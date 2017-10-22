

泉♪



泉♪



泉♪



“I'd stand and fight the whole world for you”

ねーらーいーうーちー♪



＼(^O^)／



わらびときな粉。

相性バッチリ♪

♪ヽ(´▽｀)/







Dear Izumi



Workin'so hard most everyday

When I got home,my head was always achin

But the love you give to me

Oh everynight my darling

Oh baby,you can make the pain so well

I wanna get home

Wanna get home

Yes,right away I'll be back to you



I love the way that you love me baby

Never get tired of just what you got

You know now to get me high and make me harry

I wanna let you know it's so good…oh yeah

I wanna get home

Wanna get home

Yes,right away I'll be back to you



I wanna get home

Wanna get home

Yes,baby,I love you so







Hugs and kisses 泉♪泉♪泉♪“I'd stand and fight the whole world for you”ねーらーいーうーちー♪＼(^O^)／わらびときな粉。相性バッチリ♪♪ヽ(´▽｀)/Dear IzumiWorkin'so hard most everydayWhen I got home,my head was always achinBut the love you give to meOh everynight my darlingOh baby,you can make the pain so wellI wanna get homeWanna get homeYes,right away I'll be back to youI love the way that you love me babyNever get tired of just what you gotYou know now to get me high and make me harryI wanna let you know it's so good…oh yeahI wanna get homeWanna get homeYes,right away I'll be back to youI wanna get homeWanna get homeYes,baby,I love you soHugs and kisses