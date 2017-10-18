−その命、見捨てますか？−

《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！拉致被害者・松本京子さんの結婚写真か、韓国の団体が入手》



【９月２７日水曜日】

北朝鮮による拉致被害者の松本京子さんが、北朝鮮で結婚する際に撮影したとされる写真を、韓国の拉致被害者団体が入手しました。

鳥取県米子市の松本京子さんは２９歳だった１９７７年に、北朝鮮によって拉致されたと日本政府が認定しています。

韓国の拉致被害者団体の崔成龍（チェ・ソンヨン）代表は、「結婚当日」に北朝鮮で撮影したとされる松本さんと夫の写真を平壌（ピョンヤン）の消息筋から入手していたことを明らかにしました。崔代表は、韓国人拉致被害者の脱北を支援する活動のなかで写真を手に入れたということですが、撮影された正確な日時は不明で、写っている女性が松本さん本人かどうかは確認できていません。

崔代表は、



「日本政府が北朝鮮に拉致被害者の解放を求める交渉で証拠に利用できるように協力したい」



等と述べ、日本政府に写真を提供する考えを示しています。



［松本京子さん生存情報］

１９７７年に北朝鮮に拉致された松本京子さんが視力障害により、平壌（ピョンヤン）の病院に入院しているという情報があることがわかりました。

これは、韓国の拉致被害者家族の団体の崔成龍（チェ・ソンヨン）代表が、北朝鮮の消息筋から聞いた話として明らかにしたものです。

真偽は不明ですが、この情報は日本政府も把握しています。

北朝鮮は松本さんの拉致を否定していますが、日本政府は２００６年に松本さんを拉致被害者に認定しています。







◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１０月２１日

女性拉致容疑事案

被害者：松本京子さん（Kyouko Matsumoto）

（拉致被害時２９歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

自宅近くの編み物教室に向かったまま失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において、我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において、北朝鮮側より、北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１８年１１月に松本京子さんが拉致認定されて以降政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■鳥取県警ＨＰ

http://www.pref.tottori.lg.jp/police/



［October 21, 1977: Woman abducted］



Abductee: Kyoko Matsumoto (29, female, Tottori Prefecture)

Disappeared on her way to knitting class near her home.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on her case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and at all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Ms. Matsumoto had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since November 2006, when the GoJ officially identified Kyoko Matsumoto as an abductee, the GoJ has repeatedly demanded that North Korea immediately allow her to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of her case. North Korea, however, has not responded.



《救う会認定拉致被害者・福留貴美子さんについて》

◆氏名：福留 貴美子

（ふくとめきみこ）

（Kimiko Fukutome）

◆失踪年月日：１９７６（昭和５１）年７月１８日または１９日

◆生年月日：１９５２（昭和２７）年１月１日

◆当時の住所：東京都渋谷区恵比寿

◆当時の身分：アルバイト

◆最終失踪関連地点：海外



【失踪状況】

１９７６（昭和５１）年７月中旬、同居していた友人に「モンゴルに行く」と言い残して出国後、行方不明となる。

１９８０（昭和５５）年３月、突然同居していた渋谷区恵比寿の友人宅に現れた後、横浜市の友人宅に２泊した後、「大阪に行く」と言い残して再び行方不明となるが、後に北朝鮮に渡ったよど号犯の岡本 武と結婚し２児をもうけていたことが明らかになる。

１９９６（平成８）年夏によど号犯グループの小西隆裕から実家に「１９８８（昭和６３）年夏に土砂崩れで死亡したと北朝鮮側から知らせを受けた」旨の手紙が送られてきたが、真相は不明のままである。

■警視庁ＨＰ

http://www.keishicho.metro.tokyo.jp

■神奈川県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kanagawa.jp/

■大阪府警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.osaka.jp/

■高知県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kochi.lg.jp/



《特定失踪者・別役佳子さんについて》

◆氏名：別役 佳子

（べっちゃくけいこ）

（Keiko Betchaku）

◆失踪年月日：昭和４４（１９６９）年２月

◆生年月日：昭和１６（１９４１）年８月１日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：２７歳

◆当時の住所：京都府京都市

◆当時の身分：スナック店長

◆身長：１５５cm〜１５６cm

◆体重：５５kg

◆失踪場所：京都府京都市北区紫野西野町



【失踪状況】

昭和４４年（１９６９）２月、京都市北区紫野西野町に所在したスナック「ダンヒル」（現在は存在しない）に雇われママとして勤務していた当時高知県香美郡の実家に一時帰省の意味で帰ると連絡してきたのを最後に行方不明となった。

本件については別役さんの京都における人間関係に複数の北朝鮮関係の人物がおり、それらが関与した拉致の可能性が考えられる。

また、飲食店勤務等の職業で幼い子供がいたという意味では渡辺秀子さんや田口八重子さんらとも類似の点がある。

■京都府警ＨＰ

http://www.pref.kyoto.jp/fukei/



《特定失踪者・永本憲子さんについて》

◆氏名：永本 憲子

（ながもとのりこ）

（Noriko Nagamoto）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年５月１０日

◆生年月日：昭和３９（１９６４）１０月２日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：１６歳

◆当時の住所：高知県宿毛市

◆当時の身分：高校２年生

◆身長：１６０cm

◆体重：５０kg

◆特徴：

１）中肉

２）眼鏡使用

◆失踪場所：高知県宿毛市の片島公民館前バス停から



【失踪状況】

５月１０日の午前１０時３０分頃、自宅近くの片島公民館前のバス停で、本人の伯父が見かけて声をかけたところ「もうすぐバスが来る。母の日だから宿毛に買い物に行く」と言っていた。

所持金は、現金２万円と、郵便貯金通帳（残高約５万円）のようだったが、その通帳から現金を下ろした形跡はなかった。

■福岡県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.fukuoka.jp/



《特定失踪者・亀谷博昭さんについて》

◆氏名：亀谷 博昭

（かめたにひろあき）

（Hiroaki Kametani）

◆失踪年月日：昭和６１（１９８６）年１月１１日

◆生年月日：昭和３７（１９６２）年７月１４日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２３歳

◆当時の住所：大阪府寝屋川市

◆当時の身分：会社員・精密機器組み立て

◆身長：１６８cm

◆体重：５５kg

◆特徴：左横に直径２mmくらいのほくろ

◆失踪場所：大阪府



【失踪状況】

朝自宅から交野市の会社へ出勤したまま行方不明。

いつもと全く変わった様子はなかった。

■大阪府警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.osaka.jp/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

