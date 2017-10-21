−その命、見捨てますか？−

《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！朝鮮学校“無償化”訴訟、元生徒らの訴え棄却 東京地裁》



【９月１３日水曜日】

朝鮮学校を高校無償化の対象から外したのは適法かどうかを争っている裁判で、東京地方裁判所は「無償化から外したのは違法だ」とした元生徒たちの訴えを棄却しました。

高校の授業料無償化をめぐっては、国が朝鮮学校について「朝鮮総連と密接な関係がある」として、対象から外していて、元生徒たち６２人は「子どもの学習環境が国家の対立等に左右されてはならず違法だ」として、国に１人当たり１０万円の賠償を求めています。

９月１３日の判決で東京地裁は、「当時の文科大臣の判断は不合理とまで言うことはできない」として、元生徒たちの訴えを棄却しました。

朝鮮学校の無償化をめぐっては、７月に広島と大阪地裁でも判決が出され、判断が分かれていました。



※「朝鮮学校の教科書は一切秘密なんです。それを萩原 遼さんが何とか入手して日本語に翻訳した。そうしたら朝鮮学校の中で（萩原さんに教科書を渡した）犯人探しが始まった。教科書を知られちゃいけないなんて、こんなの学校じゃありません。秘密結社です」

（西岡 力・救う会会長）

※「朝鮮学校では朝鮮総連幹部や職員の子供が学費を免除されている。また、特待生制度があり、勉学はもちろん、スポーツや上（幹部）に忠実等の理由で無料で朝鮮大学校まで行ける」

（萩原 遼さん）



■政府拉致問題ＨＰ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/

■警察庁ＨＰ

http://www.npa.go.jp/

■福島県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.fukushima.jp/

■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai.jp/

■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ

http://www.chosa-kai.jp/

■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ

http://hrnk.trycomp.net/

■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook

http://www.facebook.com/nknet2015

■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ

http://blog.goo.ne.jp/aeran2000

■姜哲煥（カン・チョルファン）さん動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8wXjTN2W8E&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者トーク番組動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJZWxe9P-L8&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCPxzwHK8fQ&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq4sYy6d6EA&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画（３）

https://youtu.be/pMC2G7akiiM

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YHLDtOoJOo

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeCTTaSgwx4&feature=youtu.be

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WZoh00PGV8







《特定失踪者・坂上良則さんについて》

◆氏名：坂上 良則

（さかうえよしのり）

（Yoshinori Sakaue）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５１（１９７６）年８月１０日

◆生年月日：昭和２３（１９４８）年５月２１日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２８歳

◆当時の住所：福島県南相馬市

◆当時の身分：ガソリンスタンド従業員

◆北海道川上郡弟子屈町出身

◆身長：１７０cmくらい

◆特徴：痩せ型

◆失踪場所：福島県原町市



【失踪状況】

当時本人は下宿住まいで、叔父の紹介で勤めていたガソリンスタンドまで歩いて通勤していた。

失踪当日普段と変わらず、いつも持って歩く手提げバックを持ち下宿を出る。

スタンドに出勤していないので、下宿に連絡するが普段通り出ていったとのこと。

北海道の親元にも連絡があり、両親が下宿先に行き部屋を見たが、何も持って出た様子もなく、今にもすぐ帰ってくるような状態であった。

■北海道警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hokkaido.lg.jp/



《特定失踪者・熊倉清一さんについて》

◆氏名：熊倉 清一

（くまくらせいいち）

（Sei-ichi Kumakura）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５５（１９８０）年２月４日

