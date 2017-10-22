|
泉♪
泉♪
泉♪
“I'd stand and fight the whole world for you”
ねーらーいーうーちー♪
＼(^O^)／
わらびときな粉。
相性バッチリ♪
♪ヽ(´▽｀)/
Dear Izumi
Workin'so hard most everyday
When I got home,my head was always achin
But the love you give to me
Oh everynight my darling
Oh baby,you can make the pain so well
I wanna get home
Wanna get home
Yes,right away I'll be back to you
I love the way that you love me baby
Never get tired of just what you got
You know now to get me high and make me harry
I wanna let you know it's so good…oh yeah
I wanna get home
Wanna get home
Yes,right away I'll be back to you
I wanna get home
Wanna get home
Yes,baby,I love you so
Hugs and kisses
