi Horie）◆失踪年月日：昭和４９（１９７４）年１２月頃◆生年月日：昭和２５（１９５０）年３月３０日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２４歳◆当時の身分：東海大学学生◆長崎県対馬市出身◆身長：１６５cm◆体重：６０kg〜６５kg◆失踪場所：東京都【失踪状況】昭和４９年１０月７日、東京都練馬区のアパートに引っ越したとの手紙が家族に届いた。以後連絡がとれなくなった。失踪する数日前友人に電話で「知り合いになった人から北海道にいい仕事があると誘われている」と話した。その後アパートの大家から家族に「帰ってこない」と連絡があった。出身は長崎県対馬。■警視庁ＨＰ■北海道警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・横山辰夫さんについて》◆氏名：横山 辰夫（よこやまたつお）（Tatsuo Yokoyama）◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年１１月１８日以降◆生年月日：昭和２７（１９５２）年９月６日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２９歳◆当時の身分：溶接技師◆失踪場所：神奈川県横浜市【失踪状況】本人から長崎の実家に「横須賀の米軍基地内の仕事につくため、戸籍を送って欲しい」と電話があり（１１月１８日）、家族が友人宅に戸籍を送ったが、それ以後連絡が途絶える。失踪前の１１月５日には、父の一周忌のため長崎に帰省していた。■長崎県警ＨＰ■神奈川県警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・徳永陽一郎さんについて》◆氏名：徳永 陽一郎（とくながよういちろう）（Youichirou Tokunaga）◆失踪年月日：昭和２８（１９５３）年１０月７日◆生年月日：昭和１０（１９３５）年１月１４日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：１８歳◆当時の身分：店員◆特徴：右肩に子供の頃鎌で切った跡がある◆失踪場所：長崎県長崎市【失踪状況】別の勤務先の話があり、履歴書を書いている途中で突然いなくなった。１０月１７日に門司から送られてきた手紙は書留で家族から借りていた金を返して「いい仕事があった」「歩いてでも帰ってきます」と書かれていたが、それ以来連絡なし。平成１６年９月２４日、長崎県警に告発状を提出。■福岡県警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・中村健一さんについて》◆氏名：中村 健一（通称：武康）（なかむらけんいち／たけやす）（Ken-ichi Nakamura）◆失踪年月日：昭和３３（１９５８）年５月２８日◆生年月日：昭和１２（１９３７）年８月２４日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２０歳◆当時の身分：技術職◆身長：１７５cm◆特徴：１）背が高く細身２）肩幅広い３）盲腸の手術跡あり◆失踪場所：長崎県長崎市の下宿先【失踪状況】長崎県長崎市の下宿先で行方不明。《長崎県警公開特定失踪者・福本和光さんについて》◆氏名：福本 和光（ふくもとかずみつ）（Kazumitsu Fukumoto）◆当時の年齢：２７歳（昭和５７年当時）◆当時の住所：埼玉県入間市◆当時の職業：会社員◆身長：１６８cm◆体重：６２kg◆血液型：Ｏ型【失踪状況】昭和５７年１０月２５日午前７時２０分頃、会社の寮からジョギングへ出掛けたまま、行方不明となっています。■埼玉県警ＨＰ《奈良県警公開特定失踪者・村尾知彦さんについて》◆氏名：村尾 知彦（むらおともひこ）（Tomohiko Murao）◆当時の年齢：１９歳（昭和５１年当時）◆当時の住所：長崎市内◆当時の職業：長崎市内の大学１回生◆身長：１７７cm◆特徴：１）近視のため眼鏡着用２）右腹部に３cmの手術痕【失踪状況】昭和５１年２月１１日に大学の同級生宛に「自分の存在感が希薄になってしまいそう。見知らぬ土地に惹かれて一人旅に出ることにした。」等と記載された手紙が札幌から郵送されてきた後、行方不明となっています。■奈良県警ＨＰ■北海道警ＨＰ◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）（拉致被害時２８歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。■兵庫県警ＨＰ■救う会兵庫ＨＰ■救う会兵庫facebook［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.