◆生年月日：昭和２４（１９４９）年１１月７日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２９歳

◆当時の住所：福島県会津若松市

◆当時の身分：蒔絵師（吸物椀や重箱などの高級漆器に絵を描いていた）

◆身長：１６５cm

◆特徴：十二指腸の手術痕

◆失踪場所：福島県会津若松市



【失踪状況】

高校時代の友人Ａさんが「新潟に行ったことがない」というので、本人の車に乗せて新潟へ向かったが、そのまま２人とも行方不明。

新潟県五泉町（現・五泉市）の親戚に向かったはずだが、親戚宅に姿を見せていない。

会津若松から新潟にかけて阿賀野川沿いを走る国道などを探したが、事故などの痕跡もなく、車も発見されなかった。

■新潟県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.niigata.jp/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime. −その命、見捨てますか？−《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！朝鮮学校“無償化”訴訟、元生徒らの訴え棄却 東京地裁》【９月１３日水曜日】朝鮮学校を高校無償化の対象から外したのは適法かどうかを争っている裁判で、東京地方裁判所は「無償化から外したのは違法だ」とした元生徒たちの訴えを棄却しました。高校の授業料無償化をめぐっては、国が朝鮮学校について「朝鮮総連と密接な関係がある」として、対象から外していて、元生徒たち６２人は「子どもの学習環境が国家の対立等に左右されてはならず違法だ」として、国に１人当たり１０万円の賠償を求めています。９月１３日の判決で東京地裁は、「当時の文科大臣の判断は不合理とまで言うことはできない」として、元生徒たちの訴えを棄却しました。朝鮮学校の無償化をめぐっては、７月に広島と大阪地裁でも判決が出され、判断が分かれていました。※「朝鮮学校の教科書は一切秘密なんです。それを萩原 遼さんが何とか入手して日本語に翻訳した。そうしたら朝鮮学校の中で（萩原さんに教科書を渡した）犯人探しが始まった。教科書を知られちゃいけないなんて、こんなの学校じゃありません。秘密結社です」（西岡 力・救う会会長）※「朝鮮学校では朝鮮総連幹部や職員の子供が学費を免除されている。また、特待生制度があり、勉学はもちろん、スポーツや上（幹部）に忠実等の理由で無料で朝鮮大学校まで行ける」（萩原 遼さん）■政府拉致問題ＨＰ■警察庁ＨＰ■福島県警ＨＰ■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ■姜哲煥（カン・チョルファン）さん動画■脱北者トーク番組動画■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画（３）■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画《特定失踪者・坂上良則さんについて》◆氏名：坂上 良則（さかうえよしのり）（Yoshinori Sakaue）◆失踪年月日：昭和５１（１９７６）年８月１０日◆生年月日：昭和２３（１９４８）年５月２１日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２８歳◆当時の住所：福島県南相馬市◆当時の身分：ガソリンスタンド従業員◆北海道川上郡弟子屈町出身◆身長：１７０cmくらい◆特徴：痩せ型◆失踪場所：福島県原町市【失踪状況】当時本人は下宿住まいで、叔父の紹介で勤めていたガソリンスタンドまで歩いて通勤していた。失踪当日普段と変わらず、いつも持って歩く手提げバックを持ち下宿を出る。スタンドに出勤していないので、下宿に連絡するが普段通り出ていったとのこと。北海道の親元にも連絡があり、両親が下宿先に行き部屋を見たが、何も持って出た様子もなく、今にもすぐ帰ってくるような状態であった。■北海道警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・熊倉清一さんについて》◆氏名：熊倉 清一（くまくらせいいち）（Sei-ichi Kumakura）◆失踪年月日：昭和５５（１９８０）年２月４日◆生年月日：昭和２４（１９４９）年１１月７日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２９歳◆当時の住所：福島県会津若松市◆当時の身分：蒔絵師（吸物椀や重箱などの高級漆器に絵を描いていた）◆身長：１６５cm◆特徴：十二指腸の手術痕◆失踪場所：福島県会津若松市【失踪状況】高校時代の友人Ａさんが「新潟に行ったことがない」というので、本人の車に乗せて新潟へ向かったが、そのまま２人とも行方不明。新潟県五泉町（現・五泉市）の親戚に向かったはずだが、親戚宅に姿を見せていない。会津若松から新潟にかけて阿賀野川沿いを走る国道などを探したが、事故などの痕跡もなく、車も発見されなかった。■新潟県警ＨＰ◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）（拉致被害時２８歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。■兵庫県警ＨＰ■救う会兵庫ＨＰ■救う会兵庫facebook［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.